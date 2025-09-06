All Emotes in Hunty Zombie

Hunty Zombie Update 2.5 saw the introduction of Emotes to the experience. Emotes can be unlocked for Coins or Robux, and once unlocked, they can be equipped to be used at any time. With their initial introduction, the title added a total of 22 emotes, bringing a great variety of ways to express yourself. While Emotes don’t impact your battle against the ceaseless horde of the undead, they are useful for communicating with your fellow Robloxians.

Feel free to refer to this guide while attempting to collect every Emote in Hunty Zombie.

List of Emotes in Hunty Zombie

Emotes in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of all available Emotes in the game:

777

Absolute Cinema

Aura Farming

Bow

Closed Eyes

Clown Dance

Cold

Evil Laugh

Hello

Meditation

Nah

Ragdoll

Scared

Seven

Six

Sit 1

Sit 2

Shy

Superhero

Take the L

Thai Greeting

What Is This

Claim a few extra freebies by redeeming the latest active codes listed in our Hunty Zombie Codes guide.

How to unlock and use Emotes

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Emotes can be unlocked from the Shop menu. Hit the button at the bottom to skip to the Emote section and view the dances available. On this screen, you have the option to use 89 Robux or 15,000 Coins to perform a roll and randomly acquire one of 22 different Emotes. You can continue to perform rolls infinitely, so long as you have the Coins or Robux for it.

You can equip them from the dedicated tab in your inventory. Use the R button to access your items list, and hit the Emotes button to view every pose you’ve unlocked so far. Click on the desired Emote to equip it and make it available for use later.

To use an equipped Emote, press and hold the B key on your keyboard to open the Emote wheel. Move the cursor to a dance and press the Left Mouse Button to perform it.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How do I unlock Emotes?

You can perform rolls to unlock Emotes in the Shop menu for 89 Robux or 15,000 Coins.

How do I perform Emotes?

After equipping an Emote from the inventory, press and hold the B key, and use the Mouse to perform the Emote.

How many Emotes does Hunty Zombie feature?

The game currently features 22 unique Emotes.

