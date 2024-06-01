Anime Defenders: A Beginner’s Guide

Anime Defenders is a tower defense-style Roblox title that features units from all across the anime and manga world. With characters inspired by popular series like One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and Dragon Ball making an appearance, this experience is a must-play for any anime fan.

If you are familiar with tower defense-style games like Tower Defense Simulator, you will feel right at home in this game. But if you are new to them, the number of gameplay mechanics at play in this title can be overwhelming.

To allay any doubts about this Roblox experience, we have created a comprehensive beginner’s guide to Anime Defenders. Read through this to learn the ropes of the game and find the answers to a few common questions along the way.

Getting Started in Anime Defenders

Official Anime Defenders cover (Image via Roblox)

Overview of Anime Defenders

As with most tower defense games, Anime Defenders has you defend a home base while hordes of enemies traipse through a predetermined path. This entails placing units along the path and upgrading them mid-battle to strengthen them and improve the damage they deal.

If a stray enemy reaches your home base, its HP pool will deplete by a set amount. Should it reach zero, the game will end, resulting in a loss. Since each stage in this game has several waves of enemies, it’s crucial to remain cognizant of your units’ abilities and place them accordingly.

Once you have fended off all enemy waves, you will be rewarded with a mission completion screen, along with a few rewards. These rewards can be in the form of gems, gold, meat, and other resources.

Units

Units in action (Image via Roblox)

Unit Acquisition: The primary method of getting new units is to go to the Summon area and use its gacha system to roll for a rare unit. This requires Gems, the most valuable currency in the game. You can acquire Rare , Epic , Legendary , and Mythic units from summons, with Mythic being the highest rarity in the game.

The primary method of getting new units is to go to the area and use its gacha system to roll for a rare unit. This requires Gems, the most valuable currency in the game. You can acquire , , , and units from summons, with Mythic being the highest rarity in the game. Unit Upgrades: Upgrading your units increases their overall damage, range, and the type of skill they use. As a general rule, it’s important to max out your units’ upgrade levels as soon as possible. The more enemies you defeat, the more coins you earn, and the faster you can upgrade your units.

Upgrading your units increases their overall damage, range, and the type of skill they use. As a general rule, it’s important to max out your units’ upgrade levels as soon as possible. The more enemies you defeat, the more coins you earn, and the faster you can upgrade your units. Unit Equip Limit: The number of units you can equip at any time is governed by your level. Climbing to higher levels allows you to equip more units, increasing your overall offensive prowess. Once you reach level 50 , you will have access to all five unit slots.

The number of units you can equip at any time is governed by your level. Climbing to higher levels allows you to equip more units, increasing your overall offensive prowess. Once you reach , you will have access to all five unit slots. Infinite Unit Placement: So long as you have the coins for it, you can place units as many times as you wish. Increasing the number of units on the field improves your chances of winning while making it more difficult to upgrade all of them to the highest level.

So long as you have the coins for it, you can place units as many times as you wish. Increasing the number of units on the field improves your chances of winning while making it more difficult to upgrade all of them to the highest level. Traits: Traits are unique abilities that can be assigned to your units for an additional power boost. These require a particularly valuable resource called Trait Crystals, which allow you to perform a Trait reroll. Because of their value and rarity, we recommend reserving your crystals for Legendary or higher rarity units.

Gameplay Modes

Story mode can be accessed from the Play area (Image via Roblox)

Story: The Story mode is where you will clear stages that are not too difficult and provide decent rewards. It is suited for beginners, allowing them to get accustomed to what the game is about. This mode can be accessed through the Play area.

The Story mode is where you will clear stages that are not too difficult and provide decent rewards. It is suited for beginners, allowing them to get accustomed to what the game is about. This mode can be accessed through the area. Raids: Raid mode is a cooperative battle mode where many players join forces to take down an enemy with a massive HP pool. The rewards for clearing raids are quite handsome, making it worth playing and replaying this mode. Of course, they are sufficiently difficult as well, having been designed to cater to endgame players.

Important Resources

Gems can be used to summon new units (Image via Roblox)

Coins: Coins are resources used to place and upgrade units mid-battle. You can earn these by defeating enemies in any mode, and you can use them immediately by clicking on your unit and pressing the green button to upgrade. The higher the unit’s rarity, the more it costs to place and upgrade them.

Coins are resources used to place and upgrade units mid-battle. You can earn these by defeating enemies in any mode, and you can use them immediately by clicking on your unit and pressing the green button to upgrade. The higher the unit’s rarity, the more it costs to place and upgrade them. Gold: Gold is primarily meant for the Guild function, which serves as this game’s party feature. Once you join a Guild, you can contribute a portion of your gold reserves to compete with other guilds on the leaderboard and purchase cosmetic options. Sell unwanted units from the Units screen to earn surplus gold.

Gold is primarily meant for the function, which serves as this game’s party feature. Once you join a Guild, you can contribute a portion of your gold reserves to compete with other guilds on the leaderboard and purchase cosmetic options. Sell unwanted units from the screen to earn surplus gold. Gems: Gems can be used to summon new units to add to your collection. You can obtain these by completing Story stages, daily missions, weekly missions Challenges, raids, AFK mode, and more.

Gems can be used to summon new units to add to your collection. You can obtain these by completing Story stages, daily missions, weekly missions Challenges, raids, AFK mode, and more. Star Rifts: Star Rifts are crafting items that can be used to create powerful items for your units. These can give you a massive edge in battle, making them immensely important for the end game. There are a few different colored variations of Star Rifts, which can be earned by completing Challenges.

Star Rifts are crafting items that can be used to create powerful items for your units. These can give you a massive edge in battle, making them immensely important for the end game. There are a few different colored variations of Star Rifts, which can be earned by completing Challenges. Dice: Dice are items reserved for the Rank Reroll function. You can use them to redefine your units’ ranks and settle on the one that suits them the best. Using Dice, you can modify a unit’s base damage, cooldown, and range stats.

FAQs

How do I obtain new units in Anime Defenders?

You can find new and rare units in Anime Defenders by visiting the Summon area and using Gems to roll a unit from the shop.

How do I earn Gems in Anime Defenders?

You can earn gems by beating Story stages and Challenges, completing daily and weekly missions, participating in raids, and waiting in the AFK mode.

Can I use the same unit multiple times while battling in Anime Defenders?

Yes, you can place the same unit as many times as you want during battle as long as you have the coins for it.

