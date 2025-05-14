  • home icon
A Dusty Trip Ace Season Pass: All rewards and price

By Aniket
Modified May 14, 2025 14:58 GMT
Feature image of A Dusty Trip Ace Season Pass
Find a list of all the rewards in the Ace Season Pass

The Season 8 update in A Dusty Trip has added several new features, including an Ace Season Pass. It is a battle pass with 35 levels offering exciting rewards like Coins, Wraps (skins), Charms, etc. The Ace Season Pass has two tracks: free and premium (paid). With every level you unlock in both tracks, you get the corresponding rewards.

While you can earn decent rewards in the free track, you can buy the premium one if you want more. That said, since purchasing the premium Ace Season Pass requires you to spend Robux, it is rather important to consider this decision. To make this choice easier for you, we have given a list of all the Ace Season Pass rewards in A Dusty Trip below.

A Dusty Trip Ace Season Pass overview

Earn XP to unlock Ace Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)
Earn XP to unlock Ace Season Pass rewards

In this Roblox title, the Ace Season Pass can be bought for a total of 600 Robux. Once you have purchased it, you can earn XP by completing quests to unlock new Season Ace Pass levels in both the free and premium tracks. If you are having a hard time collecting XP, you can spend 35 Robux to skip a level and automatically unlock its reward.

If you have some extra funds to spare, you can even spend 750 Robux to buy all 35 levels at once. An important thing to note here is that if you manage to complete the entire Ace Season Pass five times, you will unlock a new weapon called the Galactic RPG.

Also check: A Dusty Trip codes

All Ace Season Pass rewards in A Dusty Trip

All Ace Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)
All Ace Season Pass rewards

The following are all the rewards you can unlock from the Ace Season Pass in A Dusty Trip.

Level 1

  • Free reward: 50 Coins
  • Premium reward: 100 Coins

Level 2

  • Free reward: 55 Coins
  • Premium reward: 100 Coins

Level 3

  • Free reward: Nothing
  • Premium reward: Spikeball Charm

Level 4

  • Free reward: Green Lavish Wrap
  • Premium reward: 105 Coins

Level 5

  • Free reward: Football Charm
  • Premium reward: Weld Texture Wrap

Level 6

  • Free reward: 60 Coins
  • Premium reward: 110 Coins

Level 7

  • Free reward: 60 Coins
  • Premium reward: 150 Coins

Level 8

  • Free reward: 65 Coins
  • Premium reward: 120 Coins

Level 9

  • Free reward: AK47 (one use)
  • Premium reward: Dual Ghosts Charm

Level 10

  • Free reward: 65 Coins
  • Premium reward: 125 Coins
Level 11

  • Free reward: Nothing
  • Premium reward: 130 Coins

Level 12

  • Free reward: 65 Coins
  • Premium reward: 135 Coins

Level 13

  • Free reward: 70 Coins
  • Premium reward: 135 Coins

Level 14

  • Free reward: Nerd Charm
  • Premium reward: Uzi

Level 15

  • Free reward: Nothing
  • Premium reward: 135 Coins

Level 16

  • Free reward: 70 Coins
  • Premium reward: 140 Coins

Level 17

  • Free reward: 70 Coins
  • Premium reward: 145 Coins

Level 18

  • Free reward: 75 Coins
  • Premium reward: 150 Coins

Level 19

  • Free reward: Luger Pistol
  • Premium reward: 500 Coins

Level 20

  • Free reward: Nothing
  • Premium reward: 155 Coins

Level 21

  • Free reward: 75 Coins
  • Premium reward: 160 Coins

Level 22

  • Free reward: 75 Coins
  • Premium reward: 160 Coins
Level 23

  • Free reward: 75 Coins
  • Premium reward: 160 Coins

Level 24

  • Free reward: Nothing
  • Premium reward: 165 Coins

Level 25

  • Free reward: 80 Coins
  • Premium reward: 170 Coins

Level 26

  • Free reward: Stud Green Wrap
  • Premium reward: Vice Studs Wrap

Level 27

  • Free reward: 80 Coins
  • Premium reward: 170 Coins

Level 28

  • Free reward: 80 Coins
  • Premium reward: 170 Coins

Level 29

  • Free reward: Nothing
  • Premium reward: 175 Coins

Level 30

  • Free reward: 85 Coins
  • Premium reward: 180 Coins

Level 31

  • Free reward: 85 Coins
  • Premium reward: 185 Coins

Level 32

  • Free reward: Nothing
  • Premium reward: 190 Coins

Level 33

  • Free reward: 90 Coins
  • Premium reward: 195 Coins

Level 34

  • Free reward: 100 Coins
  • Premium reward: 200 Coins

Level 35

  • Free reward: Regal S
  • Premium reward: Striker RXT

FAQs

How much does the premium Ace Season Pass cost in A Dusty Trip?

You can purchase the premium Ace Season Pass for 600 Robux.

How do I get the Galactic RPG in A Dusty Trip?

You can get the Galactic RPG weapon by completing the entire Ace Season Pass five times.

Is the premium Ace Season Pass worth it in A Dusty Trip?

If you fancy collecting new rewards and don't mind spending some Robux, then the premium Ace Season Pass is worth a try.

Aniket

Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.

With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.

When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
