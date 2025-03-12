Adopt Me Highland Cow: How to get, tricks, and more

Sooner or later, you will have the itch to collect almost every pet featured in the Adopt Me journal. While the list includes a majority of cute-looking animals, a Highland Cow is a companion you should befriend. This brown cow looks like the one from the Countryside with a yellow-ish head fur, beard, and tail.

Ad

Although no concrete way to acquire this pet is available now, we reckon there is only one way remaining. If you truly want the Highland Cow in Adopt Me, then trading it is the only option that's left. Here's a guide that will explain everything about it in detail.

How to get a Highland Cow in Adopt Me

The Highland Cow (Image via Roblox)

You can get a Highland Cow via trading in this Roblox title, but you will need to find a player who actually has this pet and is willing to trade. It may sound easy; however, finding such a player is like finding a nail in a haystack.

Ad

Trending

Your best chance to find a player with a Highland Cow is by joining the official Discord Server of this game. Consider it like a community where all the like-minded players are found under one roof. You can put a request in the general chatting channel and wait until someone responds. Later, you can negotiate or bargain to finally trade a Highland Cow.

Previously, the Highland Cow was available for 2000 bucks at a stand outside the Nursery on Adoption Island. You could also buy Nessie, the cute dinosaur, for 500 Robux.

Ad

Those who have the Highland Cow can unlock new tricks as the pet grows older. At the time of adoption, this animal is in a "Newborn" stage. By doing tasks or feeding it the Age-up potion, you can increase its age. For your reference, we have mentioned all the tricks it unlocks at different stages of its growth.

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Ad

Also check: How to get a Peppermint Penguin in Adopt Me

Other versions of the Highland Cow in Adopt Me

The Neon Cave (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the regular version of the Highland Cow, you can unlock a Neon and a Mega Neon version of this pet. To get the Neon version, you will need four fully grown regular Highland Cows. If you have them, go to the Neon Cave found under the bridge that connects the tunnel and Adoption Island.

Ad

Inside the Neon Cave, you will find four pedestals on which you must keep a Highland Cow. Once done, they all will be fused, and you will get a Neon Highland Cow. Unlike regular ones, a Neon Pet has different growth stages, and they are as follows.

Reborn (Newborn)

Twinkle (Junior)

Sparkle (Pre-Teen)

Flare (Teen)

Sunshine (Post-Teen)

Luminous (Full Grown)

Similarly, to get a Mega Neon Highland Cow, you will need four Luminous Neon Highland Cows. Growing a pet to its Luminous stage will require you to complete tasks with it and occasionally use some Age-up potions, too.

Ad

Also check: How to get Sea Skeleton Panda and Legendary Scarebear in Adopt Me

FAQs

When was Highland Cow introduced in Adopt Me?

The Highland Cow was added to this game on January 5, 2023.

Is the Highland Cow a rare in Adopt Me?

No, the Highland Cow is an ultra-rare pet in this experience.

Is it possible to obtain a Highland Cow in Adopt Me?

Currently, the only way to get a Highland Cow is via trading.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024