99 Nights in the Forest Missing Kids guide

One of the main objectives of 99 Nights in the Forest is to rescue four children who had gone missing prior to the events of the game. These Kids include the Dino Kid, the Kraken Kid, the Squid Kid, and the Koala Kid, all of whom can be found across the map. They are found in varying degrees of peril, and they should be rescued in a particular order to avoid facing dangerous threats prematurely.

Upon rescuing a missing child, you will receive a tangible gameplay benefit in the form of advancing the day counter by one. This helps you reach the 99-day mark a little faster, making the game a little easier.

Finding all four Missing Kids in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Dino Kid

Saving the missing children will help you survive longer (Image via Roblox)

You can find the Dino Kid upon upgrading the Campfire to level 2. Upgrading the Campfire is a matter of filling the Campfire bar to 100% with wooden logs and other flammable objects. Once the Campfire has been upgraded, you will be able to spot the Dino Kid’s location on the map.

Head over to the marked location, a cave with a locked door, and defeat the five wolves surrounding him. Consider carrying any melee or ranged weapon for the task to fend off the canine threats and receive the Red Key. After defeating them, you will be able to rescue the Dino Kid from the cave with the Red Lock.

The Kraken Kid

The Missing Kids' posters (Image via Roblox)

The Kraken Kid will be available to rescue once your Campfire has been upgraded to level 4. She can be found in a room with the blue door, which is located in a cave at the marked location. She is surrounded by six Alpha Wolves, who drop a Blue Key when defeated. Use a Revolver from a high vantage point to score easy kills.

Use the Blue Key to unlock the door and interact with her to send her to the camp and advance the day counter by one.

The Squid Kid

The game's premise involves finding and rescuing the Missing Kids (Image via Roblox)

You will be able to rescue the Squid Kid by leveling up your Campfire to level 5. Upon doing so, the entire map will be available to you, along with the approximate location of the Squid Kid. The map marker will lead you to yet another cave, access to which is barred by a door with a yellow lock.

Protecting the cave are two Bears, both of which must be defeated to get the Yellow Key. Do so, and you can rescue the Squid Kid, adding another day to your day counter.

The Koala Kid

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The final missing child is the Koala Kid, whose location is marked on the map after rescuing every other child and upgrading the Campfire to level 6. This time, your adversaries are six Alfa Bears, which makes this combat encounter one of the most challenging. Consider bringing high-power weapons like Rifles and Tactical Shotguns to defeat them with some ease.

Once defeated, the Alfa Bears will drop a Black Key that unlocks the door to the cave. With that, all four Kids will have been rescued, and your Camp will become a home for them for the rest of your playthrough.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How many Missing Kids can I rescue in 99 Nights in the Forest?

You can rescue four Missing Kids in 99 Nights in the Forest: the Dino Kid, the Kraken Kid, the Squid Kid, and the Koala Kid.

Is it compulsory to save the missing children in 99 Nights in the Forest?

No, rescuing the missing children is an optional objective that you can complete while trying to survive 99 nights.

What is the reward for rescuing the four Missing Kids in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Rescuing the Missing Kids adds them to your camp and advances the day counter by one.

