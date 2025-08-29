All Hakuda weapons in Type Soul

Hakuda weapons in Type Soul are armaments designed specifically for Hakuda avatars, leveraging the unique skills of the build archetype. These are all close-range weapons, befitting the fighting style of a typical Hakuda build. Since Hakuda is all about hand-to-hand combat, the number of weapons available for this playable archetype is quite low.

This guide will provide you with a list of all available Hakuda weapons in Type Soul.

Hakuda weapons and how to get them in Type Soul

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all Hakuda weapons, along with their respective acquisition methods:

Hakuda Fists: Default Hakuda weapon. Bare fists.

About Hakuda

The Hakuda skill tree (Image via Roblox)

Hakuda is one of the primary skill trees in Type Soul, alongside Kendo, Kido, Speed, and Medic. It focuses on hand-to-hand combat, making use of the user’s movements and body weight to strike foes and deal damage. The skill tree includes a list of passive abilities and special moves, and combining them with other trees results in unique build types.

Since Hakuda is all about direct melee confrontation while in combat, the best skill tree to pair with it is Speed. Your stat point distribution should ideally lean heavily into Hakuda, as some of the best moves it has to offer have high skill point requirements.

Take Spine Rend, for example, which requires 50 points in Hakuda to become usable. Upon landing this special move, you will be able to break through the foe’s hyper armor, temporarily stop them from moving, and knock them down.

You’ll find every universal Hakuda skill in the list below:

Hakuda Style

Duelist’s Dance

Grand Entrance

Whirlwind Step

Pulse

Ankle Splitter

Ethereal Vise

Shadow Impale

Triple Striker

Spine Rend

Ghostwalk

The following skills are specific to the Air Style Hakuda skill tree:

Rising Shot

Catching Dragon

Absolute Defense

Demonic Embrace

Negation

Tora Reach

Flying Dragon

Below, you can check the Ground Style Hakuda skill tree:

Rising Sun

Senpou

Redirection

Dragon's Descent

Dragon Eye

Compass

Soul Master

Axe Kick

Step

FAQs on Type Soul

How do I unlock Unstable for Hakuda?

Unstable can be unlocked by acquiring the Dummies Guide to Hakuda manual from Clan Wars, AFK World, or Bong Bong in Karakura Town.

How many Hakuda Weapons does Type Soul feature?

The game currently has five Hakuda Weapons: Hakuda Fists, Shunko, Unstable, Muay Thai, and Reishi Talon.

What is the best Hakuda Weapon?

The Mythical Reishi Talon is the best Hakuda Weapon.

