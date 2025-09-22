99 Nights in the Forest codes (September 2025)

99 Nights in the Forest codes are the easiest way to get a few extra freebies to help you survive in the titular forest. Upon redeeming these codes, you can expect items like Diamonds, using which you can unlock new Classes in the lobby. The code system in this game is not gated behind any unlock requirements, making it accessible to everyone.
Feel free to refer to this article for the newest 99 Nights in the Forest Diamond codes, along with a quick guide on using them.
All 99 Nights in the Forest codes (Active)
The table below lists every active code in 99 Nights in the Forest. Use these single-use codes in-game to obtain prizes for free. It’s worth noting that Roblox codes typically expire after a while, causing the associated freebies to become inaccessible as well. So, we recommend redeeming them before they become unusable.
Inactive 99 Nights in the Forest codes
Currently, 99 Nights in the Forest has no inactive codes. That said, Roblox codes expire after a while or are replaced by the developers. When that happens, we will update this article accordingly.
How to redeem active 99 Nights in the Forest codes
Follow the steps listed below to redeem the latest 99 Nights in the Forest Diamond codes:
- Open the Roblox Player app on your device and launch 99 Nights in the Forest.
- While in the lobby, hit on the diamond icon on the bottom left to open the Diamonds shop.
- Use the blue Codes button to access the code redemption box.
- Enter an active code in the box and hit the Submit button to receive your freebies.
The codes for 99 Nights in the Forest are not case-sensitive, so you don’t have to worry about keeping your caps-lock active.
99 Nights in the Forest codes and their importance
Codes for 99 Nights in the Forest reward you with Diamonds upon redemption. Diamonds are the primary currency of the experience, using which you can unlock new Classes. Since Classes can completely change the way you play the game, these codes can be a game-changer for you.
Use the 99 Nights in the Forest Diamond codes if you need a few extra Gems and unlock the Class you’re aiming for.
99 Nights in the Forest code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If an incorrect code is entered into the code box, the game will return a “Code Does Not Exist” error message. As of this writing, the title has no known server-related issues that may prevent the code system from working. If you happen to run into such issues, you may be able to fix them by restarting the Roblox Player app.
Where to find new 99 Nights in the Forest codes
You can find new codes for the experience on the official 99 Nights in the Forest Discord server. Alternatively, you can rely on this page for access to the newest codes for the game. We will continue to update the active code list each time the title receives new entries.
FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest codes
What are the main rewards for redeeming codes in 99 Nights in the Forest?
The main reward for redeeming codes in this game is Diamonds.
When does 99 Nights in the Forest receive new codes?
99 Nights in the Forest receives new codes upon achieving certain milestones and during major events and updates.
What is the latest code for 99 Nights in the Forest?
The latest code for 99 Nights in the Forest is afterparty.
