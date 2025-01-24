All Dig It Mounts and how to unlock them

The treasure-hunting experience Dig It includes various tools and personalization features to immerse you in its world. One such gameplay feature is its Mount system, which lets you ride a vehicle, animal, or object while on an island. These can be obtained through various means, from completing the Index to purchasing from a shop.

Detailed in this guide are the specifics of what Mounts are all about and how you can unlock them in the game.

About Mounts in Dig It

An obtainable Mount (Image via Roblox)

Mounts represent the game’s land traversal mechanic, which allows you to get from point A to point B faster. These vehicles and rideable animals come in various shapes and sizes, which determine their on-land speed.

Of course, since the islands are not particularly large, Mounts are a non-essential gameplay feature that you can do without. This is in stark contrast to Boats, which are required to get from island to the other in a reasonable duration.

Currently, the game includes nine unique Mounts, most of which are free to obtain by finding all the items in a region. Two of them are exclusively premium, requiring you to spend Robux to collect them.

List of Mounts available in Dig It

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of Mounts currently in the game, along with the method to acquire them:

Legendary Baby Yeti: Complete the Permafrost region item collection by finding all the items.

Complete the Permafrost region item collection by finding all the items. Legendary Biodegradable Boots: Available with the Starter Pack; costs 80 Robux.

Available with the Starter Pack; costs 80 Robux. Legendary Mini Car: Complete the Badlands region item collection by finding all the items.

Complete the Badlands region item collection by finding all the items. Rare Piggy Bank: Claim all of Benson’s Salary daily rewards.

Claim all of Benson’s Salary daily rewards. Legendary Pinata: Complete the Lunar Cloud item collection by finding all the items.

Complete the Lunar Cloud item collection by finding all the items. Legendary Rolling Cannon: Complete the Piratesburg item collection by finding all the items.

Complete the Piratesburg item collection by finding all the items. Legendary Sisyphys: Complete the Greek Temple item collection.

Complete the Greek Temple item collection. Legendary Snitchy: Available from the Snitchy Game Pass for 499 Robux.

Available from the Snitchy Game Pass for 499 Robux. Legendary Supa Fly Shoes: Complete the Nookville region item collection by finding all the items.

Currently, there are two Mounts that were limited-time only or event-exclusive and thus, are no longer obtainable. The event-exclusive Mount is the Elf, which was available through the Gift of Elves Event in 2024. The other one is the Flexy, which was obtainable through the limited-time Early Supporter Game Pass.

FAQs

How many obtainable Mounts does Dig It feature?

The game includes nine obtainable Mounts, most of which can be acquired by finding all the items in the regions.

How to get the Legendary Snitchy Mount in Dig It?

You can get the Legendary Snitchy Mount by purchasing a game pass of the same name from the in-game shop.

Can Mounts be obtained for free in Dig It?

Yes, you can get certain Mounts for free by completing the item collection or claiming Benson’s Salary rewards.

