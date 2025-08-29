All Hakuda weapons in Type Soul

Hakuda weapons in Type Soul are armaments designed specifically for Hakuda avatars, leveraging the unique skills of the build archetype. These are all close-range weapons, befitting the fighting style of a typical Hakuda build. Since Hakuda is all about hand-to-hand combat, the number of weapons available for this playable archetype is quite low.
This guide will provide you with a list of all available Hakuda weapons in Type Soul.
Hakuda weapons and how to get them in Type Soul
Listed below are all Hakuda weapons, along with their respective acquisition methods:
- Hakuda Fists: Default Hakuda weapon. Bare fists.
- Shunko: Soul Reaper-exclusive weapon for Hakuda builds. Requires 20 points in Speed and Hakuda skill trees.
- Unstable: Universal Hakuda weapon that takes the form of Claws, Gloves, and Beads for Arrancars, Quincies, and Soul Reapers, respectively. Requires 50 points in Hakuda. Obtained through the Dummies Guide to Hakuda, which drops from Clan Wars or AFK World. You may also buy it from Bong Bong in Karakura Town.
- Muay Thai: One of the best Hakuda weapons for a crit-focused Soul Reaper build. May randomly drop from Clan Wars, or can be purchased from the Battle Royale mode for 500 Tokens.
- Reishi Talon: Available through Weapon Rerolls.
About Hakuda
Hakuda is one of the primary skill trees in Type Soul, alongside Kendo, Kido, Speed, and Medic. It focuses on hand-to-hand combat, making use of the user’s movements and body weight to strike foes and deal damage. The skill tree includes a list of passive abilities and special moves, and combining them with other trees results in unique build types.
Since Hakuda is all about direct melee confrontation while in combat, the best skill tree to pair with it is Speed. Your stat point distribution should ideally lean heavily into Hakuda, as some of the best moves it has to offer have high skill point requirements.
Take Spine Rend, for example, which requires 50 points in Hakuda to become usable. Upon landing this special move, you will be able to break through the foe’s hyper armor, temporarily stop them from moving, and knock them down.
You’ll find every universal Hakuda skill in the list below:
- Hakuda Style
- Duelist’s Dance
- Grand Entrance
- Whirlwind Step
- Pulse
- Ankle Splitter
- Ethereal Vise
- Shadow Impale
- Triple Striker
- Spine Rend
- Ghostwalk
The following skills are specific to the Air Style Hakuda skill tree:
- Rising Shot
- Catching Dragon
- Absolute Defense
- Demonic Embrace
- Negation
- Tora Reach
- Flying Dragon
Below, you can check the Ground Style Hakuda skill tree:
- Rising Sun
- Senpou
- Redirection
- Dragon's Descent
- Dragon Eye
- Compass
- Soul Master
- Axe Kick
- Step
FAQs on Type Soul
How do I unlock Unstable for Hakuda?
Unstable can be unlocked by acquiring the Dummies Guide to Hakuda manual from Clan Wars, AFK World, or Bong Bong in Karakura Town.
How many Hakuda Weapons does Type Soul feature?
The game currently has five Hakuda Weapons: Hakuda Fists, Shunko, Unstable, Muay Thai, and Reishi Talon.
What is the best Hakuda Weapon?
The Mythical Reishi Talon is the best Hakuda Weapon.
