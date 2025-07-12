A Dusty Trip Season 9 Retro-Future guide

A Dusty Trip has renewed its battle pass system once again, introducing the Retro-Future theme to its rewards ladder. It features 35 levels that reward you with Dusty Coins, Wraps, accessories, and more each time you level up. Like the battle passes before it, the Retro-Future pass includes two tiers that reward unique vehicles for completing the battle pass.
Read on to learn all there is to know about the Season 9 Retro-Future battle pass in A Dusty Trip.
An overview of the Season 9 Retro-Future pass in A Dusty Trip
The Season 9 Retro-Future battle pass is a 35-level pass where you receive prizes for each level-up. Leveling up is a matter of gathering XP, which can be acquired by completing the quests listed in the battle pass menu. It features the Free and Premium tiers, as is the norm for such reward ladders.
The Free tier serves as the default version of this battle pass, being the one that levels up when you accrue XP. Its final reward is the Nordback sedan, obtained once you finish the battle pass. Along the way, you will also get Dusty Coins, cosmetic wraps, accessories, weapons, and more.
The Premium tier functions similarly to an add-on, leveling up alongside the Free tier. This means if you buy it after completing the Free version, you will unlock all rewards available after reaching level 35. At level 35, you will get the Turbo Phantom car as the completion reward.
It costs 600 Robux to buy this tier, and you can pay 30 Robux per level to skip a few levels of the grind. Should you wish to skip the entire level-up grind and receive every reward at once, you can do so for 750 Robux.
You can complete the battle pass five times to unlock the Deadeye rifle. Each time you complete it, you must undergo rebirth, resetting the rewards ladder and unlocking new prizes.
The Retro-Future pass will end on August 14, 2025.
All rewards for the Season 9 Retro-Future pass
Listed below are the freebies you can get for completing the Season 9 Retro-Future battle pass in A Dusty Trip:
- Level 1: 50 Dusty Coins
- Level 2: 55 Dusty Coins
- Level 3: Nothing
- Level 4: Overgrown Wrap
- Level 5: Bus Stop Charm
- Level 6: 60 Dusty Coins
- Level 7: 60 Dusty Coins
- Level 8: 65 Dusty Coins
- Level 9: AK47 (Single-use)
- Level 10: 65 Dusty Coins
- Level 11: Nothing
- Level 12: 65 Dusty Coins
- Level 13: 70 Dusty Coins
- Level 14: Toilet Charm
- Level 15: Nothing
- Level 16: 70 Dusty Coins
- Level 17: 70 Dusty Coins
- Level 18: 75 Dusty Coins
- Level 19: Glock
- Level 20: Nothing
- Level 21: 75 Dusty Coins
- Level 22: 75 Dusty Coins
- Level 23: 75 Dusty Coins
- Level 24: Nothing
- Level 25: 80 Dusty Coins
- Level 26: Lightning Quick Wrap
- Level 27: 80 Dusty Coins
- Level 28: 80 Dusty Coins
- Level 29: Nothing
- Level 30: 85 Dusty Coins
- Level 31: 85 Dusty Coins
- Level 32: Nothing
- Level 33: 90 Dusty Coins
- Level 34: 100 Dusty Coins
- Level 35: Nordback
These prizes are a part of the Premium tier of the Retro-Future Pass in A Dusty Trip:
- Level 1: 100 Dusty Coins
- Level 2: 100 Dusty Coins
- Level 3: Cloud Charm
- Level 4: 105 Dusty Coins
- Level 5: Black Fire Wrap
- Level 6: 110 Dusty Coins
- Level 7: 115 Dusty Coins
- Level 8: 120 Dusty Coins
- Level 9: Reverse Card Charm
- Level 10: 130 Dusty Coins
- Level 11: 135 Dusty Coins
- Level 12: 135 Dusty Coins
- Level 13: 135 Dusty Coins
- Level 14: DMR
- Level 15: 135 Dusty Coins
- Level 16: 140 Dusty Coins
- Level 17: 145 Dusty Coins
- Level 18: 150 Dusty Coins
- Level 19: 500 Dusty Coins
- Level 20: 155 Dusty Coins
- Level 21: 160 Dusty Coins
- Level 22: 160 Dusty Coins
- Level 23: 160 Dusty Coins
- Level 24: 165 Dusty Coins
- Level 25: 170 Dusty Coins
- Level 26: Vapour Clouds Wrap
- Level 27: 170 Dusty Coins
- Level 28: 170 Dusty Coins
- Level 29: 175 Dusty Coins
- Level 30: 180 Dusty Coins
- Level 31: 185 Dusty Coins
- Level 32: 190 Dusty Coins
- Level 33: 195 Dusty Coins
- Level 34: 200 Dusty Coins
- Level 35: Turbo Phantom
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
When will A Dusty Trip Season 9 Retro-Future pass end?
The Retro-Future pass is set to end on August 14, 2025.
What is the final reward for completing the Season 9 Retro-Future Pass in A Dusty Trip?
The final reward for completing the Retro-Future pass is the Nordback for the Free tier and the Turbo Phantom for the Premium tier.
How much does the Premium tier of the Season 9 Retro-Future Pass cost in A Dusty Trip?
The Season 9 Premium tier costs 600 Robux to unlock.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025