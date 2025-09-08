Anime Crusaders codes (September 2025)

Anime Crusaders codes are the fastest way to grab yourself a few extra resources before you duke it out with fearsome foes in this anime-themed adventure. The tower defense-style title rewards you with Divine Tokens, Gems, and other useful resources when you redeem active codes. Needless to say, they can add nifty bonuses for your account, allowing you to be extra-prepared for the battles ahead.

This article includes every active code for Anime Crusaders and a short guide on using them in-game.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Crusaders. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Crusaders are issued.

All Anime Crusaders codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Crusaders are listed in the table below. Redeem them in-game and receive their respective rewards instantly. Remember, though: Roblox codes don’t last forever, and once they expire, the goodies they offer become unavailable as well. So, use them before they expire or are replaced by the developers.

List of active Anime Crusaders codes Code Rewards THANKSFOR10KLIKES 3x Divine Tokens, 500 Gems SORRYFORCHALLENGES 3x Divine Tokens, 500 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN 500 Gems, 1,500 Jewels RELEASE 3x Divine Tokens, 500 Gems RELEASEDELAY 3x Divine Tokens, 500 Gems MONARCHEVENT 1,500 Jewels THESYSTEM 500 Jewels

Inactive Anime Crusaders codes

So far, there haven’t been any inactive codes for Anime Crusaders. That said, Roblox codes are either replaced by the developers with new ones or expire naturally over time due to a built-in expiration date. When that comes to pass for the active codes for this title, we will update this section accordingly.

How to redeem active Anime Crusaders codes

You can redeem the active codes for this title in a jiffy by following these steps:

Open Anime Crusaders through the Roblox Player client.

Walk over to the Codes area in the hub world to open the code redemption box.

Enter an active code in the code redemption box.

Hit the Redeem button to receive your freebies.

The codes for Anime Crusaders are case-sensitive. Since every active code is in the upper case, consider keeping your Caps Lock active while entering them in the code box.

Anime Crusaders codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Crusaders can be redeemed for rewards like Divine Tokens, Gems, and Jewels. Gems and Jewels can be used to perform summons on the gacha banners, while Divine Tokens let you reroll your units’ Traits. These items are crucial for the core gameplay loop, and they can be used by any player regardless of their experience level with the game.

Anime Crusaders code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code is expired or entered incorrectly, the game will display a “Code doesn’t exist” error message. As of this writing, there are no server-related issues that may disrupt the code redemption process.

Should you happen upon such issues, restarting the Roblox Player client should help resolve them.

Where to find new Anime Crusaders codes

New codes for Anime Crusaders are routinely posted on the game’s official Discord server. Otherwise, you can always count on this page for the latest active codes. We will continue to update the active codes table to include the newest additions to the codes list.

FAQs on Anime Crusaders codes

What are the rewards for redeeming codes in Anime Crusaders?

The rewards for redeeming active codes include valuable items like Divine Tokens, Jewels, and Gems.

When are new codes added to Anime Crusaders?

New codes are added to the game during major updates, celebrations, and upon reaching major milestones.

What are the latest codes for Anime Crusaders?

The newest codes for Anime Crusaders include THANKSFOR10KLIKES, SORRYFORCHALLENGES, and SORRYFORSHUTDOWN.

