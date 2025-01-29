All Secrets in Dig It

Dig It includes a rarity system in its treasure-hunting gameplay loop, with rarer items fetching a higher price on the market. The rarest items are known as Secrets, which include unique treasures that apply various special effects when used. However, Secrets have a minuscule chance of showing up, no matter where you dig on the map.

Here’s everything you need to know about Secrets, how many there are, and the effects they apply.

What are Secrets in Dig It?

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Secrets are rare items that have a one in 100,000 chance to appear while digging for treasure anywhere on the map. These items can usually be found anywhere on the map for free, provided you are lucky enough.

Each Secret item comes with a special feature that can either be cosmetic or a game-changing feature. For example, the purpose of the Secret Disco Ball is to make your avatar start dancing, while the Secret Mole can be used for Enchanting.

Getting Secret units can be quite difficult, but you can make searching for them less of an ordeal. For instance, you can equip the Meteor Shovel to improve your luck stat by 40%, which can be enchanted to improve your luck even further. Additionally, you can make use of Mythical Magnets to improve the odds of getting them by a small amount.

List of Secrets in Dig It

The Secret Mole in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all 12 Secret items that can be obtained from every item pool on the map:

Ban Hammer: Temporarily ban anyone on the server.

Temporarily ban anyone on the server. Body Pillow: Adds a body pillow with your avatar’s image on it to your inventory.

Adds a body pillow with your avatar’s image on it to your inventory. Dimensional Door: Use it to access the Void World and create a hangout space for your friends.

Use it to access the Void World and create a hangout space for your friends. Disco Ball: Makes your avatar dance, with music playing in the background.

Makes your avatar dance, with music playing in the background. Kawaii Nuke: Creates a massive pink explosion.

Creates a massive pink explosion. Pocket Cat: Transform into a small white Cat.

Transform into a small white Cat. Philosopher: Type words into the chat box to receive random messages.

Type words into the chat box to receive random messages. Ray Gun: Can be used to apply random effects to the targeted player.

Can be used to apply random effects to the targeted player. Secret Mole: Enchants your items.

Enchants your items. Scissors: Use it to cut other players in range.

Use it to cut other players in range. Sky Ladder: Reach into the skies with a long magical ladder.

Reach into the skies with a long magical ladder. Skunk: Repel other players with bad odor.

