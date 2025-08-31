Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (August 2025)

Using the latest Anime Dimensions Simulator codes, you can redeem various in-game rewards. In this anime-inspired Roblox game, you’ll explore different worlds and battle powerful bosses based on popular anime. Along the way, you can collect iconic characters from series like Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Attack on Titan, and level them up using special cards found within the Dimensions.

Redeeming codes gives you valuable boosts that enhance your gameplay and help you climb the ranks faster.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Dimensions Simulator are issued.

All Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (Active)

Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the currently active codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator that you can redeem for free items:

List of active Anime Dimensions Simulator codes Codes Rewards M2OC2HI0 Free rewards 2C2U2T Free rewards AN2IM2E3 Free rewards TH2AN2K1S Free rewards AL219TER Free rewards REA2PE1R8 Free rewards

DEATH Free rewards 2AL17IS Free rewards 2MIK1A6 Free rewards S2OL1O5 Free rewards 1SUN2G9 Free rewards 2FIE12ND Free rewards AQ2U1A3 Free rewards 130NOJO Free rewards ES1DE2AF8 Free rewards SP1EE2D7 Free rewards 214PIRATE Free rewards KO2NN11O Free rewards I2DOL05 Free rewards SLA2YE0R4 Free rewards 1CURS2E6 Free rewards MINIUPDATE 200 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and All Boosts 2UT02A 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and All Boosts C2RIM0SON1 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and All Boosts A2KAN03E Free rewards GIFT2024 500 Gems, 500 Raid Tokens, and 1 hour of All Boosts DEATH 200 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of All Boosts 2MILLION 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1PE9A7CE 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1RAID98 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts WO1RL9D9 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts EXTREME 200 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts KING 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes O19NE6 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts S1HAD9O5W 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts 3YEARS 1600 Gems, 800 Raid Tokens, and 60 minutes of All Boosts 18FAM7 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1AK8ARI8 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts 190PIRATE 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of All Boosts SHI1NO8B9I 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of All Boosts 1WI9NT1ER 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts D1EM92ON 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts HU1MA93 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts

Inactive Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

Here’s a list of expired codes for your reference:

