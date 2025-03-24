Adopt Me Slippery Slope guide

The Slippery Slope minigame in Adopt Me is among the new additions made to the experience with the Ice Dimension Event. This mode can be accessed by stepping into the portal in the Nursery area of Adoption Island, from where you can enter the minigame queue. By partaking in this activity, you can earn the event-exclusive currency, Ice Shards, which can be used to purchase new kinds of bait.

This guide goes over the Slippery Slope minigame and its rules to help you maximize the Ice Shards you earn during the event period.

How the Slippery Slope minigame works in Adopt Me

Slippery Slope gameplay (Image via Roblox)

The Slippery Slope minigame was added to the experience on March 21, 2025, along with the Ice Dimension Event. This activity is better played with other players as it is more enjoyable and more lucrative with fellow Robloxians. A higher number of player participation ensures that you get the most amount of Ice Shards per run, so consider playing this mode on a public server.

The minigame lasts two minutes, during which the ice blocks will be thrown onto the slope at a relentless pace. Your objective is to shatter the ice blocks sliding down the slippery slope using a pickaxe.

Each player has the tool equipped by default, and they can swing it using the Left Mouse Button. Ice blocks require several strikes to shatter, and once they break open, every Robloxian who lands a hit receives Ice Shards.

The blocks have one weak side, striking which grants you bonus damage. Note that these cubes can push you off into the abyss, which doesn’t end the minigame, but it does cost you valuable time. So, consider walking away from the block if it pushes you close to the chasm at the far end of the slope.

Shatter as many as you can and work with the others to maximize your Ice Shard earnings.

About Adopt Me Ice Dimension Event

Ice Dimension Event portal (Image via Roblox)

The Ice Dimension Event is an ice-themed event centered around getting new Pets using different types of Bait. You can use the Ice Soup, the Shiver Cone, and the Subzero Scorpion Bait to acquire the featured Pets, along with collectibles and resources. The Ice Soup Bait is free, while the other two can be purchased for 200 Ice Shards.

This celebration saw the introduction of new Pets like the Frostbite Bear, the Snowy Mammoth, the Frozen Penguin, the Icy Porcupine, and more. Each of these has a chance to be obtained via one of the featured Baits.

The Ice Dimension Event can be accessed through the icy portal on Adoption Island, which will remain active until April 4, 2025. Once the event ends, the associated elements will no longer be accessible.

FAQs

What is the Slippery Slope minigame about in Adopt Me?

The Slippery Slope minigame involves breaking the icy blocks that are being pushed onto the titular slope before they fall into the chasm at the end.

What is the reward for completing the Slippery Slope minigame?

The reward for breaking blocks in the Slippery Slope minigame is Ice Shards.

When will the Ice Dimension Event end in Adopt Me?

The Ice Dimension Event is expected to end on April 4, 2025.

