7 Best Gamepasses in Roblox Slap Battles

Your main objective in Roblox Slap Battles is earning slaps. To do so, you need to equip gloves with unique powers and randomly slap anyone on the server. While you start with a basic glove, you can grind your way to the top and unlock powerful ones. Additionally, you can get special abilities via Gamepasses, plenty of which are currently purchasable in the game with Robux.

Since purchasing all of them is not a wise option, we have decided to ease your job. This guide features the seven best Gamepasses in Slap Battles that you should purchase right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Best Gamepasses to get in Roblox Slap Battles

1) Overkill

This Gamepass has zero cooldown period (Image via Roblox)

This Gamepass allows the player to wear an overpowered glove called OVERKILL. Once equipped, you can use the glove without any cooldown, and as a bonus, whatever you touch is instantly killed. For now, this glove is available for purchase for 600 Robux. The only weaknesses of this Gamepass are gloves like Snow, Frostbite, Ice, etc because they instantly cool it down, and hence are best avoided.

2) Animation Pack

Get 10 exclusive emotes with this Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Next, we have the Animation Pack Gamepass that gives you access to 10 unique emotes at a very affordable price. You can purchase it for only 75 Robux and immediately get access to the following commands:

/e Floss

/e Groove

/e Headless

/e Helicopter

/e Kick

/e L

/e Laugh

/e Parker

/e Spasm

/e Thriller

While mobile and PC users can enter these commands in the chatbox, console players will get a separate UI to use emotes.

3) Vampire

Steal your enemy's health with this Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

The Vampire Gamepass allows you to wear the Vampire glove upon activating its ability. It should be noted that this Gamepass is exclusive to the Slap Royale mode and is extremely helpful. After activating its ability, you will steal a portion of the enemy's health after slapping them. This is extremely important, especially when you are running low on health. At the time of writing, the Vampire Gamepass can be purchased for 300 Robux in Slap Battles.

4) Cannoneer

Reduce your traveling time with Cannoneer Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

For those who find it extremely boring to travel, this Gamepass can be extremely helpful. Once purchased, it will allow you to wear a Cannoneer glove and build cannons anywhere you want. You can then use that cannon to launch yourself to a far away distance and reduce your travel time. This Gamepass can be bought for a reasonable price of 262 Robux at the moment, so make sure to grab it right away.

5) Ultra Instinct

"You already know what it does" (Image via Roblox)

Those who have this Gamepass will get a glove with 60 power and infinite speed. It also gives you a 50% chance of dodging incoming slap attacks. The only downside is that Ultra Instinct can't save you from a potential non-slap attack. Otherwise, this Gamepass is definitely worth having in Slap Battles. As of now, you can purchase it for a price of 412 Robux.

6) Spectator

Take no harm with the Spectator Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

The Spectator Gamepass gives you no special power but you can have fun with it. After equipping it, no one on the server will be able to slap you. As a downside, you won't be able to slap anyone as well but that's fine. If you want to troll or have fun with others, you should definitely get this one. It's available for only 150 Robux at the time of writing.

7) Custom Glove

Customize the glove as per your preference with this Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

This Gamepass lets you wear a Custom glove, which is a Megarock glove in reality. The only difference is that you can customize the glove's appearance, music, power, speed, etc. For a price of 525 Robux, you should go for this Gamepass in the game.

FAQs

Does 2x Slaps stack with 5x Slaps?

Yes, 2x Slaps can be stacked with 5x Slaps to obtain 7x Slaps.

Does the Nothing Gamepass in Slap Battles do anything?

No, the Nothing Gamepass doesn't do anything in the game.

How much is the cost of Slap Battles VIP?

The VIP subscription requires you to spend $2.99 every month.

