The Stronghold update has arrived in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest, introducing a new cult building players can raid to find valuable resources. Additionally, two new classes, Hunter and Brawler, have arrived as well. The Brawler class focuses on melee combat, but it cannot use ranged weapons. On the other hand, the Hunter class drops more loot for hunting animals.
This article further highlights the Stronghold update in 99 Nights in the Forest.
A guide to the Stronghold update in 99 Nights in the Forest
How to find Strongholds
For the duration of this update, Strongholds will appear on the map. These are buildings that house cultists and a lot of loot. Here is how you can find them:
- Step 1: Raise your Fire level to 3 or 4 to access deeper areas of the map.
- Step 2: Build a map, as it will display the location of the stronghold.
- Step 3: Use the map to reach the stronghold.
The stronghold is filled with cultists who will attack you if you are seen. Therefore, you should be prepared before challenging the stronghold. Here are some tips that will help:
- You should have a revolver with 35+ bullets. It is also advised to team up with one or two allies.
- In battles, try to divide the groups of cultists. Isolated members can be defeated using an axe.
- To defeat a cult member, you need to shoot it at least four times.
- Although the cultists drop some ammunition when defeated, the main rewards are on the top floor of their stronghold.
- The cultists you defeat will not respawn for a while, so you can take short breaks to regroup and heal the team.
Defeating the stronghold will lead you to a few rare chests, which will contain valuable resources like Diamonds, Strong Light, and Tactical Shotgun.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
New classes
The update has introduced two new classes that can be purchased by spending diamonds:
Brawler class
Hunter Class
FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest Stronghold update
When will the Stronghold update end in 99 Nights in the Forest?
The Stronghold update arrived on July 4, 2025, and will expire on July 11, 2025.
Is the Stronghold update free to play in 99 Nights in the Forest?
Yes, the update is free to play.
How many cultists are in the Stronghold?
The number of cultists that appear is randomly generated. However, you should expect to find around 15 foes.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024