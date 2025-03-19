Amberjack Fisch: How to catch, location, and more

Amberjack is an Uncommon-rarity fish in Fisch that is fairly abundant in the open waters of the map. This species is known for being a good source of income for early-game players who may not have the best tools. It fetches a decent price at the Merchant’s and doesn’t take much effort to catch. With the right bait and fishing rod combination, you should hook this marine species consistently.

Let’s go over the Amberjack, known otherwise as Hamachi, and see where to find it and how you can catch it.

Everything you need to know about the Amberjack in Fisch

Overview and location

Fishing in the Ocean (Image via Roblox)

The Amberjack, a.k.a. Hamachi, is a resilient fish that is typically easy to catch with certain rods in the game. This species belongs to the Uncommon rarity, which is only one step above the lowest rarity in the game.

As such, it’s easy to come by and is suited for early-game players looking to make a quick C-buck. The fish's base price at the lowest possible weight threshold (20 kg) starts at around 57.5 C$, which increases based on its weight.

You can find the Amberjack anywhere in the open waters. Simply hop on a boat and leave the island perimeter until you see the location pop-up change to Ocean. Once this happens, cast a line with your bait equipped and continue hooking fish until you catch it.

If you’re a beginner, the Amberjack may give you a hard time, as it boasts a relatively high Resilience stat for where you are in the game. With rods like the Plastic Rod or the Flimsy Rod, the Amberjack can pose a notable challenge, resulting in snapped fishing lines.

Equipment recommendations and how to catch

Minnow, the best bait for Amberjack (Image via Roblox)

You can maximize your odds of catching the Amberjack by waiting until the right time of day and the correct weather in the appropriate season. The Amberjack favors Clear or Rainy weather and is typically found during the day. Furthermore, it has a higher chance of showing up during the Spring season.

These elements can be individually manipulated with their respective totems, such as the Tempest Totem for Rain and the Sundial Totem for the time of day. That said, it’s not a strict necessity because of how easy it usually is to catch.

The best bait for the Amberjack is the Minnow, which can be acquired through Bait Crates. Consider combining it with a fishing rod that has a decent or high Resilience stat, such as the Steady Rod.

With these elements in mind, catching the Amberjack will be easy.

FAQs

Where can Amberjack be found in Fisch?

Amberjack is typically found in The Ocean, which is the largest part of the game’s map.

Is the Amberjack easy to catch in Fisch?

Yes, the Amberjack is easy to catch in this experience, only requiring early or mid-game equipment to acquire consistently.

Is the Amberjack worth catching in Fisch?

The ease of catching, its abundance in the Ocean, and a decent selling price for an early-game fish make the Amberjack worth catching.

