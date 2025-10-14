All Heroes Battlegrounds Moves

Each fighter featured in Heroes Battlegrounds has moves specifically designed for them to give them a unique fighting style. Moves can be used to deal damage, extend combos, or counter enemy attacks, all of which give you an advantage in battle. They also help you charge up your Awakening gauge, building up to a transformation or a unique technique that powers your damage up to the limit.
This guide includes a list of all moves that can be performed by each character featured in Heroes Battlegrounds.
Hero characters' moves in Heroes Battlegrounds
Green Hero
- Hyper (has an aerial variant)
- Overkick
- Focus Shot (has an aerial variant)
- Blitz
Awakened Mode moves
- OVERCHARGE
- Cosmic Smash
- One Energy Surge
- 1,000,000%
Verdant Hope (Mastered Green Hero)
- Quintuple Smash
- Electric Smash
- Vicious Grab (has an aerial variant)
- Shadow Whip (has a variant with ragdolled targets
Awakened Mode moves
- 120%
- 45%
- Lightning Crush
- Whiplash
Split Ice
- Sub Zero (has neutral, downslam, uppercut, and ranged variants)
- Ice Javelin (has melee and ranged variants)
- Frost Counter
- Frost Burst
Awakened Mode moves
- Freezeburn Wave
- Blazing Soul
- Heatwave Strike
- Frostfire Nova
Mastered Split Ice (To be released)
- TBA
Explosion Hero
- Ground Cannon (varies based on first or second usage)
- Powered Shot (varies based on first or second usage)
- Explosion Combo
- Blast Catapult
Awakened Mode moves
- Eruption Dive
- Exploding Star
- Infernal Shot
- Tenth Torch
The Tenth Torch moves
- MINE
- BLITZ KICK (varies based on first or second usage)
- BLAST AWAY
- NUKE
Full Throttle
- Recipro Assault (has First Gear, Second Gear, and Third Gear variants)
- Turbine Drive (has an aerial variant)
- Sound Breaker (has an aerial variant)
- Jet Stream (a variation can be triggered by holding the button down)
Awakening Mode moves
- Chronos
- Mach 5
- Turbo Release
- Jet Storm
Winged Assassin (Early Access)
- Twin Talon (has an aerial variant)
- Scarlet Dance
- Crimson Heaven
- Plume
Awakened Mode moves
- TBA
Huge Lady (Private Server+ exclusive)
- Transform (changes M1 behavior)
- Stomp
- Growing By The Day
- Rumbling (Ultimate)
The Strongest (Private Server+ exclusive)
- Blue
- Infinity
- Slap
- Combo
Awakening Mode moves
- Purple
- Unlimited Void
- Red
- Decapitate
Villains’ moves in Heroes Battlegrounds
Hero Slayer
- Thousand Slashes
- Triple Dagger Throw (has a variant)
- Blackout Clutch
- Curdle Pierce (varies based on first or second usage)
Awakening Mode moves
- Crimson Edge
- Crimson Parry
- Scarlet Frenzy
- Sanguine Symphony
- Indomitable Aura
Crimson Justice (Mastered Hero Slayer)
Katana
- Shadow Rush (varies based on first or second usage; also has an aerial variant)
- Katana Throw
- One Million Slashes
- Whirlwind Pierce (varies based on first or second usage)
Fists
- Uppercut (varies based on first or second usage)
- Dagger Cascade (varies based on first or second usage)
- Headbutt
- Whirlwind Pieces (varies based on first or second usage)
Awakening Mode moves
- Detrimental Division
- Gekido
- Blitzing Talon
- Cull The Evil
Azure Flames
- Azure Grab
- Infernal Burn
- Ember Eruption
- Ember Assault
Awakening Mode moves
- Azure Flames Blitz
- Frostflame Eruption
- Flamewave Burst
- Peaking Scorch
Violet Inferno (Mastered Azure Flames)
- Infernal Assault (has three charges)
- Hell Shot (varies based on first or second usage)
- Glacial Cinder
- Scorching Surge
Awakening Mode moves
- Hell Assault
- Phantom Shot (varies based on first or second usage)
- Cinder Bind
- Scorching Surge
Decaying Hatred
- Vanquish
- Deteriorate
- Decaying Counter
- Void Steps
Awakening Mode moves
- Quirk Nullifying Slashes
- Radio Blast
- Scatter
- Reflective Counter (varies based on proximity)
- True Evil (two variants)
Warp Portal
- Reality Barrage
- Portal Cascade
- Dimensional Volley
- Gateway (varies based on button press frequency and proximity)
Awakening Mode moves
- Matter Barrage
- Reality Collapse
- Crush
- Spatial Fury
Human Architect
- Renovation
- Dirty Work
- Stone Weaponry
- Conjure (varies based on if performed before or after using Renovation or Stone Weaponry)
Flesh Chimera moves
- Calamity
- Creation Field
- Disfiguration
- Final Fusion
- Conclusion
Final Fusion moves
- RUSH
- BUTCHER (has an aerial variant)
- CREATE
- RUPTURE
FAQs on Heroes Battlegrounds
How many characters does Heroes Battlegrounds feature?
Heroes Battlegrounds has a total of 16 characters.
How do I unlock The Strongest in Heroes Battlegrounds?
The Strongest is a premium-only character priced at 499 Robux, and can exclusively be used in Private Server+. He can also be unlocked temporarily by interacting with The Strongest NPC.
Is Heroes Battlegrounds free to play?
Yes, you can access the game and experience its fighting mechanics for free.
