All Verse Piece swords and how to get them

In Verse Piece, you will be dealing with dangerous enemies while completing quests, dungeons, raids, etc. While you can use your raw strength to take them down, using a sharp-edged sounds like a better option instead. Fortunately, you can unlock a bunch of powerful swords that during your playthrough using the in-game currency and some materials.
From Katanas to Sabers, several options are open for you, but only if you know where to look for them. Read on to find out how to get all the swords in Verse Piece, including their location along with their required resources.
How to get all the swords in Verse Piece
Currently, there are a total of 26 swords in this Roblox title, and they all belong to a specific rarity. It goes without saying that the rarest sword will require you to grind harder. However, as you grow stronger and unlock new areas, the path to unlock the swords will become easier.
For a better understanding, we have listed down all the swords according to their rarity below.
Rare swords
Sword
Location
Required resources
Katana
Katana Seller NPC in Starter Village
2,500$, 10 Wood, and 5 Iron
Epic swords
Sword
Location
Required resources
Yoru
Yoru Teacher NPC in Snow Village
25,000$, 25 Wood, and 30 Black Iron
Saber
Shanks Teacher NPC in Jungle Island
1,500$ and 1000 reputation/bounty
Legendary Swords
Sword
Location
Required resources
Shusui
Shusui Master (spawns on a random location every five minutes)