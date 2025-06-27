All new units in Anime Last Stand Update 60

Anime Last Stand introduced several new units with the latest patch, Update 60, inspired by characters from anime, manga, and video game series, like Demon Slayer, Devil May Cry, Naruto, etc. The selection of units includes some of the most powerful in the game, making them worth pursuing for all players. Update 60 was added to the game on June 26, 2025.

Let’s explore each of these units briefly and see what role they fulfill in Anime Last Stand battles.

Every new unit added with Anime Last Stand Update 60

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Anime Last Stand Update 60 introduced four new units and four Evolutions. The four new units are Ultimate Godlike Swordsman, Celestial Danto, Celestial Virgel, and Exotic Toad Sage. Of these units, the first three evolve into Ultimate Godlike Swordsman (Prime), Ultimate Danto (Fire Devil), and Ultimate Virgel (Lightning Devil). The final evolution is for the existing unit Tenjuro (Partial-Sun Breather), which evolves into Tenjuro (Sun).

Here’s a quick overview of what each of these units is all about:

Godlike Swordsman

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Godlike Swordsman and his evolution, Godlike Swordsman (Prime), are based on Yoriichi from Demon Slayer. This is a Physical Fire Element unit designed to be a boss killer while applying burn damage to nearby enemies. Furthermore, his passive abilities increase the damage dealt by all allies to enemies afflicted by the Burn status ailment.

Upon evolution, Godlike Swordsman (Prime) applies the status ailments Despair and Fear to boss-type enemies. Additionally, this unit inflicts 50% more damage over time on boss enemies. If the boss is within 50% of this unit’s range, Godlike Swordsman (Prime) deals 20% of the current damage to the foe every second.

Danto

Danto (Fire Devil) (Image via Roblox)

Danto and his evolution, Danto (Fire Devil), are based on Dante from the Devil May Cry series. He is a Physical Fire element unit that can apply both Blaze and Hemorrhage to enemies, piling on massive amounts of damage. The unit comes with a special Style Meter, which increases his damage and range the more attacks he performs.

He can transform into the Fire Devil Trigger mode, applying Despair to all enemies in range. His Hot Swap ability lets him switch between three different swords and a pair of handguns, each of which applies unique effects.

Virgel

Virgel (Lightning Devil) (Image via Roblox)

Virgel and his evolution, Virgel (Lightning Devil), draw cues from Vergil of the Devil May Cry series. In a few ways, he is the inverse of Danto, being a Physical Water element unit that specializes in applying the Stun status effect.

He shares the Style Meter mechanic with Dante, gaining range, Stun duration, and unlocking the Lightning Devil Trigger for increasing the gauge. Like Danto’s Style Meter, Virgel’s goes up to 100, and it can be increased by performing attacks.

Virgel’s unique mechanic is the Concentration meter, which can be increased by refraining from using the Dimensional Breaker ability. Concentration can be stacked up to five times, each raising his crit chance and damage, with the final stack applying Mutilate onto the enemies. His damage can skyrocket if the Lightning Devil Trigger ability is used in tandem with Dimensional Breaker.

Toad Sage

Toad Sage (Image via Roblox)

Toad Sage is a unit based on Jiraiya from Naruto. This character can be obtained from the Tournament mode, where you must survive for 20 minutes. He is a Physical Dark element unit with decent stats and will serve you well in combat as a damage dealer. Getting him can be a tall order, as you must rank in the top 12 placements to get him.

Tenjuro (Sun)

Tenjuro (Sun) (Image via Roblox)

Tenjuro (Sun) evolves from Tenjuro (Partial-Sun Breather) and is based on Tanjiro from Demon Slayer. This Physical Fire element unit relies on a stamina meter to perform its high-damage attacks. He stacks stamina bars by performing attacks and landing critical hits.

Once his stamina meter is maxed out, he can use the ability Honokomi Koguro, which has him cycle between Dance, Sun Rage, Burning Bones, and Dancing Flames modes. These grant him various bonuses and apply the Bolt, Scorched, and Sunburn effects, switching his combat roles with each swap.

FAQs

How many new units did Anime Last Stand Update 60 introduce?

Anime Last Stand Update 60 added four new units and four new Evolutions for a total of eight new characters.

When was Update 60 added to Anime Last Stand?

Update 60 was added to Anime Last Stand on June 26, 2025.

How to evolve Tenjuro (Partial-Sun Breather) into Tenjuro (Sun) in Anime Last Stand

You need the Sun Talisman, 350x Fire Essence, 200x Slayer Essence, 9x Mythic Spirit Shard, and 18x Legendary Spirit Shard to evolve Tenjuro (Partial-Sun Breather) into Tenjuro (Sun).

