All War Tycoon official links (Discord, X, and more)

In War Tycoon, your main goal is to build a base and take out all your enemies. This exciting Roblox title's engaging features have taken the gaming community by storm, creating a massive fanbase for the game. Since its release, the developers have provided frequent updates to retain most players. With countless players actively involved, community interaction is stronger than ever.

If you're a new player or a veteran looking to share your experience, this guide provides the official links for important War Tycoon channels on platforms like Discord, X, and YouTube. Access them to engage in discussions with fellow players and convince them to trade if interested.

War Tycoon official links

Building a base from scratch (Image via Roblox)

You can use the following links to access the game and its official channel for community interaction:

Official game link: If you're about to start your journey, use this link to redirect yourself to the game's official Roblox page. From there, you can check out the game and understand its basics.

Official Discord server link: Use this link to join the official Discord server of this experience and chat with like-minded players. From this source, you can also learn about new updates, codes, guides, and other important information.

Official X (Twitter) link: Click on the link to go to the game's official X account. There, you can find every tiny bit of information posted by the developers themselves.

Also Check: War Tycoon codes

Notable features of War Tycoon

Tycoon (base) building

Build your base to unlock new weapons (Image via Roblox)

The game's main objective is to build a base from scratch. You need to set up Oil Extractors to earn money and buy new facilities. Keep in mind that the facilities get expensive as you indulge more in upgrading the base.

Weapons and PvP

Build an Armoury to store your weapons and armor (Image via Roblox)

While building your tycoon, you will be invaded by other players on the server. To defend your base, buy weapons and armed vehicles available in the game. Remember, dying is not an option as enemies can steal oil barrels, i.e., a small portion of your property.

Map

This game has a vast map to explore (Image via Wiki)

You can take some time out from building your base and explore the vast map. There are checkpoints (flags) for you to capture all across the map. This will not only establish your supremacy but also earn you a hefty cash prize.

Apart from this, you can go to the city area in the center of the map. It has many buildings, making it easy for you to target enemies. The city also has some warehouses from where you can steal oil barrels for money.

FAQs

Is there a Trello board for War Tycoon?

No, this game does not have a Trello board at the time of writing.

Who is the creator of War Tycoon?

This game was created by the Roblox developers known as Green Titans Entertainment and is popular for making Oil Warfare Tycoon.

How much time does it take to complete building a base in War Tycoon?

It should take three to four hours to completely build your base.

