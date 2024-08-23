7 Best Roblox War Tycoon Gamepasses To Use: August 2024

Roblox War Tycoon Gamepasses can make the tycoon-style military experience a lot more convenient, be it through additional income or powerful gear. Ranging from mundane but useful improvements to flashy vehicles and weaponry, Gamepasses offer various effects and prizes that make them worth the price of admission. Of course, being premium-exclusive, it’s imperative to understand which of these is worth purchasing.

So, to clear up the dilemma of choosing between the 18 different Roblox War Tycoon Gamepasses, we’ve created a list of the seven best. These offer the biggest bang for your buck, making them worth every Robux you invest.

Note: This article is subjective. The entries are in no particular order.

7 Best Roblox War Tycoon Gamepasses

1) WW2 US Army Pack

The US Army Pack (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Price: 199 Robux

199 Robux Contents: M1 Garand Rifle, WW2 2x Health Vest, US Army Uniform

Trending

The WW2 US Army Pack is the only Gamepass in the title that offers multiple items. For 199 Robux, you get access to the M1 Garand Rifle, a WW2 2x Health Vest, and a US Army Uniform. The M1 Garand is a semi-automatic rifle with a good range and decent magazine size, making it a good weapon for general use.

Doubling your HP is always useful, and the WW2 2x Health Vest does precisely that. It offers the same effect as the Double HP Armor but at a fraction of the price, considering the latter costs 199 Robux by itself. Note that this pack is only available after four Rebirths, which holds it back from making the Double HP Armor completely redundant.

The US Army Uniform is a cosmetic item that brings cohesion to the theme of this pack. Use all three items in tandem for an effective WW2-themed cosplay.

2) 2x Cash

Gamepass selection screen (Image via Roblox)

Price: 199 Robux

199 Robux Contents: Adds 2x multiplier to all income sources

This Roblox War Tycoon Gamepass doubles the amount of cash you earn through oil rigs, oil barrel sales, kills, and capture points. The effect is simple, but it has more impact on your gameplay than the other Gamepasses.

Since money is the central pillar holding every other gameplay mechanic together, having more of it is always beneficial. What makes it even better is that you can use it in tandem with other money multipliers gained through boosts.

Also read: War Tycoon: Rebirth guide

3) Speedy Oil Extractor

The Speedy Oil Extractor (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Price: 59 Robux

59 Robux Contents: Speedy Oil Extractor

The Speedy Oil Extractor lets you extract oil faster than ordinary oil rigs. It can be a game-changer for early-game players, as it adds 20 cash to your character's income each second. With its high yield and early-game effectiveness, you can quickly catch up to mid-game players even if you’ve just started the game.

That said, its effectiveness will taper off by the mid-game once you’ve advanced far enough.

4) FAL Heavy Rifle

FAL Heavy Rifle (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Price: 199 Robux

199 Robux Contents: FAL Heavy battle rifle

The FAL Heavy is one of the most powerful weapons in the game, tailor-made for the infantry. This automatic high-damage and high-accuracy battle rifle can cleave through enemy HP in seconds. Its relatively low fire rate is compensated by its effectiveness at all ranges and minimal recoil despite its power.

If you tend to seek out conflict, this is the weapon to reach for as your main rifle.

5) AbramsX Tank

AbramsX Tank (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Price: 1,199 Robux

1,199 Robux Contents: AbramsX Tank

The AbramsX is one of the most formidable vehicles in this game for its sheer power and high health pool. It is also one of the most expensive gamepasses in War Tycoon, second only to the F-35 Lightning jet.

Featuring an explosive cannon, a 120mm cannon, a Javelin missile launcher, and a coaxial machine gun, you have all the firepower you need with the AbramsX. Topping it off is its health, which stands at a massive 1,900 points. Its low top speed of 50 MPH becomes a non-issue if nothing the enemy throws your way makes even a dent in the armor.

6) F-35 Lightning

F-35 Lightning aircraft (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Price: 2,699 Robux

2,699 Robux Contents: F-35 Lightning aircraft

The F-35 Lightning is an aircraft that boasts high maneuverability, the ability to take off from a standstill, dizzying speeds, and various armaments. With a top speed of 314 MPH, the plane can traverse the map in an instant while raining fire and brimstone upon the enemies.

Its weapons include a Gatling gun, lock-on missiles, and bombs, giving you various means to tackle enemies in nearly every situation. For defense, you can use flares to throw off lock-on missiles and the ejection seat for emergencies.

7) Auto Collect

Auto Collect feature (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Price: 299 Robux

299 Robux Contents: Collect cash automatically

Auto Collect makes it so you don’t have to walk over dropped cash to pick it up. It also enables you to automatically collect money through AFK grind setups. This is a simple quality-of-life improvement that acts in the background and keeps its presence relatively understated.

If need be, this effect can be toggled on/off through in-game settings.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many Roblox War Tycoon Gamepass options can I choose from?

You can get up to 18 unique Roblox War Tycoon Gamepass options.

What is the best quality-of-life Roblox War Tycoon Gamepass?

The best QoL Roblox War Tycoon Gamepass is 2x Cash, which doubles the amount of money you gain from all sources.

What is the best vehicle obtainable through Roblox War Tycoon Gamepasses?

The best vehicle option available in the Roblox War Tycoon Gamepasses selection is the F-35 Lightning, a high-speed aircraft with a massive array of weapons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024