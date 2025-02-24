A Dusty Trip Season 6 Vanguard update patch notes

A Dusty Trip has introduced the Vanguard Season Pass, new vehicles, weapons, and other unlockable items with the latest update. Added to the game on February 23, 2025, this update also introduces various balance adjustments and bug fixes. These improvements go hand-in-hand with the newest additions, adding a breath of fresh air to the overall gameplay experience.

Let’s take a look at the official patch notes for Season 6 Vanguard update in A Dusty Trip.

Official patch notes for the Season 6 Vanguard update in A Dusty Trip

New Vanguard Season Pass out now!

AC130, one of the newest cars (Image via Roblox)

New Season Pass: 35 levels to unlock free-to-play items, providing rewards for continued play.

35 levels to unlock free-to-play items, providing rewards for continued play. Unlockable Skins: Customize your vehicles with new skins unlocked through progression.

Customize your vehicles with new skins unlocked through progression. Unlockable Mirror Charms: Customize your vehicles with mirror charms unlocked through progression.

Customize your vehicles with mirror charms unlocked through progression. Unlockable Items: Earn new items by completing challenges and progressing through the game.

Earn new items by completing challenges and progressing through the game. Daily Quests: Engage in daily quests for additional rewards and challenges.

Engage in daily quests for additional rewards and challenges. New Currency: Earn and spend a new in-game currency for exclusive items and upgrades.

Vehicles

AC130: A heavily armed gunship with three different types of weapons, built for dominance in the skies and can hold up to 10 passengers!

A heavily armed gunship with three different types of weapons, built for dominance in the skies and can hold up to 10 passengers! Thunderbolt: A futuristic powerhouse merging off-road capability with electric speed.

A futuristic powerhouse merging off-road capability with electric speed. Eleganza: A vintage racing machine that provides a great ride.

A vintage racing machine that provides a great ride. Sarge: A rugged military jeep designed for offroad adventures!

A rugged military jeep designed for offroad adventures! Stormline: An iconic Japanese import with a recognizable design and great performance.

An iconic Japanese import with a recognizable design and great performance. Quip: An awesome classic and compact car!

Weapons

Golden Mac10: A performant and high-speed SMG with a sleek finish.

A performant and high-speed SMG with a sleek finish. Tommy Gun: An iconic and fast-firing SMG with a drum magazine, perfect for close-quarter combat.

An iconic and fast-firing SMG with a drum magazine, perfect for close-quarter combat. British Rifle: A semi-automatic rifle with a precise and extremely deadly shot.

A semi-automatic rifle with a precise and extremely deadly shot. High-Caliber Revolver: A powerful revolver that delivers punishing shots with every pull of the trigger.

Fixes and changes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Added anti-fling.

Fixed Ghost Town mutants getting slower every time mutants are killed.

Fixed being teleported in your car with attached items to the Power Plant on the plains.

Fixed Rare items not spawning properly in plains.

Buffed Flying Saucer top speed.

Fixed Fuel cap moving and be hard to use on the Flying Saucer.

Fixed players not ragdolling when they die on both maps.

Fixed Exploding Mutant sometimes growing in size.

Fixed some crate-related bugs.

FAQs

When did A Dusty Trip receive the Season 6 Vanguard update?

The game received the Season 6 Vanguard update on February 23, 2025.

What are the newest vehicles added with the Season 6 Vanguard update in A Dusty Trip?

The newest vehicles added to the game with the Season 6 Vanguard update are AC130, Eleganza, Thunderbolt, Sarge, Stormline, and Quip.

How many levels does the Season 6 Vanguard battle pass feature in A Dusty Trip?

The Season 6 Vanguard battle pass features 35 levels.

