All Star Tower Defense X codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 27, 2025 00:12 GMT
Get all star tower defense X rewards (Image via Roblox)
Get your free items in the game (Image via Roblox)

All Star Tower Defense X codes are now available and can be redeemed for a variety of free in-game items. In this popular anime-inspired strategy tower defense game, you deploy units to defend against waves of foes. To maintain your foothold, it's crucial to upgrade your troops during battle and unlock stronger attacks. The codes are especially useful for speeding up your progress and helping you advance through tougher levels more efficiently.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in All Star Tower Defense X. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for All Star Tower Defense X are issued.

All Star Tower Defense X codes (Active)

Free Rewards codes for the game (Image via Roblox)
Free Rewards codes for the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

List of active All Star Tower Defense X codes
CodesRewards
2MGROUPMEMBERSFree rewards (must be level 2 to redeem)
AFIRSTTIME3001
500 Gems, 5 Basic Capsules, 20 Trait Burners, 2 Skill Orb Bags, and 1 Cloud Summon
FOLLOWS10KBREAD
x10 Trait Burner, x1 Doma Fruit, 100 Gems, x9 Bounded Cube (Private servers only)
FREENIMBUSMOUNTNimbus Mount (Must be level 10)
LIKEF5
500 Gems, 10 Trait Burners, 10 Stat Dice and 9 Bounded Cubes (Private servers only)
MADAO90YAY150 Gems and 10 Trait Burners
MBSHUTDOWNBFree rewards (must be level 2 to redeem)
NEXTLIKEGOAL500KFree rewards (must be level 2 to redeem)
THANKYOUFOR500MVISITSFree rewards (must be level 2 to redeem)
THANKYOUFORLIKES123Free rewards (must be level 2 to redeem)
THANKYOUFORSUPPORT
300 Gems, 5 Trait Burners, 1 Roka Fruit, 2 Doma Fruits and 9 Bounded Cubes (Private servers only)
THREEHUNDREDTHOUSANDPLAYERS
x10 Trait Burners, x10 Stat Dice, x9 Bounded Cubes, x1 Roka Fruit, x1 Doma Fruit, 200 Gems (Private servers only)
UPD1Free rewards (Private servers only)
UPD2Free rewards (must be level 2 to redeem)
VERYHIGHLIKEBFree rewards (Private servers only)
Inactive All Star Tower Defense X codes

Here is a list of expired codes provided for your reference.

List of inactive All Star Tower Defense X codes
CodesRewards
ONEEIGHTYFIVELIKESFree Rewards
SOMANYLIKESFree Rewards
FORTYFIVELIKESFree Rewards
How to redeem All Star Tower Defense X codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Here's how you can redeem the codes:

  1. Sign in to your Roblox profile normally.
  2. Look up All Star Tower Defense X and select the game tile to access its main page.
  3. Start the experience and wait for the initial interface to load.
  4. Tap the bird icon located at the lower-left corner of the screen.
  5. Input the code into the field shown.
  6. Press the redeem button to activate your reward.

The rewards will be delivered to your in-game profile right away, along with a notification confirming the action.

Why are codes important in All Star Tower Defense X?

Codes grant you a variety of awesome rewards like Gems, Trait Burners, and other useful items. These bonuses boost your units and enhance your overall performance.

All Star Tower Defense X code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you’re having trouble redeeming codes in All Star Tower Defense X, try copy-pasting to avoid any typing errors. Codes are often case-sensitive, so entering them exactly as provided is important. Also, double-check for any extra spaces before or after the code.

Where to find the latest codes in All Star Tower Defense X

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can join the game’s official Discord server to receive exclusive codes and stay informed about the latest news and updates. Additionally, subscribing to the YouTube channel @fruitysama8611 and regularly checking the game’s Roblox homepage are great ways to stay up to date with new content and code releases.

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X codes

How many times can you redeem codes in All Star Tower Defense X?

Each All Star Tower Defense X code can be redeemed only once per account.

When do the codes expire in All Star Tower Defense X?

Codes can expire at any time, so redeem them as soon as they're released.

When are the next All Star Tower Defense X codes coming?

New All Star Tower Defense X codes are expected to drop when the game reaches 500,000 likes.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