List of inactive Anime Dimensions Simulator codes Codes Rewards FRUIT 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes HEAVEN 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes DARK 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 Minutes LU1CK7Y6 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 100 Minutes 17IDOL5 100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 Minutes N17OJO3 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes MAT1SU7R2I 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes C17OSMIC0 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes IJO74TO 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes BILLION 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes DEVIL 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 20 Minutes STAR 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1BAK7UBR10 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes KU16NAI9 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes MAGICA 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes KU16NAI9 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes CR1MS6O8N 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 2YEARS 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes S1CARL67ET 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes A166KANE 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1TOR65RO 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes MIST 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes U16TA4 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes ESPER163 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes LOVE 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1TEN6GU2 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 16RE1D 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes YO1R60 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 15VI9O 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes WO1R58LD 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1TO57NJURO 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes WANO 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1WA5TE6R 100 Gems and All Boosts 1S5LAYER5 100 Gems all boosts for 30 minutes SUN 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1BATT5LE4 100 Gems and All Boosts 1Y5ZENS3 100 Gems and All Boosts WORLD 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts C1URS52ED 100 Gems and All Boosts SA1G5E1 300 Gems and All Boosts BANKAI 300 Gems and All Boosts NEWYEAR 300 Gems and All Boosts HA1T50SU 100 Gems and All Boosts 1AL4TE9R 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1PRIES4TESS8 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts K14IN7G 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts GIFT 200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts CONTR14OL6 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1FIE45ND 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts ULTRA 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts 1J4I4N 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts 1CHA4INS3AW 100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts PO1CHIT42 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts CHAINSAW2 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts 1N40OMI 200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts RED139 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts CHAINSAW 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts HUNDRED Free Rewards 700M 700 Gems and All Boosts MU1G4E1TSU 100 Gems and All Boosts 1OB38I 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts 13SH7RINE 100 Gems and All Boosts B1EA3S6T 100 Gems and All Boosts HALLOWEEN 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts TOB1U35 100 Gems and all Boosts AK1U3MA4 100 Gems and all Boosts BEAST 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts SH133LD 100 Gems and all Boosts 1CY3BO2RG 100 Gems and all Boosts SEASON2 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts BA131KUBRO 100 Gems and all Boosts M1OC3H0I 100 Gems and all Boosts NOJ128O 100 Gems and all Boosts MO1NA2RC9H 100 Gems and all Boosts 1RAMU2RA7 100 Gems and all Boosts 600MVISITS 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts RED 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts E1MP2E6ROR 100 Gems and all Boosts CRI125MSON 100 Gems and all Boosts REAP1E24R 100 Gems and all Boosts\ ALTER123 100 Gems and all Boosts M1EGU2ESTS2U 100 Gems and all Boosts SOUND 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts MO1N21KE 100 Gems and all Boosts ITABO120RI 100 Gems and all Boosts H11ANA9 100 Gems and all Boosts PETS A free pet 600MVISITS 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts 11BESTB8OY 100 Gems and all Bosts NIGH7TMA1RE1 100 Gems and all Boosts 1NIL1IN6 100 Gems and all Boosts C1HU1U5NI 100 Gems and all Boosts TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE 200 Gems and all Boosts KONEKI6 100 Gems and all Boosts FLUFFY9 100 Gems and all Boosts BESTBOY8 100 Gems and all Boosts SUMMER7 100 Gems and all Boosts HALFTENGOKU 100 Gems and all Boosts ONIMIL4 100 Gems and all Boosts 500MILLIONV 500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts GEAR5 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts KONNOMIL3 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts MIL2MIKA 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts MIL1ALIS 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts TYFOR1MILLION 300 Gems, 300 Tokens and Boosts 10KMORETOAMILLION 100 Gems and Boosts 20KMORETOAMIL 100 Gems and Boosts 970COMBAT 100 Gems and Boosts ESDEAF960 100 Gems and all Boosts 1SUS12KY 100 Gems and all Boosts 1PASTA11 100 Gems and all Boosts R1O1K3IA 100 Gems and all Boosts PRI11EST4ESS 100 Gems and all Boosts ONEYEAR Free Rewards SLIME 100 Gems, 100 Tokens and Boosts STRONGEST 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts 950SUNG Gems and Boosts 940NOJO Gems and Boosts 93000 Gems and Boosts 92000 Gems and Boosts 910KC00DE Gems and Boosts 100KTOAMIL Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts 890KCODE Boosts and Gems INFINITY 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts 88880K Boosts and Gems HALF850K Boosts and Gems 840K840 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts DOPEOPLEREADTHESE 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts WHOCARES810K Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts TOOMANYCODES 50 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts TITAN 100 Gems and 20 minutes of all Boosts 800KTHANKS 250 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts 790ABCDEF 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 7809 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 770LUCKY 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 76054321 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts PETS2 A free pet 750POGGER 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 400MV 400 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts NOTSHORTCODE Boosts and Gems SHORTCODE 100 Gems and all Boosts 740LUL 40 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 730KEK 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts SEVENHUNDREDYEET 250 Coins and 30 minutes of all Boosts CONTENTDELETED 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts BOO710ST 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 720 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts UPDATE19 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of all Boosts 680BOOSTO 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 12345670 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 660SPOOK 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 650KNOICE 150 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 630KNICE 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts 620KSOMEHOW A reward UPDATE17 Free Rewards CHRISTMASUPDATE 120 Gems & 120 Raid Tokens 610KFTW 50 Gems & All Boosts AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED A reward ALL590BOOSTS A reward 5ITS8FREE0 A reward REW570ARD Gems & Boosts 540123K Gems & Boosts GUESSTHISCODEPLS 50 Gems & All Boosts PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE 50 Gems & All Boosts 500KHALFMILGIFTCODE 50 Gems & All Boosts 5TENKCODE 50 Gems & All Boosts HALLOWEENUPDATE Extra Drop Boost, 2x EXP Boost, and 2x Gold Boost for 20 minutes 480K480KL 50 Gems & All Boosts SOMEKINDOFCODE460K 50 Gems & All Boosts WEREACHED470K 50 Gems & All Boosts 4FIDDY 50 Gems & All Boosts THESPECIALCODE 50 Gems & All Boosts GEEEM_430K 50 Gems & All Boosts UPDATE7 20 Minutes 2x Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost ABC370KDEF 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes OUTOFCODENAMES 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes UPDATE5 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost UPDATE4 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost 350KALREADY 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes LIKESSPEEDRUN Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes 300KPOGGERS 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes SOCLOSETO300K 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes UPDATE3 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost UPDATE2 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost QUARTERMILCODE 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes 1MLIKESWHEN 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes UPDATE1 Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes (NEW) SOMEHOWREACHED200K 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Gold Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes ULTRALONGCODE175K 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and XP Boost for 15 Minutes YAY150K 100 Gems and Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes LAUNCH Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes INSANE125K 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 20 Minutes, and Extra Gold Boost for 20 Minutes NOWAY100K 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes 50KDROPS Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes SOMETHING75K Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems TYFOR30K 150 Gems 20KADGIFT Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes FIRSTCODE 2X Boost for 30 Minutes

How to redeem Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem your codes and unlock free in-game rewards:

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for Anime Dimensions Simulator and click on the game’s thumbnail. Enter the game and wait until you're in the main lobby. Locate the Codes button in the left corner of the screen. Enter your code in the text box and click the Go button to redeem your reward.

An orange message will appear above the input box, confirming the successful redemption and displaying the reward name and quantity added to your account.

Why are codes important in Anime Dimensions Simulator?

Redeeming codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator gives you rewards like boosts, gems, and tokens. These can be used to enhance your avatar’s offense and defense, giving you an advantage over other players.

Anime Dimensions Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn’t working, try copying and pasting it directly to avoid mistakes like typos, incorrect capitalization, or extra spaces. Double-check that the code is still active and hasn’t expired.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest codes for Anime Dimensions Simulator, visit the game’s Roblox homepage, where updates are regularly posted. You can also join the official Discord server for exclusive announcements and early access to codes. Additionally, follow @coolbullsAS on X.com, as they are a reliable source for the newest code drops.

FAQs on Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Dimensions Simulator code?

Each code can only be redeemed once. If you try again, you’ll see an error message.

Can you redeem multiple Anime Dimensions Simulator codes on the same day?

Yes, as long as you are redeeming each code only once.

When are the next Anime Dimensions Simulator codes coming?

New codes are usually released during updates, when more players join the game, or when the game receives more Likes.

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

