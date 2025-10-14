  • home icon
All Heroes Battlegrounds Moves

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:50 GMT
Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds
Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds (Image via Roblox)

Each fighter featured in Heroes Battlegrounds has moves specifically designed for them to give them a unique fighting style. Moves can be used to deal damage, extend combos, or counter enemy attacks, all of which give you an advantage in battle. They also help you charge up your Awakening gauge, building up to a transformation or a unique technique that powers your damage up to the limit.

This guide includes a list of all moves that can be performed by each character featured in Heroes Battlegrounds.

Hero characters' moves in Heroes Battlegrounds

Green Hero

Using a Hero character (Image via Roblox)
  • Hyper (has an aerial variant)
  • Overkick
  • Focus Shot (has an aerial variant)
  • Blitz
also-read-trending Trending

Awakened Mode moves

  • OVERCHARGE
  • Cosmic Smash
  • One Energy Surge
  • 1,000,000%

Verdant Hope (Mastered Green Hero)

  • Quintuple Smash
  • Electric Smash
  • Vicious Grab (has an aerial variant)
  • Shadow Whip (has a variant with ragdolled targets

Awakened Mode moves

  • 120%
  • 45%
  • Lightning Crush
  • Whiplash

Split Ice

  • Sub Zero (has neutral, downslam, uppercut, and ranged variants)
  • Ice Javelin (has melee and ranged variants)
  • Frost Counter
  • Frost Burst

Awakened Mode moves

  • Freezeburn Wave
  • Blazing Soul
  • Heatwave Strike
  • Frostfire Nova

Mastered Split Ice (To be released)

  • TBA

Explosion Hero

  • Ground Cannon (varies based on first or second usage)
  • Powered Shot (varies based on first or second usage)
  • Explosion Combo
  • Blast Catapult

Awakened Mode moves

  • Eruption Dive
  • Exploding Star
  • Infernal Shot
  • Tenth Torch

The Tenth Torch moves

  • MINE
  • BLITZ KICK (varies based on first or second usage)
  • BLAST AWAY
  • NUKE

Full Throttle

  • Recipro Assault (has First Gear, Second Gear, and Third Gear variants)
  • Turbine Drive (has an aerial variant)
  • Sound Breaker (has an aerial variant)
  • Jet Stream (a variation can be triggered by holding the button down)
Awakening Mode moves

  • Chronos
  • Mach 5
  • Turbo Release
  • Jet Storm

Winged Assassin (Early Access)

  • Twin Talon (has an aerial variant)
  • Scarlet Dance
  • Crimson Heaven
  • Plume

Awakened Mode moves

  • TBA

Huge Lady (Private Server+ exclusive)

  • Transform (changes M1 behavior)
  • Stomp
  • Growing By The Day
  • Rumbling (Ultimate)

The Strongest (Private Server+ exclusive)

  • Blue
  • Infinity
  • Slap
  • Combo

Awakening Mode moves

  • Purple
  • Unlimited Void
  • Red
  • Decapitate

Villains’ moves in Heroes Battlegrounds

Hero Slayer

Playing as a Villain (Image via Roblox)
  • Thousand Slashes
  • Triple Dagger Throw (has a variant)
  • Blackout Clutch
  • Curdle Pierce (varies based on first or second usage)
Awakening Mode moves

  • Crimson Edge
  • Crimson Parry
  • Scarlet Frenzy
  • Sanguine Symphony
  • Indomitable Aura

Crimson Justice (Mastered Hero Slayer)

Katana

  • Shadow Rush (varies based on first or second usage; also has an aerial variant)
  • Katana Throw
  • One Million Slashes
  • Whirlwind Pierce (varies based on first or second usage)

Fists

  • Uppercut (varies based on first or second usage)
  • Dagger Cascade (varies based on first or second usage)
  • Headbutt
  • Whirlwind Pieces (varies based on first or second usage)

Awakening Mode moves

  • Detrimental Division
  • Gekido
  • Blitzing Talon
  • Cull The Evil

Azure Flames

  • Azure Grab
  • Infernal Burn
  • Ember Eruption
  • Ember Assault

Awakening Mode moves

  • Azure Flames Blitz
  • Frostflame Eruption
  • Flamewave Burst
  • Peaking Scorch

Violet Inferno (Mastered Azure Flames)

  • Infernal Assault (has three charges)
  • Hell Shot (varies based on first or second usage)
  • Glacial Cinder
  • Scorching Surge

Awakening Mode moves

  • Hell Assault
  • Phantom Shot (varies based on first or second usage)
  • Cinder Bind
  • Scorching Surge

Decaying Hatred

  • Vanquish
  • Deteriorate
  • Decaying Counter
  • Void Steps

Awakening Mode moves

  • Quirk Nullifying Slashes
  • Radio Blast
  • Scatter
  • Reflective Counter (varies based on proximity)
  • True Evil (two variants)
Warp Portal

  • Reality Barrage
  • Portal Cascade
  • Dimensional Volley
  • Gateway (varies based on button press frequency and proximity)

Awakening Mode moves

  • Matter Barrage
  • Reality Collapse
  • Crush
  • Spatial Fury

Human Architect

  • Renovation
  • Dirty Work
  • Stone Weaponry
  • Conjure (varies based on if performed before or after using Renovation or Stone Weaponry)

Flesh Chimera moves

  • Calamity
  • Creation Field
  • Disfiguration
  • Final Fusion
  • Conclusion

Final Fusion moves

  • RUSH
  • BUTCHER (has an aerial variant)
  • CREATE
  • RUPTURE

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Heroes Battlegrounds

How many characters does Heroes Battlegrounds feature?

Heroes Battlegrounds has a total of 16 characters.

How do I unlock The Strongest in Heroes Battlegrounds?

The Strongest is a premium-only character priced at 499 Robux, and can exclusively be used in Private Server+. He can also be unlocked temporarily by interacting with The Strongest NPC.

Is Heroes Battlegrounds free to play?

Yes, you can access the game and experience its fighting mechanics for free.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

