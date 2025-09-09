All Arrancar Masks in Type Soul

Arrancar Masks in Type Soul are a form of customization for your Arrancar avatar. They provide no inherent gameplay advantage; instead, they are a great way to showcase what your created character is all about. So, if you’re looking to make your undead character stand out in Hueco Mundo, a rare Mask will do the trick.
In this article, you will find a list of all Arrancar Masks that can be obtained in Type Soul. Feel free to refer to this guide if you’re looking for a specific Mask or a way to acquire them.
Getting Arrancar Masks in Type Soul
Arrancar Masks can be obtained through dedicated Arrancar Mask Rerolls or by spending Soul Points at the Mask Master NPC. This character is present in each of the hub areas of the game, so you should have no trouble finding it. You can buy and equip the desired Mask from this vendor.
As for Arrancar Mask Rerolls, they are available for Robux in the Main Menu, through Ranked PvP wins, or through trading. After you buy them, open the Main Menu by pressing N, and swap over to the Customization tab to use them. Using one will randomly give you one of the nine Arrancar Masks, which you can view immediately after getting it.
If you’re not satisfied with your current Mask, continue to perform rolls until you have what you were looking for.
List of Arrancar Masks
Here are all the Masks available for Arrancars in Type Soul:
- Nelliel Mask
- Slayer Mark Mask
- Laplace Mask
- Ulquiorra Mask
- Crown Mask
- Bull Horn Mask
- Horn of Salvation Mask
- Ikomikidomoe Mask
- Bullhorn Mask v2
Since they have no gameplay benefit, you may choose any of these Masks at your discretion. Pair the chosen Mask with your favorite Arrancar-specific outfits to create a menacing ensemble to show off to your friends.
FAQs on Type Soul
How do I get Arrancar Mask Rerolls?
Arrancar Mask Rerolls are available through Ranked mode wins, trading, or premium purchases.
What do Arrancar Masks do?
Arrancar Masks are purely cosmetic gear pieces that make your avatar appear more fashionable.
Where do I find the Mask Master NPC?
The Mask Master NPC can be found in every hub area in the game. Use the comma key to view the NPC’s general location and follow it.
