A Dusty Trip Ace Season Pass: All rewards and price

The Season 8 update in A Dusty Trip has added several new features, including an Ace Season Pass. It is a battle pass with 35 levels offering exciting rewards like Coins, Wraps (skins), Charms, etc. The Ace Season Pass has two tracks: free and premium (paid). With every level you unlock in both tracks, you get the corresponding rewards.

Ad

While you can earn decent rewards in the free track, you can buy the premium one if you want more. That said, since purchasing the premium Ace Season Pass requires you to spend Robux, it is rather important to consider this decision. To make this choice easier for you, we have given a list of all the Ace Season Pass rewards in A Dusty Trip below.

A Dusty Trip Ace Season Pass overview

Earn XP to unlock Ace Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the Ace Season Pass can be bought for a total of 600 Robux. Once you have purchased it, you can earn XP by completing quests to unlock new Season Ace Pass levels in both the free and premium tracks. If you are having a hard time collecting XP, you can spend 35 Robux to skip a level and automatically unlock its reward.

Ad

Trending

If you have some extra funds to spare, you can even spend 750 Robux to buy all 35 levels at once. An important thing to note here is that if you manage to complete the entire Ace Season Pass five times, you will unlock a new weapon called the Galactic RPG.

Also check: A Dusty Trip codes

All Ace Season Pass rewards in A Dusty Trip

All Ace Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)

The following are all the rewards you can unlock from the Ace Season Pass in A Dusty Trip.

Ad

Level 1

Free reward: 50 Coins

Premium reward: 100 Coins

Level 2

Free reward: 55 Coins

Premium reward: 100 Coins

Level 3

Free reward: Nothing

Premium reward: Spikeball Charm

Level 4

Free reward: Green Lavish Wrap

Premium reward: 105 Coins

Level 5

Free reward: Football Charm

Premium reward: Weld Texture Wrap

Level 6

Free reward: 60 Coins

Premium reward: 110 Coins

Level 7

Free reward: 60 Coins

Premium reward: 150 Coins

Level 8

Free reward: 65 Coins

Premium reward: 120 Coins

Level 9

Free reward: AK47 (one use)

Premium reward: Dual Ghosts Charm

Level 10

Free reward: 65 Coins

Premium reward: 125 Coins

Ad

Level 11

Free reward: Nothing

Premium reward: 130 Coins

Level 12

Free reward: 65 Coins

Premium reward: 135 Coins

Level 13

Free reward: 70 Coins

Premium reward: 135 Coins

Level 14

Free reward: Nerd Charm

Premium reward: Uzi

Level 15

Free reward: Nothing

Premium reward: 135 Coins

Level 16

Free reward: 70 Coins

Premium reward: 140 Coins

Level 17

Free reward: 70 Coins

Premium reward: 145 Coins

Level 18

Free reward: 75 Coins

Premium reward: 150 Coins

Level 19

Free reward: Luger Pistol

Premium reward: 500 Coins

Level 20

Free reward: Nothing

Premium reward: 155 Coins

Level 21

Free reward: 75 Coins

Premium reward: 160 Coins

Level 22

Free reward: 75 Coins

Premium reward: 160 Coins

Ad

Level 23

Free reward: 75 Coins

Premium reward: 160 Coins

Level 24

Free reward: Nothing

Premium reward: 165 Coins

Level 25

Free reward: 80 Coins

Premium reward: 170 Coins

Level 26

Free reward: Stud Green Wrap

Premium reward: Vice Studs Wrap

Level 27

Free reward: 80 Coins

Premium reward: 170 Coins

Level 28

Free reward: 80 Coins

Premium reward: 170 Coins

Level 29

Free reward: Nothing

Premium reward: 175 Coins

Level 30

Free reward: 85 Coins

Premium reward: 180 Coins

Level 31

Free reward: 85 Coins

Premium reward: 185 Coins

Level 32

Free reward: Nothing

Premium reward: 190 Coins

Level 33

Free reward: 90 Coins

Premium reward: 195 Coins

Level 34

Ad

Free reward: 100 Coins

Premium reward: 200 Coins

Level 35

Free reward: Regal S

Premium reward: Striker RXT

FAQs

How much does the premium Ace Season Pass cost in A Dusty Trip?

You can purchase the premium Ace Season Pass for 600 Robux.

How do I get the Galactic RPG in A Dusty Trip?

You can get the Galactic RPG weapon by completing the entire Ace Season Pass five times.

Is the premium Ace Season Pass worth it in A Dusty Trip?

If you fancy collecting new rewards and don't mind spending some Robux, then the premium Ace Season Pass is worth a try.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024