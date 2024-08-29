Ijul Piece 2: All Traits (Complete List)

Your character starts off your Roblox Ijul Piece 2 journey with a weak Trait called The Normal One. However, after exploring the game a bit, you will realize that there are more Traits to unlock. Some can make you stronger and offer you significant buffs. Some others can nerf one of your abilities while improving a different one.

With such a wide range of options, it is always better to know about them to be able to make informed choices. With that in mind, we have created a list of all the Traits currently available in Ijul Piece 2, for your reference.

All Traits in Ijul Piece 2

Trait of every rarity has a different roll rate (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox experience, every Trait has a rarity and roll rate. A Trait of higher rarity will always have a low roll rate. As of now, there are 58 Traits across seven rarities in the game. Note that either Diamonds or Robux can be used to roll for Traits, and the roll rates for any particular Trait may vary depending on the currency used.

List of Common Traits in Ijul Piece 2

There is a 58.675% and 47.35% chance that you will obtain a Common Trait via Diamonds and Robux, respectively.

The Normal One : Gives no advantage

: Gives no advantage Guardian’s Resolve : +10% Damage and +10% HP

: +10% Damage and +10% HP Defender’s Aegis : +8% Damage and +12% HP

: +8% Damage and +12% HP Frail Strength : -5% Damage and +20% HP

: -5% Damage and +20% HP Titan’s Fortitude : +5% Damage and +15% HP

: +5% Damage and +15% HP Brute’s Might : +14% Damage and +6% HP

: +14% Damage and +6% HP Unstable Power : +20% Damage and -5% HP

: +20% Damage and -5% HP Fighter’s Spirit : +12 Damage and +8% HP

: +12 Damage and +8% HP Berserker’s Endurance: 15% Damage and +5% HP

List of Uncommon Traits in Ijul Piece 2

There is a 30% chance that you will receive an Uncommon Trait via Diamonds or Robux.

Warrior’s Grit : +20% Damage and +10% HP

: +20% Damage and +10% HP Warden’s Shield : +12 Damage and +8% HP

: +12 Damage and +8% HP Iron Constitution : +10% Damage and +20% HP

: +10% Damage and +20% HP Ruthless Strike : +22 Damage and +8% HP

: +22 Damage and +8% HP Savage Vigor : +15% Damage and +15% HP

: +15% Damage and +15% HP Knight’s Valor : +18% Damage and +12% HP

: +18% Damage and +12% HP Stalwart Heart : -10% Damage and +30% HP

: -10% Damage and +30% HP Fragile Fury: +30% Damage and -10% HP

List of Rare Traits in Ijul Piece 2

There is a 10% and 20% chance that you will get a Rare Trait via Diamonds and Robux, respectively.

Juggernaut’s Stamina : +30% Damage and +20% HP

: +30% Damage and +20% HP Battle Tempered : +20% Damage and +40% HP

: +20% Damage and +40% HP Fury of the Storm : +40% Damage and +15% HP

: +40% Damage and +15% HP Champion’s Resolve : +28% Damage and +25% HP

: +28% Damage and +25% HP Unyielding Spirit : +35% Damage and +35% HP

: +35% Damage and +35% HP Cursed Strength : +50% Damage and -15% HP

: +50% Damage and -15% HP Titanic Might : +25% Damage and +45% HP

: +25% Damage and +45% HP Weakening Will: -15% Damage and +50% HP

List of Legendary Traits in Ijul Piece 2

There is only a 1% and 2% chance that you will obtain a Legendary Trait via Diamonds and Robux, respectively.

Vengeful Will : +100 Damage and +50% HP

: +100 Damage and +50% HP Diminishing Essence : -30% Damage and +130% HP

: -30% Damage and +130% HP Titan’s Wrath : +60% Damage and +90% HP

: +60% Damage and +90% HP Fortified Essence : +50% Damage and +100% HP

: +50% Damage and +100% HP Overcharged Might : +75% Damage and +75% HP

: +75% Damage and +75% HP Indomitable Force : +85% Damage and +65% HP

: +85% Damage and +65% HP Sacrificial Power : +120% Damage and -30% HP

: +120% Damage and -30% HP Immortal Rage: +90% Damage and +90% HP

List of Mythical Traits in Ijul Piece 2

There is only a 0.25% and 0.5% chance that you will get a Mythical Trait via Diamonds and Robux, respectively.

Godslayer’s Presence : +300% Damage and +50% HP

: +300% Damage and +50% HP Fallen God’s Wrath : +350% Damage and -50% HP

: +350% Damage and -50% HP Absolute Dominance : +200 Damage and +100 HP

: +200 Damage and +100 HP Eternal Guardian : +150% Damage and +250% HP

: +150% Damage and +250% HP Celestial Might : +220 Damage and +180% HP

: +220 Damage and +180% HP Immortal Will : +100% Damage and +300% Damage

: +100% Damage and +300% Damage Divine Fury : 250% Damage and +100% HP

: 250% Damage and +100% HP Cursed Immortality: -50% Damage and +350% HP

List of Godlike Traits in Ijul Piece 2

There is only a 0.05% and 0.1% chance that you will receive a Godlike Trait via Diamonds and Robux, respectively.

Eternal Strength : +200% Damage and +400& HP

: +200% Damage and +400& HP Godly Sacrifice : +700% Damage and -75% HP

: +700% Damage and -75% HP Ascendant Force : +400% Damage and +200% HP

: +400% Damage and +200% HP The Chosen One : +500% Damage and +500% HP

: +500% Damage and +500% HP Heavenly Curse : -75% Damage and +700% HP

: -75% Damage and +700% HP Divine Power : +500 Damage and +50% HP

: +500 Damage and +50% HP Omnipotent Wrath : +500% Damage and +150% HP

: +500% Damage and +150% HP Infinite Resolve : +250% Damage and +350% HP

: +250% Damage and +350% HP Unstoppable Might: +450% Damage and +250% HP

List of Celestial Traits in Ijul Piece 2

There is only a 0.025% and 0.05 chance that you will get a Celestial Trait via Diamonds and Robux, respectively.

Immortal Ascension : +500% Damage and +1K HP

: +500% Damage and +1K HP Ultimate Supremacy : +750% Damage and +750% HP

: +750% Damage and +750% HP Alpha and Omega : +1K Damage and +1K HP

: +1K Damage and +1K HP Celestial Invincibility : +400% Damage and +1.2K HP

: +400% Damage and +1.2K HP Universal Annihilation : 1.4K Damage and -90% HP

: 1.4K Damage and -90% HP Infinite Dominion : +1K Damage and +500 HP

: +1K Damage and +500 HP Eternal Fortitude : -90% Damage and +1.5K HP

: -90% Damage and +1.5K HP Divine Cataclysm: +1.2K% Damage and + 400% HP

How to get new Traits in Ijul Piece 2

Get new Traits using Diamonds or Robux (Image via Roblox)

To get a new Trait, you simply have to go to the starting area. There, you will find an NPC girl with a "Random Trait" tag above her, next to the cave entrance. You can interact with her to roll for a new Trait using Diamonds or Robux. It should be noted that Robux has a comparatively higher chance of rolling a rarer reward. At the same time, Diamonds have a lower roll rate because of their availability in the game.

FAQs

What is the best Trait in Ijul Piece 2?

Ultimate Supremacy is currently the best Trait in this game.

How to get a new Trait in Ijul Piece 2?

You can roll for a new Trait through an NPC girl found in the starting area.

Are there any codes in Ijul Piece 2?

Yes, there are codes available that you can redeem for freebies.

