A Dusty Trip Season 9 Retro-Future guide

A Dusty Trip has renewed its battle pass system once again, introducing the Retro-Future theme to its rewards ladder. It features 35 levels that reward you with Dusty Coins, Wraps, accessories, and more each time you level up. Like the battle passes before it, the Retro-Future pass includes two tiers that reward unique vehicles for completing the battle pass.

Read on to learn all there is to know about the Season 9 Retro-Future battle pass in A Dusty Trip.

An overview of the Season 9 Retro-Future pass in A Dusty Trip

The Retro-Future battle pass (Image via Roblox)

The Season 9 Retro-Future battle pass is a 35-level pass where you receive prizes for each level-up. Leveling up is a matter of gathering XP, which can be acquired by completing the quests listed in the battle pass menu. It features the Free and Premium tiers, as is the norm for such reward ladders.

The Free tier serves as the default version of this battle pass, being the one that levels up when you accrue XP. Its final reward is the Nordback sedan, obtained once you finish the battle pass. Along the way, you will also get Dusty Coins, cosmetic wraps, accessories, weapons, and more.

The Premium tier functions similarly to an add-on, leveling up alongside the Free tier. This means if you buy it after completing the Free version, you will unlock all rewards available after reaching level 35. At level 35, you will get the Turbo Phantom car as the completion reward.

It costs 600 Robux to buy this tier, and you can pay 30 Robux per level to skip a few levels of the grind. Should you wish to skip the entire level-up grind and receive every reward at once, you can do so for 750 Robux.

You can complete the battle pass five times to unlock the Deadeye rifle. Each time you complete it, you must undergo rebirth, resetting the rewards ladder and unlocking new prizes.

The Retro-Future pass will end on August 14, 2025.

All rewards for the Season 9 Retro-Future pass

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the freebies you can get for completing the Season 9 Retro-Future battle pass in A Dusty Trip:

Level 1: 50 Dusty Coins

50 Dusty Coins Level 2: 55 Dusty Coins

55 Dusty Coins Level 3: Nothing

Nothing Level 4: Overgrown Wrap

Overgrown Wrap Level 5: Bus Stop Charm

Bus Stop Charm Level 6: 60 Dusty Coins

60 Dusty Coins Level 7: 60 Dusty Coins

60 Dusty Coins Level 8: 65 Dusty Coins

65 Dusty Coins Level 9: AK47 (Single-use)

AK47 (Single-use) Level 10: 65 Dusty Coins

65 Dusty Coins Level 11: Nothing

Nothing Level 12: 65 Dusty Coins

65 Dusty Coins Level 13: 70 Dusty Coins

70 Dusty Coins Level 14: Toilet Charm

Toilet Charm Level 15: Nothing

Nothing Level 16: 70 Dusty Coins

70 Dusty Coins Level 17: 70 Dusty Coins

70 Dusty Coins Level 18: 75 Dusty Coins

75 Dusty Coins Level 19: Glock

Glock Level 20: Nothing

Nothing Level 21: 75 Dusty Coins

75 Dusty Coins Level 22: 75 Dusty Coins

75 Dusty Coins Level 23: 75 Dusty Coins

75 Dusty Coins Level 24: Nothing

Nothing Level 25: 80 Dusty Coins

80 Dusty Coins Level 26: Lightning Quick Wrap

Lightning Quick Wrap Level 27: 80 Dusty Coins

80 Dusty Coins Level 28: 80 Dusty Coins

80 Dusty Coins Level 29: Nothing

Nothing Level 30: 85 Dusty Coins

85 Dusty Coins Level 31: 85 Dusty Coins

85 Dusty Coins Level 32: Nothing

Nothing Level 33: 90 Dusty Coins

90 Dusty Coins Level 34: 100 Dusty Coins

100 Dusty Coins Level 35: Nordback

These prizes are a part of the Premium tier of the Retro-Future Pass in A Dusty Trip:

Level 1: 100 Dusty Coins

100 Dusty Coins Level 2: 100 Dusty Coins

100 Dusty Coins Level 3: Cloud Charm

Cloud Charm Level 4: 105 Dusty Coins

105 Dusty Coins Level 5: Black Fire Wrap

Black Fire Wrap Level 6: 110 Dusty Coins

110 Dusty Coins Level 7: 115 Dusty Coins

115 Dusty Coins Level 8: 120 Dusty Coins

120 Dusty Coins Level 9: Reverse Card Charm

Reverse Card Charm Level 10: 130 Dusty Coins

130 Dusty Coins Level 11: 135 Dusty Coins

135 Dusty Coins Level 12: 135 Dusty Coins

135 Dusty Coins Level 13: 135 Dusty Coins

135 Dusty Coins Level 14: DMR

DMR Level 15: 135 Dusty Coins

135 Dusty Coins Level 16: 140 Dusty Coins

140 Dusty Coins Level 17: 145 Dusty Coins

145 Dusty Coins Level 18: 150 Dusty Coins

150 Dusty Coins Level 19: 500 Dusty Coins

500 Dusty Coins Level 20: 155 Dusty Coins

155 Dusty Coins Level 21: 160 Dusty Coins

160 Dusty Coins Level 22: 160 Dusty Coins

160 Dusty Coins Level 23: 160 Dusty Coins

160 Dusty Coins Level 24: 165 Dusty Coins

165 Dusty Coins Level 25: 170 Dusty Coins

170 Dusty Coins Level 26: Vapour Clouds Wrap

Vapour Clouds Wrap Level 27: 170 Dusty Coins

170 Dusty Coins Level 28: 170 Dusty Coins

170 Dusty Coins Level 29: 175 Dusty Coins

175 Dusty Coins Level 30: 180 Dusty Coins

180 Dusty Coins Level 31: 185 Dusty Coins

185 Dusty Coins Level 32: 190 Dusty Coins

190 Dusty Coins Level 33: 195 Dusty Coins

195 Dusty Coins Level 34: 200 Dusty Coins

200 Dusty Coins Level 35: Turbo Phantom

FAQs

When will A Dusty Trip Season 9 Retro-Future pass end?

The Retro-Future pass is set to end on August 14, 2025.

What is the final reward for completing the Season 9 Retro-Future Pass in A Dusty Trip?

The final reward for completing the Retro-Future pass is the Nordback for the Free tier and the Turbo Phantom for the Premium tier.

How much does the Premium tier of the Season 9 Retro-Future Pass cost in A Dusty Trip?

The Season 9 Premium tier costs 600 Robux to unlock.

