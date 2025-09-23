Anime Climb and Jump codes (September 2025)

Anime Climb and Jump codes give players access to various free items in-game. The gameplay revolves around climbing and jumping to earn money, which can then be spent on collecting anime-inspired pets. Assembling a powerful team allows you to advance more quickly and achieve higher levels.

Upgrading to stronger wings further enhances performance, making it easier to climb efficiently. Redeeming the codes can further speed up this progress.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Climb and Jump. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Climb and Jump are issued.

All Anime Climb and Jump codes (Active)

Start playing now (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes you can redeem right now for rewards.

List of active Anime Climb and Jump codes Codes Rewards THANKS Coins and Boosts ANIME 2k Coins, 1 Speed Boost, and 1 Secret Luck Boost CLIMB 1.5k Coins, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Super Money Boost LAUNCH 2k Coins and 1 Money Boost

Inactive Anime Climb and Jump codes

Currently, there are no codes that have expired or become inactive, so all the ones released so far remain usable.

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Anime Climb and Jump codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Redeem your codes and claim your rewards by following the instructions provided below:

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for Anime Climb and Jump, and click on the game’s thumbnail. Launch the game and enter the game's lobby. Locate the code icon at the top right corner of the screen. Enter the code and press the redeem button to claim your reward.

A confirmation message will appear showing the reward has been added to your in-game account, including the reward’s name, indicating it’s ready for use.

Why are codes important in Anime Climb and Jump?

Codes provide valuable rewards such as Coins, Speed Boosts, and Secret Luck Boosts. These in-game currencies and boosts help you purchase better eggs and wings faster, allowing you to advance more efficiently.

Anime Climb and Jump code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To prevent errors when redeeming codes, always use the copy-and-paste method to enter the code. This ensures you avoid issues like typos, extra spaces, or incorrect capitalization that could make the code invalid.

Where to find the latest Anime Climb and Jump codes

Game's homepage (Image via Roblox)

To keep up with the newest Anime Climb and Jump codes, regularly check the game’s official homepage, where updates and code releases are frequently posted. You can also follow @Violeted800 on X for exclusive announcements and timely code drops. Additionally, their private Discord group shares codes and other game-related information.

FAQs on Anime Climb and Jump codes

How many times can you redeem the Anime Climb and Jump codes?

Each Anime Climb and Jump code can be redeemed just once. Once used, the code cannot be claimed again on the same account.

When do the codes expire in Anime Climb and Jump?

There haven’t been any announcements yet regarding the expiration of codes in Anime Climb and Jump. It’s best to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

When are the next Anime Climb and Jump codes coming?

As the game is still new, new codes are likely to appear as the game receives more Likes and attracts more players.

