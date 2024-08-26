Anime Card Battle: Raid Mode and Raid Shop Guide

In Anime Card Battle, you engage in a battle against a bot or a fellow Robloxian, where the strongest card decks wins. The recent update added a Raid mode, allowing you to tackle formidable opponents and earn rewards for dealing damage. The mode comes with a dedicated shop where you can craft various useful items using materials gathered from battling the Raid boss.

Here’s a brief look at the Raid Mode in Anime Card Battle, along with the items offered by the associated vendor.

How the Raid Mode works in Anime Card Battle

Raid Mode (Image via Roblox)

Raid Mode is a battle-centric game mode where you battle a fearsome foe and try to do your best. It can be accessed in the hub from the building of the same name. Since it has no prerequisites, the mode is open to all players regardless of what their deck looks like.

Battles in Raid Mode are not too dissimilar from regular card battles. The differences are minor: instead of fighting an opponent’s deck, you take on a single card with your party. Your cards can damage the Raid boss, but doing so does not deplete the boss’ HP.

Instead, it is recorded on a separate bar, which acts as the score for your Raid attempts. The higher you score, the more rewards you receive. Prizes include crafting material like Raid Shards, which can be used at the Raid Shop to craft potions and boosters.

Since the damage counter doesn’t reset after the battle is over, you can maximize the speed of Raid battles using just one card per battle. That way, you will deal damage with your strongest card and reset immediately without having to cycle through weaker ones.

Raid battles can be repeated until the mode goes on a cooldown, after which you must wait the specified amount of time until it becomes active again.

Raid Shop

Raid Shop in the game (Image via Roblox)

You can use the materials gathered from the Raid Mode to craft a unique mode-specific card and various potions. This can be done at the Raid Shop, located next to the Raid Mode portal.

Here are the items that can currently be crafted at the Raid Shop:

Adaptive Titan Card: Unique card based on the Raid boss

Unique card based on the Raid boss Boss Potion: Grants rollable bosses

Grants rollable bosses Corrupt Potion: +50% Luck

+50% Luck Star Potion: +20% Border chance

+20% Border chance Luck Potion 3: +3 Luck

+3 Luck Speed Potion 3: -40% Roll CD

All potions require green Raid Shards to craft, while the Titan requires the card-specific Shard type.

FAQs

How do I access the Raid Mode in Anime Card Battle?

The Raid Mode can be accessed from the building of the same name in the hub area.

Can I defeat the Raid Boss in Anime Card Battle?

The Raid Boss cannot be defeated, but the damage you deal determines your rewards.

How do I maximize damage against the Raid Boss in Anime Card Battle?

You can maximize damage against a Raid Boss by battling it repeatedly with just one card in your deck.

