A Dusty Trip Season 8 Update patch notes

The arrival of Season 8 in A Dusty Trip has put all the players to work. With this update, several new vehicles, guns, skins, etc, have finally been added, but they are all locked. To acquire them, you must take part in various tasks, including completing the battle pass, using gacha, or simply progressing in the game. Long story short, the Season 8 Update is stacked, and you must learn about the new features as soon as possible.

With that in mind, here's an article highlighting the patch notes for the Season 8 Update. Also, scroll down for a quick overview of this update.

Patch notes for the Season 8 Update in A Dusty Trip

Enjoy new features with the Season 8 Update (Image via Roblox)

- New Season Pass: 35 levels to unlock free-to-play items, providing rewards for continued play.

- Unlockable Skins: Customize your vehicles with new skins unlocked through progression.

- Unlockable Mirror Charms: Customize your vehicles with mirror charms unlocked through progression.

- Unlockable Items: Earn new items by completing challenges & progressing through the game.

- Daily Quests: Engage in daily quests for additional rewards & challenges.

- New Currency: Earn & spend a new in-game currency on exclusive items & upgrades.

- Vehicles:

P-44 Talon: A vintage but stunning fighter plane. It's light, fast, and deadly...

Striker RXT: Built for pure speed, power, and duration!

Regal S: Smooth, stylish, and sharp from the 1930s. Ride in style in this classic ride!

- Weapons:

Galactic RPG: Launches cosmic chaos with each shot.

Golden MGL: Deals more damage, faster reload, shines brighter, and deals damage in style.

Molten DB: A double-barreled shotgun forged in flame, hits hard, and burns hot!

Uzi: Compact, rapid, and dangerous, perfect for unexpected encounters!

Burst Rifle: An infantry rifle with some serious bullet spread...

Luger Pistol: Vintage sidearm with classic punch and precision.

Ace Revolver: High stakes, high power revolver...

- Fixes & Changes

Made some performance upgrades

Fixed not being able to exit the Transit Ace properly

Fixed wraps not working properly with the Transit Ace

& lots more!

An overview of Season 8 Update in A Dusty Trip

Use gacha to unlock new rewards (Image via Roblox)

The talk of the town in this new update is the Season Ace Pass, featuring 35 levels of exciting rewards. You can unlock all the levels and their associated rewards by earning XP through quests. The Season Ace Pass contains rewards Striker RXT, Regal S, Uzi, Wraps, etc. That said, make sure to frequently complete the battle pass and claim the valuable rewards before it's too late.

Apart from this, the developers have also added new Charms that can be attached to your vehicle's mirror. This and plenty of other unlockables can be earned by doing quests and progressing further in this Roblox title.

FAQs

How much does the Season Ace Pass cost in A Dusty Trip?

The Season Ace Pass can be bought for 600 Robux in this experience.

When will the Season Ace Pass end in A Dusty Trip?

The Season Ace Pass will end in 27 days, on June 10, 2025.

How do I get the new Galactic RPG in A Dusty Trip?

You can get the new Galactic RPG by completing the Season Ace Pass five times.

