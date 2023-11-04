In the ever-growing catalog of titles on Roblox, a lot of shooter and tower defense games are available. However, the platform doesn't have many peaceful RPGs; Fishing Simulator fills that gap. In this title, the right weapon can make all the difference in any fishing expedition. Spears and axes are a fisher's go-to tools for dealing with all kinds of marine life.

This article will offer a look at the five best weapons that will help you rule over the oceans in Fishing Simulator.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Meet the 5 best weapons in Roblox Fishing Simulator

1) Jaded Crystal Spear

Overview: The Jaded Crystal Spear is a gem worth its price. It inflicts a substantial 1,000 damage to sea creatures and offers 2x loot and 2x XP.

Acquisition: This magnificent spear can be yours for only 25,000 Gems. It can be purchased at Finn's Supplies Shop.

Appearance: Courtesy of this weapon's beautiful green and blue design, not noticing and appreciating its elegance is hard. Its shaft features a mesmerizing spiral pattern with sharp and narrow ends.

Trivia: Highly regarded as the best option available at Finn's Supplies Shop, the Jaded Crystal Spear is a must-have for any dedicated fisher in Roblox's Fishing Simulator.

2) Trident

Overview: The Trident is a solid choice for a fisher who is on a tight budget but wants to maximize their weapon's damage output in Roblox Fishing Simulator. This item delivers 500 damage to all sea creatures and has a 40% chance to deal triple damage. That makes it deal around 1,500 damage per hit.

Acquisition: You can get this weapon at just 15,000 Gems from Finn's Supplies Shop. It offers excellent performance at this price point.

Appearance: The Trident boasts a gold handle wrapped in leather and a golden head with three pointed tips.

Trivia: This weapon has a unique ability that sets it apart. It has a chance to multiply your damage output. This makes it a compelling option for fishers looking for efficiency as well as affordability.

3) Kraken's Fury Axe

Overview: The Kraken's Fury Axe is an excellent choice for fishers who prefer chopping over spearing in Roblox Fishing Simulator. With a whopping 1,500 damage against sea creatures, it is a true powerhouse. It is so powerful that you can easily use it to damage armored entities in Timeless Tides.

Acquisition: You can get your hands on the Kraken's Fury Axe for 10,000 Gems at the Morgan's Supplies Shop.

Appearance: This axe stands out from the rest because of its peculiar design featuring a Kraken's tentacle spiraling up the handle and wrapping around its rear. The blade itself is jagged and metallic, with a maroon ribbon cutting through the middle of its head.

4) Flintlock Axe

Overview: The Flintlock Axe is another fantastic choice for axe-wielding fishers looking to enhance their overall gaming experience in Roblox Fishing Simulator. It deals 850 damage to sea creatures and is capable of handling those tough armored sharks as well.

Acquisition: You can easily grab it for 5,000 Gems from the Morgan's Supplies Shop.

Appearance: The Flintlock Axe features a brown handle with metal ridges and hooks along its length. This weapon widens into a straight light grey edge, making it a reliable and stylish choice.

5) Bounceblade

Overview: Last but certainly not least, the Bounceblade Axe is a true gem in Roblox Fishing Simulator. It deals 1,000 damage to sea creatures and boasts a unique ability to bounce twice after the initial hit, dealing an additional 1,000 damage to each entity. This means that when facing a single target, it delivers a whopping 2,000 damage.

Acquisition: You won't find this extraordinary axe in any shop. To earn it, you must complete the Timeless Tides Ocean Index Quest. To complete this mission, you have to catch all three size variants or mutations of every fish in the Timeless Tides Ocean.

Appearance: The Bounceblade sports an orange handle with a sharp, curved axe head and a glowing neon blue line on its cheek.

Trivia: This is the easiest index reward to acquire, making it an extremely sought-after weapon among experienced fishers. Its unique bouncing ability sets it apart from the rest. That makes it a prized possession for hunters looking to maximize their damage output.

Choosing the correct weapon as per your taste can make a big difference in this title. Whether you prefer spears or axes, there's a weapon on this list to suit your playstyle and budget.

For more exciting content, consider following the Sportskeeda Roblox news hub to receive the latest news and updates on everything related to that platform.