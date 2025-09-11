Adopt Me Pet names copy and paste

Naming your Pets in Adopt Me is a fun way to develop a bond with your companion critters. The game allows you to use nearly any kind of a name for your furry friend, be it a simple text-based name or a symbol and emoji combination. You have hundreds of names to choose from, be it funny and quirky options or personality-reflective ones.

No matter which name you choose, the important thing is to try to give your Pet one that speaks to you personally. Should you ever feel like changing a Pet’s name, the game has a feature for that as well. Feel free to look into our compilation of names for your critters and use the ones you like.

Pet name suggestions for Adopt Me

Unique names for all types of Pets

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Some names go with all kinds of Pets regardless of their size, personality, or type. So, you can always rely on the following names if you’re looking for something unique and interesting:

Ally

Arlie

Astro

Bale

Balrog

Bart

Becky

Bell

Bonnie

Bren

Brie

Carbo

Chorizo

Cheddar

Cinco

Cleo

Colby

Connie

Coop

Curt

Dabbie

Demi

Doeheart

Donnie

Dippy

Ellie

Entropy

Ergo

Fin

Gale

Garrus

Grover

Indie

Izzie

Kanto

Ketchup

Lenny

Lizzie

Lou

Marrow

Max

Mayo

Milo

Mobie

Mochi

Monday

Moonlight

Mozzarella

Ms. Terrie

Mully

Murphy

Normie

Nova

Pecorino

Reid

Renny

Rubie

Sable

Sapphire

Shadow

Sprinkles

Taco

Tarry

Toby

Tugboat

Vic

Vienna

Wolfy

Zac

Symbol and emoji names

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Symbol and emoji names are an easy way to make your Pets stand out. Here are a few suggestions that you may copy and paste as your furry friends’ names:

★ ανєяу ☆

★вαηαηα★

★вℓαιя★

☆♡Bløssom♡☆

♡︎в︎ℓυє︎ я︎α︎ѕρв︎є︎я︎я︎y♡︎

★в︎σσts★

★вяσωиιє★

☆𝓑𝓾𝓫𝓫𝓵𝓮𝓼☆

★ᴄαρρᴜᴄᴄɪɴσ★

★¢ℓєσ★

★¢σσкιє★

★cσѕмσ★

¥.-Døvë-.¥

★єммα★

★ • gєσяgια • ☆

★нαяρєя★,

★нσиєу️★

「 ✦ ʝυʝυ✦ 」

★ℓємσηα∂є★

♡︎𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕞♡︎

★ℓυηα★

✰𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒐 𝒔𝒍𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒆✰

★ • м¢кєиzιє • ☆

◦♡°Mιℓкѕнαкє°♡◦

★ мιℓℓє ★•.

★•мιℓσ•★

⪻𝓶 𝓲 𝓷 𝓷 𝓲 𝓮 ⪼

☾°★°Moon°★°☾

★ • иєρтυиє • ☆

★♡ηιɢʜτᴍαʀε♡★

★σαѕιѕ★

★ρσѕιє★

♡Pєαηυт♡

♡ °Ｐｅａｒｌ° ♡

★ρяєѕℓу★

★ρяιи¢єѕѕ★

★ρυмρкιи★

• 𝓟𝓾𝓶𝓹𝓴𝓲𝓷 𝓢𝓹𝓲𝓬𝓮 •

𝕽𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖔𝖚𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖊

★ яєєѕє ☆

★ʀɪʟᴇʏ★

★ՏᑕᗩᖇᒪᗴT★

★ѕℓυѕнιє★

★ѕиσωу★

★sɴɪᴄᴋᴇʀs★

🅢🅟🅡🅘🅝🅚🅛🅔🅢

★𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 ★

★🍓 SƚɾαɯႦҽɾɾყ 🍓★

тιиα

★ • ωιℓℓα • ☆

★ ωιℓℓмα ☆

★ωιℓℓσω★

Cute Pet names

Launching Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Cute names go perfectly with small and adorable Pets like the Mini Schnauzer. Below, we’ve listed some of the cutest names for your cute and cuddly furry friends:

Angie

Apple

Bee

Boba

Bubba

Bug

Bunny

Buttercup

Candy

Cheese Puff

Cherry

Chinchilla

Chip

Clair

Cricket

Cubby

Cupcake

Daisy

Dolly

Donut

Dumpling

Evie

Emoji

Faline

Fedora

Guppy

Happy

Honeybee

Jonny

Ladybug

Lily

Lune

Moony

Muffin

Muppet

Obscur

Peach

Peas

Peppermint

Peri

Petra

Precious

Poppy

Potat

Prongs

Pudding

Rainbow

Rosie

Ruth

Shug

Silly Billy

Smiley

Sugarplum

Sunshine

Sunny

Sweetpea

Teddie

Tippytoe

Toast

Tony

Quirky and funny names

Adopt Me key art (Image via Roblox)

Sometimes, the best Pet names are the funny and odd ones that you don’t see every day. Here are a few quirky and funny names to try for the oddball Pets in your collection:

Abrahamster

Agamemnon

Apawx

Atreus

Atticus Theodore Cutbirth

Bjorn

Bow Tie

Butterbeans

Caturn

Cheeseball

Count Dogcula

Crunchwrap Supreme

Fetchy

Fifi, Destroyer of Worlds

Firecracker

Gerald of Riviera

Gizmo

Homer

Jasper

Jupifur

Kibble

Koby Teeth

Labubu

Led Zeppelin

Neptune

Nestor

Noir

Nosfuratu

Packy

Sage

Sciel

Solstice

Sonata

Tango

Toffee

Tuba

Verso

Wigglebutt

Renaming your Pets in Adopt Me

Renaming a Pet in the Dress Up menu (Image via Roblox)

If you want to change your Pet’s name, the steps to follow are easy as pie. Here’s how to do it:

Click on your Pet and select Needs from the options that pop up.

From the options that appear after selecting Needs, hit the Dress Up button.

Look for the Pet’s name at the top of the screen. Click on it to start entering your name.

After you type in the Pet’s name, click anywhere else or hit the Enter key to save the changes.

And there you have it: you’ve successfully changed your companion’s name. There is no limit to the number of times you can do so; if you wish to change it again immediately, you may do so.

FAQs on Adopt Me

Is it possible to rename a Pet in Adopt Me?

Yes, you can rename your pet anytime from the Dress Up option in the Pet’s Needs menu.

What makes a good Adopt Me Pet name?

Any name that sounds unique, fits the Pet, or matches your personal taste is a good Pet name.

Can two Pets have the same name?

Yes, two of your Pets can have the same name.

