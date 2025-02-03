All Fisch Seasons guide: Effects, timing, and more

A server in Fisch undergoes numerous changes due to events, day/night cycles, weather, and much more. One thing that's common in most server-wide changes is they can be manipulated using Totems. However, seasons are different since they keep rotating according to their designated time and cannot be manipulated. Each season even carries a unique benefit that cannot be obtained once it rotates away.

This guide will help you understand more about this mechanic in Fisch as it discusses each season, its effect, and how long it lasts.

All Seasons in Fisch and what they do

In this game, there are a total of four seasons — Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. While in-game weather or events vary from server to server, they are not the same as seasons. This natural phenomenon is universal across all servers and only changes at a designated time.

Season rotation is important since it helps in catching certain fish. As you might know, each fish has a preferable condition that increases the chance of catching it. For example, your chances of catching a Goldfish are higher during Summer than in any other season. Similarly, almost every fish has a favorite season during which the chance of catching them increases by 25%.

See the icon in the bottom right to check the current season (Image via Roblox)

You can look at the bottom right corner of the screen to know which season is currently ongoing. If you notice carefully, there are three icons there. While the first one represents the weather, the second one shows the time of the day, and the third icon represents the current season.

How long does a Season last in Fisch?

Each season in this game lasts for 576 minutes in real time which is roughly around 9:30 hours. After every 9:30 hours, a season changes and a server-wide message appears on the screen in this Roblox title. While you can change the time of the day using a Sundial Totem, there's no such artifact for changing the season. So, all you can do is wait it out for the season to change.

To know when the next season will arrive, you can check out the season section on the game's official wiki page. This page has a time counter for every season in this game.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

What does the Seasons Rod do?

The Seasons Rod (Image via Roblox)

There's a Seasons Rod in this game that can be obtained to gain certain advantages. This fishing rod increases the luck for the current season by 20%. Moreover, there's a 20% chance that the fish you catch will be mutated by the Seasonal Mutation. For those unaware, the Seasonal Mutation has the following effect in a specific season.

Spring : Value multiplier increases to 3x

: Value multiplier increases to 3x Summer : Weight increases by 25%

: Weight increases by 25% Winter: Value multiplier increases to 2.5x

You can craft this Rod using the crafting table in Ancient Archives using these resources.

x2 Opal

x 3 Frozen Driftwood

x1 Magic Thread

FAQs

When does a season change in Fisch?

Every season in this experience changes after 576 minutes (9:30 hours).

How to change a season in Fisch?

Currently, there is no way to manually change a season in this experience.

How to get the Seasonal Mutation in Fisch?

The Seasonal Mutation can only be obtained by catching a fish with the Seasons Rod.

