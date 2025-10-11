5 Things to do before the Plants Vs Brainrots Cards update

The release of Plants Vs Brainrots Cards update is imminent. There is some time to spend before it arrives on October 11, 2025, at 12 pm UTC. For the time being, you can work on a few things to further bolster your garden, making it more efficient at dealing damage and earning money. You can get more Plants, try battling bosses, getting more Brainrots, and more.

Read on to learn five things you can do before the Cards update is released. This article includes detailed information on all of these activities to help you prepare for the arrival of the aforementioned update.

5 Things you can do before the Plants Vs Brainrots Cards update

1. ) Complete the Prison Event tasks

The Prison Event (Image via Roblox)

Prison Event is the currently ongoing event in Plants Vs Brainrots, and it will be replaced once the Cards update drops. Before that happens, you may want to complete the tasks that you may have missed since the event’s release. This includes the Warden’s Prison quest, which involves bringing the specified Brainrots in exchange for limited-time rewards.

In total, you need 22 Brainrots to finish the quest, a complete list of which can be found below. These Brainrots are listed in the same order as demanded by the Warden:

1st Demand: Alessio

Alessio 2nd Demand: Orcalero Orcala

Orcalero Orcala 3rd Demand: Bandito Bobrito

Bandito Bobrito 4th Demand: Trippi Troppi

Trippi Troppi 5th Demand: Bombardiro Crocodilo

Bombardiro Crocodilo 6th Demand: Brr Brr Patapim

Brr Brr Patapim 7th Demand: Ballerina Cappuccina

Ballerina Cappuccina 8th Demand: Bananita Dolphinita

Bananita Dolphinita 9th Demand: Burbaloni Lulliloli

Burbaloni Lulliloli 10th Demand: Capuccino Assassino

Capuccino Assassino 11th Demand: Orcalero Orcala

Orcalero Orcala 12th Demand: Svinino Bombondino

Svinino Bombondino 13th Demand: Bombini Gussini

Bombini Gussini 14th Demand: Bandito Bobrito

Bandito Bobrito 15th Demand: Dragonfruitina Dolphinita / Bombardiro Crocodilo

Dragonfruitina Dolphinita / Bombardiro Crocodilo 16th Demand: Elefanto Cocofanto

Elefanto Cocofanto 17th Demand: Trippi Troppi

Trippi Troppi 18th Demand: Frigo Camelo

Frigo Camelo 19th Demand: Bambini Crostini

Bambini Crostini 20th Demand: Gangster Footera

Gangster Footera 21th Demand: Madung

Madung 22nd Demand: Crazylone Pizaione

This article includes the latest codes for Plants Vs Brainrots.

2.) Expand your garden

The Plant Shop (Image via Roblox)

Getting better Plants for your garden is always a good idea, as each update adds new and powerful boss enemies to the Brainrot pool. The best Plants in the game are purchasable through the Plant Shop, so be sure to check the shop stock to see if you can buy them.

As a general rule of thumb, it’s always good to have Plants belonging to the Godly rarity or higher. Their damage is quite good and they can take down most enemies in the game with relative ease.

3.) Get better Brainrots

Brainrots spawn on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Bolster your Brainrot ranks by getting new and income-efficient options for your money-generation farm. If you already have Secret-rarity Brainrots, the next step is to try to find their mutated counterparts. This can be difficult to achieve, considering their low spawn chances, but they are still worth pursuing. Using Lucky Potions will help you in this endeavor, especially if a Weather change is in effect.

You may also take on bosses based on your current Rebirth level. Upon defeating them, you will recruit the enemy into your ranks, potentially giving you some of the best units in the game. If you’re at Rebirth Level 4, you can take on Dragon Cannelli, the best boss unit that earns 7,500 Cash per second without Mutations.

4.) Rebirth

The Rebirth menu (Image via Roblox)

Per the Cards update teaser on the official Roblox page, the next patch will include new Rebirth tiers. If you aren’t at the highest Rebirth level at the moment, it may be prudent to try and get to Rebirth Level 6 before the update arrives. That way, you will be able to get started with the next levels at the earliest and reap their rewards without delay.

5.) Stock up on Cash and gear

The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

If you’ve completed everything there is to do in the game, the next thing to do is to get your resources ready for the update. The Cards update will bring plenty of new elements to purchase using in-game Cash. Considering the amount of money that you can earn with ease in this experience, you can expect the new items to be expensive. Try to stock up on as much money as possible before the update arrives.

You can also stock up on gear to prepare for the bosses that may show up with the update. The new bosses will likely have HP pools upwards of 200,000, and specialized equipment can help you deal with them. Items like Frost Grenades and Handcuffs can slow down targeted enemies, while Speed and Damage Potions can improve your attack speed and DPS.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

When will the Cards update be released in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Plants Vs Brainrots Cards update is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2025, at 12 pm UTC.

What is the highest Rebirth level in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The highest Rebirth level as of the Prison Event update is Level 6.

What is the best Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots?

As of the Prison Event, the best Brainrot is Los Mr Carrotitos with an earn rate of 31,000 Cash per second.

