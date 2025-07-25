All new Grace Spread the Love Entities

Grace introduced a host of new content with the Spread the Love update, including new Entities. Entities are foes that chase you around the map and can cause your untimely death if you’re not careful. In total, the game added six new Entities you can encounter during gameplay. The Spread the Love update was added to the game on July 19, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Entities in Grace.

Every Spread the Love Entity in Grace

Drain

Modifiers screen (Image via Roblox)

Drain is an incredibly dangerous Entity you must avoid at all costs. It randomly appears in rooms if the Resist modifier is active, making it quite unpredictable. Once it spawns, you will hear a distant bell, clueing you into its presence.

Spotting it is fairly easy, as its black outline stands out from the rest of the environment. Use Flash on it the moment you spot it to keep it at bay and make a run for it until you lose it completely.

Ire

Match settings (Image via Roblox)

Ire spawns in rooms once the To Leave To Wander modifier is activated. This entity is shaped like a black eye with a white smiley face serving as its pupil. Once it appears in your field of view, you must jump to avoid being killed by it.

It is perhaps the least threatening Entity of the six with its forgiving defeat condition and timing window.

Mime

The Lobby (Image via Roblox)

Mime can appear in rooms if the ITJUSTMAKESYOUHAPPY modifier is activated. Unlike traditional mimes, this Entity is just a bunch of scraggly lines that form a crude happy face. It can change colors if it activates the Bound Trait.

The Entity does not kill you directly; rather, it tricks you into running into it, which is how you can die to it. Avoiding it is the best solution to this enemy, and if you wish to send it away temporarily, you can use Flash on it.

PIHSROW

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

PIHSROW is a secret entity with a minuscule chance of being the modifier in a run. You can forcibly spawn it using an in-game chat command by typing .mod MHED in the chat box with commands enabled to activate the MHEDWMEHIXYF modifier. The modifier causes your in-game menu and items to become unusable.

If you run into it, it will perform a slashing attack that instantly kills you. It doesn’t seem possible to avoid it without disabling its modifier, so your best option is to run away from it.

Shame

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

While playing the Reprieve mode, you will encounter Shame if you let the timer run out. This will cause the Entity to appear right next to you and make its way toward you once the timer turns red. Its rush speed will constantly increase until it catches up to you.

If the timer is below one minute, you can parry it and stave it off for a little while. However, that is only a temporary solution that will lead to your death anyway.

Sin

Going through a room (Image via Roblox)

Sin is exclusive to the Zen mode, where it can appear if you interact with the pink cracks above doorways. Upon doing so, the Entity will appear and chase you, shifting the environment in the process. If it touches you, you will die immediately.

FAQs

How many new Entities did the Spread the Love update add to Grace?

The Spread the Love update added six new Entities to the game.

What is the spawn condition for the Sin Entity in Grace?

The Sin Entity spawns in Zen mode if you touch the pink cracks above doorways.

Is Grace accessible for free?

Yes, the title is fully playable for free without any mandatory premium charges.

