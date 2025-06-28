Adopt Me Furniture Delivery guide

The Furniture Delivery update in Adopt Me arrived on June 27, 2025, introducing new furniture to the game. It added 16 new decorative items, all of which are only available for a day. The Furniture Delivery update also includes the Stamp Card, which tracks your login streak and grants you Stamps for claiming the aforementioned deliveries.

Ad

Let’s explore everything added with this Adopt Me update and which items you can claim.

About the Furniture Delivery update in Adopt Me

The Pink Cat Vanity (Image via Roblox)

The Furniture Delivery update is primarily about giving all players access to various pieces of furniture across a period of seven days. This update includes two types of login rewards: Solo Rewards and Play with Friends Rewards. Starting from June 27, 2025, a new kind of furniture is set as the featured item of the day for each type. Once the day ends, a new item takes its place, making each inclusion available for 24 hours only.

Ad

Trending

Logging into the game during this period of seven days also gives you a Stamp each day, depending on whether you play solo or with friends. Solo Play Stamps can be collected by claiming the Solo Reward from the mailbox. Similarly, the Play with Friends Stamps are obtained by accepting the Play with Friends Rewards.

You can also get duplicates of each piece of furniture on the day it is featured. Solo Reward furniture can be acquired over and over again for every 30 minutes spent in-game. This gives you a maximum of 48 copies of the item each day, provided they remain logged in for 24 hours.

Ad

On the other hand, Play with Friends Rewards offer copies of the featured furniture for every 20 minutes spent playing with a friend. You can get a maximum of 72 copies of the decoration item for remaining active with a friend for 24 hours.

A total of 14 login bonus furniture rewards are obtainable over seven days, seven each for Solo Play and Play with Friends prizes. Two limited exclusives can also be collected, provided you can acquire at least five Stamps of each type.

Ad

Lastly, the update makes various bug fixes and improvements to enhance the home interior editing experience.

All obtainable furniture

The Daily Stamp Card (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of furniture that you can get via Solo Play login rewards, along with their corresponding acquisition dates:

Ad

Pink Cat Vanity: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Penguin Ice Sculpture: June 28, 2025

June 28, 2025 Owl Rug: June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 Banded Civet Poster: June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Seagull Mobile: July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 Rock Throw Extreme Arcade Machine: July 2, 2025

July 2, 2025 Werewolf Poster: July 3, 2025

These items can be obtained by logging in each day while playing with a friend:

Elephant Fountain: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Cookie Bat Dragon Jar: June 28, 2025

June 28, 2025 Unicorn Stone Statue: June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 Octotennis Arcade Machine: June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Red Panda Poster: July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 Fancy Glyptodon Statue: July 2, 2025

July 2, 2025 Giraffe Topiary Bush: July 3, 2025

If you obtain five Solo Play Daily Stamps, you will receive the Shadow Dragon Pinball. Similarly, getting five Play with Friends Daily Stamps nets you the Fairy Bat Dragon Music Box.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was the Furniture Delivery update added to Adopt Me?

The Furniture Delivery update was introduced to Adopt Me on June 27, 2025.

What is the Play with Friends Reward for June 28, 2025, in Adopt Me?

The Play with Friends login reward for June 28, 2025, is the Cookie Bat Dragon Jar.

How to get the Shadow Dragon Pinball in Adopt Me

Getting the Shadow Dragon Pinball requires you to get five Solo Play Daily Stamps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024