All Star Tower Defense Six Eyes Raid guide

All Star Tower Defense features a raid mode where players can battle the toughest enemies the game has to offer and earn lucrative spoils on victory. The Six Eyes Raid is among the line-up of raid battles, featuring The Strongest Curse as its final boss. This boss battle can be quite challenging for beginners, particularly if their units are not powerful enough.

Here’s how you can clear Six Eyes Raid battle with ease in All Star Tower Defense.

Breaking down the Six Eyes Raid in All Star Tower Defense

Overview

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Six Eyes Raid is a 19-wave battle where enemies approach the defending point in a spiral formation. The path they follow makes it easy for units that inflict area-of-effect damage, which gives you the opportunity to pile on plenty of damage at once. That said, your units will be spread far apart, which can complicate things if you are not prepared.

Upon reaching the 19th wave, you will face the main boss of the event: The Strongest Curse. This enemy has 10 billion HP and can take a lot of punishment before going down. Thus, the most prominent issue many teams may face is the lack of sufficient DPS to chip the boss down. The raid battle can be made easier by playing with friends, as the increased DPS can quickly churn through the boss’ HP bar.

Upon defeating The Strongest Curse, you will receive The Mysterious Cube as a reward. The Cube can be used to evolve Flare Lord, Mysterious X (Honored), Mysterious X (Shibuya), Patchface, and The Lorax.

Sample unit loadout

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

If you are a mid-end game player, this raid should be no trouble to clear at all. You only need moderately powerful units available in World 2 onward to make short work of The Strongest Curse.

Here is a sample unit loadout for the Six Eyes Raid:

Akasa (TS): Leader unit with long-range AoE unit that inflicts Bleed damage.

Leader unit with long-range AoE unit that inflicts Bleed damage. Idol: Cash farming unit.

Cash farming unit. Koku (Instinctive): AoE unit with high DPS.

AoE unit with high DPS. Speedaholic (Enchanted): Cone-type AoE unit with Slice damage.

Cone-type AoE unit with Slice damage. Kriffin Supa: Circular AoE unit with Stun damage.

Consider placing Akasa and Idol first to start earning Cash. Once you have enough money to place and upgrade the rest of the units, do so gradually. By the end, if your units have been upgraded fully, The Strongest Curse should die before he can reach your home base.

FAQs

How many waves does the Six Eyes Raid feature in All Star Tower Defense?

The Six Eyes Raid battle features 19 waves, with the final boss being The Strongest Curse.

How much HP does the Six Eyes Raid boss have in All Star Tower Defense?

The Six Eyes Raid boss has an HP pool of 10 billion.

Is the Six Eyes Raid battle difficult in All Star Tower Defense?

The Six Eyes Raid battle can pose a challenge for newcomers, but it is fairly simple to clear for mid-late game players.

