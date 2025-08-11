Adopt Me Aztec Temple Trek guide

The Aztec Temple Trek update marks the latest content drop in Adopt Me, introduced to the experience on August 8, 2025. With this batch of content, the game has added the Temple Trek Obby, the Royal Aztec Egg, new items, and Pets. Additionally, the experience has received bug fixes that improve the overall functionality of the game.

Ad

The contents of this update will remain active for a week, so be sure to grab them before they become unavailable.

About the Aztec Temple Trek update for Adopt Me

Temple Trek Obby and Golden Crystal Skulls

The Temple Trek Obby (Image via Roblox)

The Temple Trek Obby is the primary game mode featured in the Aztec Temple Trek update. This minigame features an intricate obstacle course and tricky puzzles, clearing which will reward you with Golden Crystal Skulls.

Ad

Trending

Golden Crystal Skulls serve as the currency for the shop tied to the update. You can get a maximum of three Crystal Skulls each day and use them in the shop to get the new furniture items, along with the Royal Aztec Egg. The Aztec Temple Trek shop will go away with the next update on August 15, 2025, so be sure to log in every day and collect as many Crystal Skulls as possible.

Ad

Did you know that you can equip two Pets at once and fulfill twice as many needs? Find out how to do so with our guide on How to equip two Pets in Adopt Me.

Royal Aztec Egg, new items, and bug fixes

The Royal Aztec Egg (Image via Roblox)

Once you’ve amassed 15 Golden Crystal Skulls, you can purchase the Royal Aztec Egg. The Royal Aztec Egg features one Uncommon, two Rare, two Ultra-Rare, and two Legendary Pets.

Ad

You can check out the hatch rates for these rarities in the following list:

Uncommon: 35%

35% Rare: 34% (cumulative)

34% (cumulative) Ultra-Rare: 25% (cumulative)

25% (cumulative) Legendary: 6% (cumulative)

You can also buy three new items from the Aztec Temple Trek shop. These items consist of two pieces of Aztec-themed furniture, along with one Ultra-Rare Mask. Each of these items is priced at two Golden Crystal Skulls, requiring six Golden Crystal Skulls to get them all.

Here are the new items available at the Aztec Temple Trek shop:

Ad

Aztec Egg Poster

Aztec Buffet Table

Aztec Mask

The update has squashed a bug that caused an infinite loading screen. With this fix, players will no longer be stuck on a white screen while playing the game. Lastly, the Sea Monster Friend has been renamed to Sea Monster Friend Hat to avoid any confusion pertaining to the name of the accessory.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did Adopt Me introduce the Aztec Temple Trek update?

Ad

The game added the Aztec Temple Trek update on August 8, 2025.

How to get the Royal Aztec Egg in Adopt Me

The Royal Aztec Egg can be bought from the Aztec Temple Trek shop for 15 Golden Crystal Skulls.

How much does the Aztec Mask cost in Adopt Me?

The Aztec Mask is priced at two Golden Crystal Skulls in the Aztec Temple Trek shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025