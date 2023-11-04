5 best weapons to use in Roblox War Tycoon

In the ever-evolving library of Roblox games, there are a lot of shooter titles. Some of these perfectly incorporate the movement but mess up aiming and recoil, while others do the exact opposite. Only a few shooter games have successfully managed to replicate a true FPS title, with Roblox War Tycoon being one of them.

Developed by Green Titans Entertainment, Roblox War Tycoon has taken the gaming world by storm since arriving in 2021. With its dynamic gameplay and regular updates, players are constantly on the lookout for the best weapons to gain an edge on the battlefield.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or just a beginner, these five weapons are sure to give you the upper hand in combat.

Meet the best weapons in Roblox War Tycoon

1) M40 Sniper

The M40 Sniper is a powerhouse in the world of War Tycoon. While the gun suffers from a slow fire rate and high scope sway, its immense damage potential more than makes up for it. The M40 was the first sniper on par with the Remington MSR. If you're looking for precision and power, this sniper should be your top pick.

The weapon deals 200+ damage for headshots, 58 when aimed at the torso, 39 on limbs, and 14 for object damage. This weapon can be yours on the second floor for just $10,000.

2) Remington MSR

The Remington MSR is another reliable option for players seeking a balanced sniper rifle. It can be unlocked on the second floor alongside the M40 Sniper and offers a similar bullet drop and magazine size. Though it comes with more scope sway, it remains an effective weapon for eliminating targets at mid to long-range distances.

This weapon deals 200+ damage when aimed at the head, 49 when aimed at the torso, 38 on limbs, and 13 object damage.

3) UMP-45

For those who prefer a submachine gun over sniper rifles, the UMP-45 is a force to be reckoned with. While the firearm has a lower rate of fire, that is balanced by its high damage output. With moderate recoil and a 25-round magazine, this weapon particularly shines in close-quarters combat.

This gun deals 32 damage for headshots, 18 when aimed at the torso, 14 on limbs, and 5 object damage. This weapon can be yours on the second floor for just $5,500.

4) MCX Spear

The MCX Spear stands out as one of the best assault rifles in Roblox War Tycoon. It has remarkable accuracy and high damage, becoming a versatile choice for close, medium, and even some long-range engagements. With rapid-firing capabilities, it can swiftly turn the tide of battle in your favor.

This weapon deals 37 damage when aimed at the head, 21 on the torso, 16 on limbs, and 6 object damage. This weapon can be found in the Helicopter Hangar.

5) G36C

The G36C is a German 5.56x45mm masterpiece that falls under the category of an assault rifle. It offers players a reliable and effective option for both primary and secondary weaponry. With a 30-round magazine, significant damage, and low recoil, it excels in close and medium-range fights. It's a versatile weapon that can adapt to various combat situations.

This weapon deals 37 damage when aimed at the head, 21 on the torso, 16 on limbs, and 6 object damage. This weapon can be found at the second level along with all other guns mentioned in this list.

In the world of Roblox War Tycoon, having the right arsenal can make all the difference. Whether you're a fan of sniping from afar or prefer to get up close, these five weapons offer a range of options to suit your playstyle. So gear up, head into battle, and dominate the battlefield with your weapon of choice.

