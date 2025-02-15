All Verse Piece swords and how to get them

In Verse Piece, you will be dealing with dangerous enemies while completing quests, dungeons, raids, etc. While you can use your raw strength to take them down, using a sharp-edged sounds like a better option instead. Fortunately, you can unlock a bunch of powerful swords that during your playthrough using the in-game currency and some materials.

From Katanas to Sabers, several options are open for you, but only if you know where to look for them. Read on to find out how to get all the swords in Verse Piece, including their location along with their required resources.

How to get all the swords in Verse Piece

Saber and Excalibur swords (Image via Roblox @ Trello)

Currently, there are a total of 26 swords in this Roblox title, and they all belong to a specific rarity. It goes without saying that the rarest sword will require you to grind harder. However, as you grow stronger and unlock new areas, the path to unlock the swords will become easier.

For a better understanding, we have listed down all the swords according to their rarity below.

Rare swords

Sword Location Required resources Katana Katana Seller NPC in Starter Village 2,500$, 10 Wood, and 5 Iron

Epic swords

Sword Location Required resources Yoru Yoru Teacher NPC in Snow Village 25,000$, 25 Wood, and 30 Black Iron Saber Shanks Teacher NPC in Jungle Island 1,500$ and 1000 reputation/bounty

Legendary Swords

Sword Location Required resources Shusui Shusui Master (spawns on a random location every five minutes) 5,000,000$ Toji Toji Teacher NPC in Desert Town 10,000$, 1 Curse Worm, 1 Heavenly Spear, 1 Split Soul Katana, Truthseeker Race, and Rejected Zenin trait Toji Unleashed Toji Unleashed Teacher NPC in Jujutsu Island 10,000$, 1 Curse Worm, 1 Heavenly Spear, 1 Split Soul Katana, Truthseeker race, and Rejected Zenin trait Excalibur Saber NPC in Snow Village 2,500$, 5 Light Shards, and 20 Goblets Kashimo Defeat Kashimo boss enemy (5% chance) - Rengoku Unobtainable (Was obtainable via an expired code) -

Mythical Swords

Sword Location Required resources Maki Maki Teacher NPC in Jujutsu Village 5,000$, Zenin trait, and 1 Split Soul Katana Anubis Crafter NPC in Blacksmith Island 5,000$, 10 Curse Aura, and 1 Anubis Sword Starrk Starrk Teacher NPC in Bleach Island 5,000$, 5 True Hogyoku, 1 Ressurection Energy, 2 Handles, and 2 Gun Barrels Vergil Vergil Teacher NPC in Runes Island 5,000$, Alpha and Omega Trait, 1 Motived Chair, and 1 Yamato’s Sword Cid Kageno Defeat Cid in the Shadow Castle Dungeon on Runes Island Give 1,000 Shadow Fragments to the Shadow Raid Exchange NPC beforehand Cid Kagenou (V2) Shadow Teacher NPC 2,500$, Shadow King trait, 2 Cid Eyes, and Shadow Garden title

Other swords (unknown rarity)

Sword Location Required resources Kokushibo Defeat Kokushibo boss Use Kokushibo sword material to get it Yoriichi Yoriichi Teacher NPC Enter the top 5 positions on Endless Dungeon's leaderboard Sung Jin Woo Sung Jin Woo Teacher NPC in Starter Island 10,000$, Monarch trait, 1 Knight Dagger, 1 Basaka Dagger, and Second Awakening title Red Mist Dungeon Medal Exchanger NPC 250 Dungeon Medals Starrk (LL) Starrk (LL) Teacher NPC in Karakura Town 10,000$, 2 Gun Barrels, 1 Los Lobos Core Sword, 100 Ressurection Energy, 2 Starrk Handles, and Los Lobos title Zenitsu Defeat Zenitsu’s boss Use Zenitsu’s Sword material to get it Alucard (Unobtainable) Crafter NPC in Blacksmith Isle Vampire race, Alucard Blood, Jackal, and Casull Ichigo Ichigo Teacher NPC in Boss Island 1 Zangetsu Handle, 1 Zangetsu Hilt, 1 Zangetsu Soul, and 1 Zangetsu Blade Butterflies Butterflies Teacher NPC in Runes Island 10,000$, 1 Lament, 100 Death Butterflies, and 1 Solemn Rowan (Unobtainable) Halloween Event Candies Grimmjow Grimmjow Teacher NPC in Frost Town Like the game’s official Roblox page and join the Vermillion Roblox group

FAQs

How many swords are in Verse Piece?

There are a total of 26 swords (obtainable and unobtainable) in this experience.

What is the best sword in Verse Piece?

Currently, Cid Kagenous V2 is one of the best swords to obtain in this game.

How to get the Sung Jin Woon sword in Verse Piece?

You can get Sung Jin Woo from the Jin Woo Teacher NPC using 10,000$, Knight Dagger x1, Basaka Dagger x1, The 2nd Awakening title, and The Monarch title.

