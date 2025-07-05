The Stronghold update has arrived in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest, introducing a new cult building players can raid to find valuable resources. Additionally, two new classes, Hunter and Brawler, have arrived as well. The Brawler class focuses on melee combat, but it cannot use ranged weapons. On the other hand, the Hunter class drops more loot for hunting animals.

This article further highlights the Stronghold update in 99 Nights in the Forest.

A guide to the Stronghold update in 99 Nights in the Forest

The stronghold appears as a diamond in the map (Image via Roblox)

How to find Strongholds

For the duration of this update, Strongholds will appear on the map. These are buildings that house cultists and a lot of loot. Here is how you can find them:

Step 1: Raise your Fire level to 3 or 4 to access deeper areas of the map.

Step 2: Build a map, as it will display the location of the stronghold.

Step 3: Use the map to reach the stronghold.

The stronghold is filled with cultists who will attack you if you are seen. Therefore, you should be prepared before challenging the stronghold. Here are some tips that will help:

You should have a revolver with 35+ bullets. It is also advised to team up with one or two allies.

In battles, try to divide the groups of cultists. Isolated members can be defeated using an axe.

To defeat a cult member, you need to shoot it at least four times.

Although the cultists drop some ammunition when defeated, the main rewards are on the top floor of their stronghold.

The cultists you defeat will not respawn for a while, so you can take short breaks to regroup and heal the team.

Defeating the stronghold will lead you to a few rare chests, which will contain valuable resources like Diamonds, Strong Light, and Tactical Shotgun.

New classes

The update has introduced two new classes that can be purchased by spending diamonds:

Brawler class

Attribute Details Cost 100 Diamonds Starter Tools 1× Leather Body Level 1 Bonus Can't use ranged weapons, +20% HP, +30% damage with melee weapons Level 2 Bonus 10% health regeneration, regen sooner after taking damage (Locked) Level 3 Bonus 5% chance to block incoming damage

Hunter Class

Attribute Details Cost 40 Diamonds Starter Tools 2× Bear Trap Level 1 Bonus Increased meat droprate Level 2 Bonus Slightly higher pelt droprate Level 3 Bonus The pelt trader will offer an extra wolf pelt trade

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest Stronghold update

When will the Stronghold update end in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Stronghold update arrived on July 4, 2025, and will expire on July 11, 2025.

Is the Stronghold update free to play in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Yes, the update is free to play.

How many cultists are in the Stronghold?

The number of cultists that appear is randomly generated. However, you should expect to find around 15 foes.

