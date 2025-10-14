All Heroes Battlegrounds Moves

Each fighter featured in Heroes Battlegrounds has moves specifically designed for them to give them a unique fighting style. Moves can be used to deal damage, extend combos, or counter enemy attacks, all of which give you an advantage in battle. They also help you charge up your Awakening gauge, building up to a transformation or a unique technique that powers your damage up to the limit.

Ad

This guide includes a list of all moves that can be performed by each character featured in Heroes Battlegrounds.

Hero characters' moves in Heroes Battlegrounds

Green Hero

Using a Hero character (Image via Roblox)

Hyper (has an aerial variant)

Overkick

Focus Shot (has an aerial variant)

Blitz

Ad

Trending

Awakened Mode moves

OVERCHARGE

Cosmic Smash

One Energy Surge

1,000,000%

Verdant Hope (Mastered Green Hero)

Quintuple Smash

Electric Smash

Vicious Grab (has an aerial variant)

Shadow Whip (has a variant with ragdolled targets

Awakened Mode moves

120%

45%

Lightning Crush

Whiplash

Split Ice

Sub Zero (has neutral, downslam, uppercut, and ranged variants)

Ice Javelin (has melee and ranged variants)

Frost Counter

Frost Burst

Awakened Mode moves

Freezeburn Wave

Blazing Soul

Heatwave Strike

Frostfire Nova

Mastered Split Ice (To be released)

TBA

Explosion Hero

Ad

Ground Cannon (varies based on first or second usage)

Powered Shot (varies based on first or second usage)

Explosion Combo

Blast Catapult

Awakened Mode moves

Eruption Dive

Exploding Star

Infernal Shot

Tenth Torch

The Tenth Torch moves

MINE

BLITZ KICK (varies based on first or second usage)

BLAST AWAY

NUKE

Full Throttle

Recipro Assault (has First Gear, Second Gear, and Third Gear variants)

Turbine Drive (has an aerial variant)

Sound Breaker (has an aerial variant)

Jet Stream (a variation can be triggered by holding the button down)

Ad

Awakening Mode moves

Chronos

Mach 5

Turbo Release

Jet Storm

Winged Assassin (Early Access)

Twin Talon (has an aerial variant)

Scarlet Dance

Crimson Heaven

Plume

Awakened Mode moves

TBA

Huge Lady (Private Server+ exclusive)

Transform (changes M1 behavior)

Stomp

Growing By The Day

Rumbling (Ultimate)

The Strongest (Private Server+ exclusive)

Blue

Infinity

Slap

Combo

Awakening Mode moves

Purple

Unlimited Void

Red

Decapitate

Villains’ moves in Heroes Battlegrounds

Hero Slayer

Playing as a Villain (Image via Roblox)

Thousand Slashes

Triple Dagger Throw (has a variant)

Blackout Clutch

Curdle Pierce (varies based on first or second usage)

Ad

Awakening Mode moves

Crimson Edge

Crimson Parry

Scarlet Frenzy

Sanguine Symphony

Indomitable Aura

Crimson Justice (Mastered Hero Slayer)

Katana

Shadow Rush (varies based on first or second usage; also has an aerial variant)

Katana Throw

One Million Slashes

Whirlwind Pierce (varies based on first or second usage)

Fists

Uppercut (varies based on first or second usage)

Dagger Cascade (varies based on first or second usage)

Headbutt

Whirlwind Pieces (varies based on first or second usage)

Awakening Mode moves

Ad

Detrimental Division

Gekido

Blitzing Talon

Cull The Evil

Azure Flames

Azure Grab

Infernal Burn

Ember Eruption

Ember Assault

Awakening Mode moves

Azure Flames Blitz

Frostflame Eruption

Flamewave Burst

Peaking Scorch

Violet Inferno (Mastered Azure Flames)

Infernal Assault (has three charges)

Hell Shot (varies based on first or second usage)

Glacial Cinder

Scorching Surge

Awakening Mode moves

Hell Assault

Phantom Shot (varies based on first or second usage)

Cinder Bind

Scorching Surge

Decaying Hatred

Vanquish

Deteriorate

Decaying Counter

Void Steps

Awakening Mode moves

Quirk Nullifying Slashes

Radio Blast

Scatter

Reflective Counter (varies based on proximity)

True Evil (two variants)

Ad

Warp Portal

Reality Barrage

Portal Cascade

Dimensional Volley

Gateway (varies based on button press frequency and proximity)

Awakening Mode moves

Matter Barrage

Reality Collapse

Crush

Spatial Fury

Human Architect

Renovation

Dirty Work

Stone Weaponry

Conjure (varies based on if performed before or after using Renovation or Stone Weaponry)

Flesh Chimera moves

Calamity

Creation Field

Disfiguration

Final Fusion

Conclusion

Final Fusion moves

RUSH

BUTCHER (has an aerial variant)

CREATE

RUPTURE

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Heroes Battlegrounds

How many characters does Heroes Battlegrounds feature?

Ad

Heroes Battlegrounds has a total of 16 characters.

How do I unlock The Strongest in Heroes Battlegrounds?

The Strongest is a premium-only character priced at 499 Robux, and can exclusively be used in Private Server+. He can also be unlocked temporarily by interacting with The Strongest NPC.

Is Heroes Battlegrounds free to play?

Yes, you can access the game and experience its fighting mechanics for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025