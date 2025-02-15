  • home icon
All Verse Piece swords and how to get them

By Aniket
Modified Feb 15, 2025 14:03 GMT
Feature image of How to get swords in Verse Piece
Find a list of all the swords in Verse Piece and how to get them (Image via Roblox)

In Verse Piece, you will be dealing with dangerous enemies while completing quests, dungeons, raids, etc. While you can use your raw strength to take them down, using a sharp-edged sounds like a better option instead. Fortunately, you can unlock a bunch of powerful swords that during your playthrough using the in-game currency and some materials.

From Katanas to Sabers, several options are open for you, but only if you know where to look for them. Read on to find out how to get all the swords in Verse Piece, including their location along with their required resources.

How to get all the swords in Verse Piece

Saber and Excalibur swords (Image via Roblox @ Trello)
Currently, there are a total of 26 swords in this Roblox title, and they all belong to a specific rarity. It goes without saying that the rarest sword will require you to grind harder. However, as you grow stronger and unlock new areas, the path to unlock the swords will become easier.

For a better understanding, we have listed down all the swords according to their rarity below.

Rare swords

Sword LocationRequired resources
KatanaKatana Seller NPC in Starter Village2,500$, 10 Wood, and 5 Iron
Epic swords

Sword LocationRequired resources
YoruYoru Teacher NPC in Snow Village25,000$, 25 Wood, and 30 Black Iron
SaberShanks Teacher NPC in Jungle Island1,500$ and 1000 reputation/bounty
Legendary Swords

SwordLocationRequired resources
ShusuiShusui Master (spawns on a random location every five minutes)5,000,000$
TojiToji Teacher NPC in Desert Town
10,000$, 1 Curse Worm, 1 Heavenly Spear, 1 Split Soul Katana, Truthseeker Race, and Rejected Zenin trait
Toji UnleashedToji Unleashed Teacher NPC in Jujutsu Island10,000$, 1 Curse Worm, 1 Heavenly Spear, 1 Split Soul Katana, Truthseeker race, and Rejected Zenin trait
ExcaliburSaber NPC in Snow Village2,500$, 5 Light Shards, and 20 Goblets
KashimoDefeat Kashimo boss enemy (5% chance)-
RengokuUnobtainable (Was obtainable via an expired code)-
Also check: Verse Piece codes

Mythical Swords

Sword LocationRequired resources
MakiMaki Teacher NPC in Jujutsu Village5,000$, Zenin trait, and 1 Split Soul Katana
AnubisCrafter NPC in Blacksmith Island 5,000$, 10 Curse Aura, and 1 Anubis Sword
StarrkStarrk Teacher NPC in Bleach Island5,000$, 5 True Hogyoku, 1 Ressurection Energy, 2 Handles, and 2 Gun Barrels
VergilVergil Teacher NPC in Runes Island5,000$, Alpha and Omega Trait, 1 Motived Chair, and 1 Yamato’s Sword
Cid KagenoDefeat Cid in the Shadow Castle Dungeon on Runes IslandGive 1,000 Shadow Fragments to the Shadow Raid Exchange NPC beforehand
Cid Kagenou (V2)Shadow Teacher NPC2,500$, Shadow King trait, 2 Cid Eyes, and Shadow Garden title
Other swords (unknown rarity)

Sword LocationRequired resources
KokushiboDefeat Kokushibo bossUse Kokushibo sword material to get it
YoriichiYoriichi Teacher NPCEnter the top 5 positions on Endless Dungeon's leaderboard
Sung Jin WooSung Jin Woo Teacher NPC in Starter Island10,000$, Monarch trait, 1 Knight Dagger, 1 Basaka Dagger, and Second Awakening title
Red MistDungeon Medal Exchanger NPC250 Dungeon Medals
Starrk (LL)Starrk (LL) Teacher NPC in Karakura Town
10,000$, 2 Gun Barrels, 1 Los Lobos Core Sword, 100 Ressurection Energy, 2 Starrk Handles, and Los Lobos title
ZenitsuDefeat Zenitsu’s boss Use Zenitsu’s Sword material to get it
Alucard (Unobtainable)Crafter NPC in Blacksmith IsleVampire race, Alucard Blood, Jackal, and Casull
IchigoIchigo Teacher NPC in Boss Island 1 Zangetsu Handle, 1 Zangetsu Hilt, 1 Zangetsu Soul, and 1 Zangetsu Blade
ButterfliesButterflies Teacher NPC in Runes Island10,000$, 1 Lament, 100 Death Butterflies, and 1 Solemn
Rowan (Unobtainable)Halloween EventCandies
GrimmjowGrimmjow Teacher NPC in Frost TownLike the game’s official Roblox page and join the Vermillion Roblox group
FAQs

How many swords are in Verse Piece?

There are a total of 26 swords (obtainable and unobtainable) in this experience.

What is the best sword in Verse Piece?

Currently, Cid Kagenous V2 is one of the best swords to obtain in this game.

How to get the Sung Jin Woon sword in Verse Piece?

You can get Sung Jin Woo from the Jin Woo Teacher NPC using 10,000$, Knight Dagger x1, Basaka Dagger x1, The 2nd Awakening title, and The Monarch title.

Edited by Angad Sharma
