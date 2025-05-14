A Dusty Trip Ace Season Pass: All rewards and price

The Season 8 update in A Dusty Trip has added several new features, including an Ace Season Pass. It is a battle pass with 35 levels offering exciting rewards like Coins, Wraps (skins), Charms, etc. The Ace Season Pass has two tracks: free and premium (paid). With every level you unlock in both tracks, you get the corresponding rewards.
While you can earn decent rewards in the free track, you can buy the premium one if you want more. That said, since purchasing the premium Ace Season Pass requires you to spend Robux, it is rather important to consider this decision. To make this choice easier for you, we have given a list of all the Ace Season Pass rewards in A Dusty Trip below.
A Dusty Trip Ace Season Pass overview
In this Roblox title, the Ace Season Pass can be bought for a total of 600 Robux. Once you have purchased it, you can earn XP by completing quests to unlock new Season Ace Pass levels in both the free and premium tracks. If you are having a hard time collecting XP, you can spend 35 Robux to skip a level and automatically unlock its reward.
If you have some extra funds to spare, you can even spend 750 Robux to buy all 35 levels at once. An important thing to note here is that if you manage to complete the entire Ace Season Pass five times, you will unlock a new weapon called the Galactic RPG.
All Ace Season Pass rewards in A Dusty Trip
The following are all the rewards you can unlock from the Ace Season Pass in A Dusty Trip.
Level 1
- Free reward: 50 Coins
- Premium reward: 100 Coins
Level 2
- Free reward: 55 Coins
- Premium reward: 100 Coins
Level 3
- Free reward: Nothing
- Premium reward: Spikeball Charm
Level 4
- Free reward: Green Lavish Wrap
- Premium reward: 105 Coins
Level 5
- Free reward: Football Charm
- Premium reward: Weld Texture Wrap
Level 6
- Free reward: 60 Coins
- Premium reward: 110 Coins
Level 7
- Free reward: 60 Coins
- Premium reward: 150 Coins
Level 8
- Free reward: 65 Coins
- Premium reward: 120 Coins
Level 9
- Free reward: AK47 (one use)
- Premium reward: Dual Ghosts Charm
Level 10
- Free reward: 65 Coins
- Premium reward: 125 Coins
Level 11
- Free reward: Nothing
- Premium reward: 130 Coins
Level 12
- Free reward: 65 Coins
- Premium reward: 135 Coins
Level 13
- Free reward: 70 Coins
- Premium reward: 135 Coins
Level 14
- Free reward: Nerd Charm
- Premium reward: Uzi
Level 15
- Free reward: Nothing
- Premium reward: 135 Coins
Level 16
- Free reward: 70 Coins
- Premium reward: 140 Coins
Level 17
- Free reward: 70 Coins
- Premium reward: 145 Coins
Level 18
- Free reward: 75 Coins
- Premium reward: 150 Coins
Level 19
- Free reward: Luger Pistol
- Premium reward: 500 Coins
Level 20
- Free reward: Nothing
- Premium reward: 155 Coins
Level 21
- Free reward: 75 Coins
- Premium reward: 160 Coins
Level 22
- Free reward: 75 Coins
- Premium reward: 160 Coins
Level 23
- Free reward: 75 Coins
- Premium reward: 160 Coins
Level 24
- Free reward: Nothing
- Premium reward: 165 Coins
Level 25
- Free reward: 80 Coins
- Premium reward: 170 Coins
Level 26
- Free reward: Stud Green Wrap
- Premium reward: Vice Studs Wrap
Level 27
- Free reward: 80 Coins
- Premium reward: 170 Coins
Level 28
- Free reward: 80 Coins
- Premium reward: 170 Coins
Level 29
- Free reward: Nothing
- Premium reward: 175 Coins
Level 30
- Free reward: 85 Coins
- Premium reward: 180 Coins
Level 31
- Free reward: 85 Coins
- Premium reward: 185 Coins
Level 32
- Free reward: Nothing
- Premium reward: 190 Coins
Level 33
- Free reward: 90 Coins
- Premium reward: 195 Coins
Level 34
- Free reward: 100 Coins
- Premium reward: 200 Coins
Level 35
- Free reward: Regal S
- Premium reward: Striker RXT
FAQs
How much does the premium Ace Season Pass cost in A Dusty Trip?
You can purchase the premium Ace Season Pass for 600 Robux.
How do I get the Galactic RPG in A Dusty Trip?
You can get the Galactic RPG weapon by completing the entire Ace Season Pass five times.
Is the premium Ace Season Pass worth it in A Dusty Trip?
If you fancy collecting new rewards and don't mind spending some Robux, then the premium Ace Season Pass is worth a try.
