5 best vehicles in Roblox Vehicle Legends

If you're a fan of high-speed, adrenaline-pumping action and beautifully crafted cars, look no further than Roblox Vehicle Legends. That said, choosing a car in the game can be extremely confusing without any specific preferences. Luckily, we did all the hard work for you and listed the five best vehicles that are sure to satisfy your need for speed and competition.

From the Bugatti-inspired speed demons to elegant Lamborghinis, this list has it all. Now, without any further ado, let's dive into the world of Vehicle Legends and assess the five best vehicles in Roblox Vehicle Legends.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5 must-have vehicles in Roblox Vehicle Legends

1) Poide Cerbere (Bugatti Chiron)

Overview

In-game name: Poide Cerbere.

Poide Cerbere. Real name: Bugatti Chiron.

Bugatti Chiron. Max speed: 374 MPH.

374 MPH. 1 - 60 MPH: 1.4 seconds.

1.4 seconds. 1 - 120 MPH: Less than seven seconds.

Less than seven seconds. Cost: 2.8 Million Credits.

The Poide Cerbere, formerly Poide Luxury, is a beast inspired by the Bugatti Chiron. With a jaw-dropping top speed of 374 MPH, it's a force to be reckoned with on the road in Roblox Vehicle Legends. Whether you're racing on the highway, the circuit, or the drag strip, the Poide Cerbere is a top performer. It's not just a Bugatti look-alike but also a winning machine.

2) Aggressor Run Er (Koenigsegg Agera R)

Overview

In-game name: Aggressor Run Er.

Aggressor Run Er. Real name: Koenigsegg Agera R.

Koenigsegg Agera R. Max speed: 324 MPH.

324 MPH. 1 - 60 MPH: 2.2 seconds.

2.2 seconds. 1 - 120 MPH: Roughly 8.7 seconds.

Roughly 8.7 seconds. Cost: 3.4 Million Credits.

The Aggressor Run Er is a tribute to the Koenigsegg Agera R. With a top speed of 324 MPH, it's no slouch on the track. Despite not being the fastest in any category, the car offers great value for money. It's a solid performer rumored to reach upwards of 344 MPH.

3) Aggressor Jaroslaw (Koenigsegg Jesko)

Overview

In-game name: Aggressor Jaroslaw.

Aggressor Jaroslaw. Real name: Koenigsegg Jesko.

Koenigsegg Jesko. Max speed: 316 MPH.

316 MPH. 1 - 60 MPH: 1.87 seconds.

1.87 seconds. 1 -20 MPH: 7.9 seconds.

7.9 seconds. Cost: 3.5 Million.

The Aggressor Jaroslaw takes inspiration from the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack. With a stock speed of 316 MPH and snappy acceleration, it's a great milestone car. This vehicle boasts more than decent handling and is a joy to drive. Coupled with that, it's got some fun details, like headlights reminiscent of the Pagani Huayra BC and Koenigsegg Regera.

4) Cavalla Z90 (De Tomaso P72)

Overview

In-game name: Cavalla Z90

Cavalla Z90 Real name: De Tomaso P72.

De Tomaso P72. Max speed: 297 MPH.

297 MPH. 1 - 60 MPH: 1.67 seconds.

1.67 seconds. 1 - 120 MPH: Six seconds.

Six seconds. Cost: 4.2 Million Credits.

The Cavalla Z90 is a streamlined ride based on the De Tomaso P72. Since the car is a bit on the heavier side, its acceleration suffers greatly, especially when stock. However, it redeems itself with good handling and decent cornering capabilities. While not the fastest, the Cavalla Z90 shines in circuit races. Just remember it's not the best choice for highway races, where cars like the Volt Speedster dominate.

5) Toro Inventedor (Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4)

Overview

Game Name: Toro Inventedor.

Toro Inventedor. Real Name: Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4. Max Speed: 248 MPH.

248 MPH. 1 - 60 MPH: 2.7 seconds.

2.7 seconds. 1 - 120 MPH: 9.6 seconds.

9.6 seconds. Cost: 400,000 credits.

The Toro Inventedor, now known as the Toro Zaragoza, is an affordable gem inspired by the Lamborghini Aventador. While its stock stats may not be impressive, the car becomes a formidable force once upgraded. With high handling, brakes, and acceleration, the Toro Inventedor excels in circuit races, offering generous rewards. It's an excellent choice for Roblox players seeking a budget-friendly, high-performance option.

In the fast-paced world of Roblox Vehicle Legends, these five vehicles stand out in speed, handling, and overall performance. These cars will help you hit those top speeds and leave your opponents in the dust. For more exciting content, visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.