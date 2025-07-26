Anime Boss Raid codes (July 2025)

The latest Anime Boss Raid codes can be redeemed for free rewards in-game to help build and enhance your units. While you might get lucky and roll a powerful character like Goku, unlocking his full potential, like mastering his attacks, requires farming traits, which can be time-consuming.
Thankfully, promo codes grant valuable traits that accelerate this process, saving you hours of grinding.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Boss Raid. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Boss Raid are issued.
All Anime Boss Raid codes (Active)
Here are all the currently active codes in-game. They won’t last forever, so grab them while they’re still available.
Inactive Anime Boss Raid codes
Here’s a list of expired codes from the game:
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players
How to redeem Anime Boss Raid codes
Follow these simple steps to redeem the active codes in-game:
- Open Roblox and log in to your account.
- Search for Anime Boss Raid and click on its thumbnail to open the game’s homepage.
- Launch the game and begin with the tutorial. After completing a few starter tasks, the Shop icon will appear on the left side of your screen.
- Tap the Shop icon, scroll down, enter your code in the box, and press Claim to get your reward.
As the code works, you’ll see a confirmation message pop up, and your free reward will be added instantly.
Why are codes important in Anime Boss Raid?
Codes reward you with Trait Crystals and Star Circuits, the in-game currency used to enhance and perfect your units. This will make it easier to level up and advance.
These boosts provide a strong head start and let you customize your squad for better performance in battles.
Anime Boss Raid code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If a code isn’t working in Anime Boss Raid, make sure you copy and paste it directly to avoid typos.
Codes are case-sensitive, so even small mistakes with capital letters can cause errors. Also, double-check that there are no extra spaces before or after the code when entering it.
Where to find the latest codes in Anime Boss Raid?
To keep up with the latest Anime Boss Raid codes, visit the game’s Roblox page regularly. You can also follow @InfinityAnimeX on X.com for announcements. Joining the official and private Discord servers gives you instant updates and special code releases.
FAQs on Anime Boss Raid codes
How many times can you redeem the Anime Boss Raid codes?
Every Anime Boss Raid code can be used only once per account.
When do the codes expire in Anime Boss Raid?
The developers haven’t provided any official details about when the codes will expire.
When are the next Anime Boss Raid codes coming?
New codes for Anime Boss Raid are typically released during major game updates, special events, or when the game reaches significant milestones, such as a specific number of likes or player count.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025