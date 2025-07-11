|List of all illnesses in Maple Hospital
|Name of Illness
|Description
|Flu
|For patients, flu presents classic symptoms like fever, chills, coughing, and fatigue. It means they feel sluggish and require rest or medication.
It’s a straightforward diagnosis but demands vigilance by the doctors because the flu can spread to other players, creating a mini outbreak.
|Burn
|Burn patients might show visible burns on their avatars, requiring immediate treatment.
Doctors handle burns with cooling treatments, bandages, and sometimes pain management.
|Peanut Allergy
|Patients can experience hives, swelling, or severe breathing difficulty.
Doctors must act fast, administering an epinephrine injection to prevent anaphylaxis.
|Poison Ivy
|Poison ivy gives the patient an itchy, red rash on exposed skin, and they might come into the ER scratching furiously.
Doctors provide soothing creams and advice to prevent further irritation.
|Fungal Infections
|This manifests as an itchy rash or discomfort, and the patients may report irritation in skin folds or feet.
Doctors examine the rash and prescribe antifungal creams or oral medication.
|Anemic
|Anemia causes fatigue, pale skin, and weakness, making patients look visibly drained.
Doctors diagnose it through blood tests and treat it with iron supplements or dietary advice.
|Hypoglycemia
|Hypoglycemia strikes patients with low blood sugar, leading to dizziness, shakiness, and confusion.
Doctors must administer glucose tablets or sugary drinks.
|Tonsillitis
|Tonsillitis brings a sore throat, swollen tonsils, fever, and patients complain about difficulty swallowing.
Doctors must check their throats and prescribe antibiotics if bacterial.
|Dehydrated
|Dehydration leaves patients dizzy, weak, and complaining of dry mouth.
Doctors provide fluids orally or via IV drips, depending on the severity.
|Kidney Stones
|Kidney stones cause intense pain to the patient in the side or back, along with nausea and frequent trips to the toilet.
Doctors perform scans to locate stones and either help patients pass them naturally or arrange procedures to remove them.
|Leg Pain
|Leg pain might result from strain, injury, and patients may feel soreness and even difficulty walking.
Doctors must perform examinations and sometimes order X-rays.
|Blind
|Blindness affects players' vision partially or fully, changing how they navigate in the game, and they might move more slowly or need guidance.
Doctors must explore possible causes and discuss treatment options.
|Deaf
|Deafness impairs hearing fully or partially, and patients might struggle to communicate verbally,
Doctors must conduct hearing tests or discuss assistive devices.
|Amputee
|Amputees have lost a limb due to injury or medical conditions, and patients may need prosthetics and rehabilitation support.
Doctors handle wound care, pain management, and fitting prosthetics.
|Fracture
|Fracture patients may have broken bones and may show pain, and sometimes with visible limb deformities.
Doctors must order X-rays, apply splints or casts, and occasionally arrange surgery.
|Asthma
|Asthma causes difficulty in breathing, cough, and chest congestion.
Doctors treat asthma with inhalers or nebulizers.
|Pregnant
|Pregnancy, while not technically an illness, plays a huge role in Maple Hospital. Pregnant patients visit for checkups, ultrasounds, and ultimately labor and delivery.
Doctors and nurses assist with prenatal care, manage complications, and deliver babies.