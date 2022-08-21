Anime Destruction Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts and Yens (August 2022)

Developer Breaking Blocks recently released Anime Destruction Simulator for Roblox. The players' goal in this game is to win money by destroying everything in their immediate vicinity, including environmental items, buildings, and the surrounding scenery.

Players can use Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator codes to get new gear, money, and other bonuses. They can also increase their ability to demolish objects by upgrading and strengthening them with codes.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator

Active codes

The active codes for the game are listed below:

city10k - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Yen and XP Boost

destroy1k - Redeem this code in the game to get a Yen & XP Boost

freeyen - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Yen

guild20k - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Yen and Yen Boost

leaf5k - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Yen and Yen Boost

nice2.5k - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Yen and XP Boost

pirate15k - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Yen and XP Boost

sorry4shutdown - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Yen and 2x Bricks Boost

Sub2OGVexx! - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Yen

update1hype - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Yen and Yen Boost

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes

There are no expired codes for Anime Destruction Simulator yet. Additionally, the above codes do not come with an expiration date as of now. The creators have not shared any details as to when the codes will expire, so players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Codes elapse in all Roblox codes, so players must make haste. They do not need to fret about whether the rewards and goodies will expire, as they will remain in the player's account even after the codes expire.

Steps to redeem the codes

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS.

Sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the Anime Destruction Simulator. Launch the game after you have located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the "More" button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is shown.

A new window will open once you do that. There will be several choices here; you must select the "Codes" button.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.

There is a potential that if you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

Finally, select "Redeem" from the menu. By doing so, you will get the advertised benefits right away.

Players should copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out to avoid syntax errors.

How to get more codes for Anime Destruction Simulator

Promoting a game is crucial since it encourages gamers to give new titles a chance. The game's designers try to expand on their title all the time by including new levels and providing free items to attract more users.

For regular updates on the game's latest codes and updates, one can subscribe to the devs' official Twitter account or join their discord server. The links can be found on the Roblox game's home page.

