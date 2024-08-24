Anime Defenders Update 5 Athenyx's Realm: Patch Note, New Area, and more

A brand new Anime Defenders update has rolled out and it is one of the biggest so far. Not only has it added brand new units and items to the game but players can now access the highly anticipated Athenyx's Realm too. This will give them access to an exciting new area as well as units that are quite amazing and worth the long wait since the last update.

Below, we have the complete patch note alongside other crucial details about the update you should be aware of.

Anime Defenders Update 5 Athenyx's Realm patch notes

Update 5 is massive and has added numerous things to the game (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the new Athenyx's Realm update has added a fresh area alongside units to the game. The developer has described the update as such:

"Summon Athenyx, and face the challenges ahead! Jump into our biggest update yet."

You can find all the details about Update 5 below:

New codes

athenyxlivex

newrealmx

megaupdatex

New realm Athenyx

Travel to Athenyx’s Realm and retrieve her fiercest warriors.

You can earn three new tokens: Solar , Aqua , and Flame .

, , and . You can summon Realm Units.

Completing the Battle Pass will get you Athenyx Tethers .

. You must bring the Realm Units back to the real world.

You must be Level 30 to access this.

New Emeny Type: Burrow Units

The Athenyx maps have a new unit type never seen before in the game.

The new enemies can only be detected by ground units .

. Use your best Ground Units to tackle the realm.

New Trails (Banners)

11x Realm Units

3 banners with unique Mythics and Secrets per banner

per banner To summon, you must use the Aqua, Solar, and Flame Tokens.

New Battlepass

There is a new F2P (Free to Play) and Premium Battlepass in the game.

Completing the Battlepass will reset it allowing you to play again.

There are 25 tiers in the Battlepass.

You can earn the new Realm Items and Athenyx's Tether through the Battlepass.

New Athenyx Challenges

There are 6 new Challenges Gamemodes.

Spirits and Traits Disabled

One Unit only

Far Units only

Close Units only

Boss only

Split enemies

New Stories and Chapters

There are 6 new maps in the game.

The game now has 36 new chapters in total.

New Infinite Challenge Mode

Every 15 waves, pick one of 3 random modifiers.

Modifiers stack and get more challenging.

There is a new Athenyx Leaderboards for Infinite Challenge maps.

New Realm Items

Wave Jumper : The item skips to a wave in Challenges, Infinite Mode, and Raids.

: The item skips to a wave in Challenges, Infinite Mode, and Raids. Portal Hardener : Hardened portals drop themselves allowing players to try twice.

: Hardened portals drop themselves allowing players to try twice. Limit Breaker : Apply to the unit once to increase level cap +10.

: Apply to the unit once to increase level cap +10. Athenyx Tether : Bring back Athenyx Realm Units in the real world so you can use and trade them.

: Bring back Athenyx Realm Units in the real world so you can use and trade them. 6 Star Shards: Used to craft evolution items for Realm Units.

Season and Tower of Eternity Reset

A brand-new Season 3 has begun.

All the leaderboards in the game have been reset.

The Tower of Eternity has also been reset.

Miscellaneous

Requiem Trait buffed

Level Cap increased to 80

Also check: Anime Defenders Traits Tier List

Is the new Anime Defenders update worth playing?

Players who are at least level 30 can access the new realm (Image via Roblox)

The new Update 5 in the game is massive. It has added brand-new units and enemy types to the game, making it much more interesting. Alongside it, the latest realm sounds and looks remarkable, which has enticed players to join the fun.

While newbies won't be able to join the fun, it is quite easy to grind and raise your level in the game. You can travel to the Athenyx's Realm once you hit level 30. Note that you must carry strong units to tackle the new environment and ensure success.

Also check: Anime Defenders Crafting and Evolving Guide

FAQs about Anime Defenders

When did Update 5 roll out in Anime Defenders?

Update 5 rolled out on August 24, 2024.

Did Update 5 add a new location in Anime Defenders?

Yes, the new update has added Athenyx's Realm to the game.

Who can access Athenyx's Realm in Anime Defenders?

Players who have reached level 30 can travel to the Athenyx's Realm in the game.

