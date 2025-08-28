Hunty Zombie features an array of Weapons that you can equip and use to defeat the zombie horde. Each Weapon has specific strengths and weaknesses that set it apart from the rest. They are primarily obtained through Weapon Spins, a gacha-style system where you spend Spins for a chance to acquire the rarest and most effective armaments.

Ad

This guide will provide you with a list of every Weapon in Hunty Zombie, along with the odds of getting them through Weapon Spins.

List of all Weapons in Hunty Zombie

The Weapon Spin screen (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the game features seven Weapons, the roster of which will expand with future updates. These are all listed below, segregated based on their rarities:

Ad

Trending

Limited: Scythe.

Scythe. Mythic: Katana and Greatsword.

Katana and Greatsword. Legendary: Guitar and Dual Gun.

Guitar and Dual Gun. Epic: Axes.

Axes. Rare: Baseball.

Guitar, Katana, Greatsword, Scythe, and Axes are close-range weapons, while Dual Gun and Baseball are effective in the long range. Apart from the Scythe, they are obtainable through Weapon Spins, a gacha-style system that randomly grants you a Weapon in exchange for Cash or Robux. Spins can be purchased for 2,000 Cash or via premium Spin packs.

Ad

Each Weapon comes with four unique Skills, which contribute to their unique look and feel in combat. They are mapped to the Z, X, C, and G keys on the keyboard by default. Once used, they enter a cooldown state, during which they become unusable.

Looking to pair your favorite weapon with a Perk? Check out our Perk tier list to learn which of them are the best.

About Weapon Traits

Weapon Trait Spins (Image via Roblox)

Weapon Traits are special buffs that can be applied to any Weapon in the game. These bonuses are stat increases that can completely alter the combat effectiveness of the equipped armament. Like the Weapons, Weapon Traits can be obtained through their own dedicated Spin system, found in the Weapon Trait Shop in the lobby.

Ad

Currently, the game includes the following Weapon Traits:

Power I / II / III: Increases Damage by 5% / 10% / 15%.

Increases Damage by 5% / 10% / 15%. Agility I / II / III: Increases Attack Speed by 2% / 4% / 6%.

Increases Attack Speed by 2% / 4% / 6%. Focus I / II / III: Increases Skill Damage by 5% / 10% / 15%.

Increases Skill Damage by 5% / 10% / 15%. Intelligent: +10% XP when killing enemies.

+10% XP when killing enemies. Fortune: +20% chance to drop gold when killing Zombies.

+20% chance to drop gold when killing Zombies. Beast: +10% damage; +2% Attack Speed.

+10% damage; +2% Attack Speed. Prodigy: +15% Damage, +6% Attack Speed, +15% Skill Damage, and slightly increases movement speed.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How do I get Weapons in Hunty Zombie?

Ad

Weapons can be obtained through Weapon Spins, accessible through the corresponding menu in the hub area.

How many Weapons does Hunty Zombie feature?

The game currently includes seven unique Weapons.

Which is the best Weapon Trait?

Prodigy is the best Weapon Trait for increasing Damage, Attack Speed, and Skill Damage by 15%, 6%, and 15%, respectively, while also boosting movement speed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025