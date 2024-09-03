Anime Defenders Solar Slayer: Overview, how to Summon, and more

Anime Defenders, the anime-inspired tower defense title, includes a plethora of units that have shaped the meta each season. The Solar Slayer is the precursor to one such unit, a Secret unit that specializes in area-of-effect burn damage. His ability to reliably inflict the burn status ailment upon multiple enemies makes him a force to be reckoned with.

This guide breaks down what makes the Solar Slayer such a desirable unit, how to get him, and his stats.

Breaking down Solar Slayer in Anime Defenders

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Solar Slayer is a Secret Unit Solar that can be obtained from the Solar Portal. This unit boasts high AoE burn damage that can evolve to cover a medium-sized line to a large one with upgrades.

Trending

With up to ten upgrades possible per deployed Solar Slayer, you can cover the field in fiery AoE attacks. He can use both air and ground enemies with his AoE damage, allowing him to cover a large area without requiring any specializations. Also, 20% of the total damage he deals with is converted into burn damage, which does four ticks of 5% damage over time.

The Slayer can be deployed up to three times and each deployment costs 2,500 Yen. Each upgrade costs more than the last, with the final upgrade level costing 18,000 Yen. This is quite low for a unit of his tier, making him easy to manage in long and difficult battles.

Also read: Anime Defenders Lunar Empress Unit: How to unlock and stats

How to summon

The Solar Portal (Image via Roblox)

Solar Slayer can be obtained from the Solar Portal (Mythical), which was introduced to the game with Update 4.2. You can collect the Solar Portal from the Cursed Dungeon Raid or the Challenge mode.

This portal has a 1.5% chance of dropping from either of these modes, making him one of the most elusive units in the portal lineup. His pull rate increases to 2.5% if you are the host, giving you an additional one percent to obtain the Slayer.

You can evolve him to the Solar Overlord using the Solar Sigil-crafted item, transforming him into one of the best Towers in the game.

Stat Spread

Obtain Solar Portals from Cursed Dungeon raid (Image via Roblox)

The following table shows off Solar Slayer’s stats at level 63 without any traits:

Upgrade Level Cost (In Yen) Damage SPA Base 2,500 2,179 4.9s 1 4,500 4,075 4.4s 2 5,500 6,071 5,8s 3 6,500 6,811 5.3s 4 7,500 9,625 6.8s 5 8,500 10,365 6.3s 6 9,500 15,181 8.7s 7 11,500 16,288 8.3s 8 13,000 17,402 8.3s 9 15,000 18,509 7.8s 10 18,000 19,482 7.8s

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I get the Solar Slayer unit in Anime Defenders?

You can get Solar Slayer by obtaining the Solar Temple Portal from Challenge and Cursed Dungeon Raids.

What is the Solar Slayer’s deployment cost in Anime Defenders?

It costs 2,500 Yen to deploy the Solar Slayer in a game mode.

What rarity is the Solar Slayer in Anime Defenders?

The Solar Slayer is a Secret-rarity unit, one of the highest rarities in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024