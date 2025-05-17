Adopt Me Gibbon Fairground guide

Gibbon Fairground is the latest Adopt Me event, which started on May 16, 2025, and is expected to last until May 29, 2025. This event places the Gibbon Pet at the forefront, providing several variants of the Pet, new collectibles, ingredients, and more. Owing to its simple nature and low bar for entry, the Fairground is an easy way for newcomers and veterans alike to acquire Pets easily.
Here’s a complete overview of the Gibbon Fairground event in Adopt Me.
About the Gibbon Fairground in Adopt Me
Finding the Gibbon Fairground
Finding the Gibbon Fairground is straightforward, only requiring access to Adoption Island. From the tunnel that leads to the Nursery, walk across the bridge, and look to the left. The golden entrance door to the Fairground will be right next to you, with a countdown above it. Simply walk through to access every piece of content available as part of this event.
Once inside, you will find the Gibbon Pet at the center of the area, with the Pet variants to the left and the Gibbon Box at the far end. You may also speak to the Ringmaster Gibbon for an overview of the event, though it only speaks in easily discernible riddles.
Gibbon Pet, Gibbon variants, and Gibbon Box
You can interact with and buy the standard Gibbon Pet for 300 Bucks. There is no limit to how many you can purchase, so collect as many as you wish. If your objective is to acquire one of all Gibbon variants, including the regular version, you must purchase five standard Gibbons for 1,500 Bucks. The variants include the Officer, Firefighter, Villain, and Hero Gibbons.
The remaining two Gibbon variants are accessible via the Gibbon Box, a loot box that includes every new item introduced with this update. You can purchase the standard Gibbon Box for 300 Bucks, while the Premium alternative is exclusively available for 100 Robux. The odds of receiving rarer items are higher in the Premium Gibbon Box than in its free counterpart.
For every 40 Gibbon Boxes you open, you will receive the Ultra Rare Ringmaster Gibbon Pet. This makes every Gibbon variant but the Influencer Gibbon infinitely farmable.
Note that these elements will no longer be accessible once May 29, 2025, arrives. So, collect every item and Gibbon variant during the event to avoid losing access to them.
FAQs
When will the Gibbon Fairground end in Adopt Me?
The Gibbon Fairground is set to end on May 29, 2025.
How to get the Ringmaster Gibbon Pet in Adopt Me
The Ringmaster Gibbon can be obtained by opening 40 Gibbon Boxes; this can be repeated for multiple copies of the Pet.
How much does a Gibbon Box cost in Adopt Me?
A Standard Gibbon Box costs 300 Bucks, while its Premium counterpart will set you back by 100 Robux.
