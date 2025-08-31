  • home icon
Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (August 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Aug 31, 2025 12:15 GMT
Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Using the latest Anime Dimensions Simulator codes, you can redeem various in-game rewards. In this anime-inspired Roblox game, you’ll explore different worlds and battle powerful bosses based on popular anime. Along the way, you can collect iconic characters from series like Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Attack on Titan, and level them up using special cards found within the Dimensions.

Redeeming codes gives you valuable boosts that enhance your gameplay and help you climb the ranks faster.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Dimensions Simulator are issued.

All Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (Active)

Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the currently active codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator that you can redeem for free items:

List of active Anime Dimensions Simulator codes
CodesRewards
M2OC2HI0Free rewards
2C2U2TFree rewards
AN2IM2E3Free rewards
TH2AN2K1SFree rewards
AL219TERFree rewards
REA2PE1R8Free rewards

DEATHFree rewards
2AL17ISFree rewards
2MIK1A6Free rewards
S2OL1O5Free rewards
1SUN2G9Free rewards
2FIE12NDFree rewards
AQ2U1A3Free rewards
130NOJOFree rewards
ES1DE2AF8Free rewards
SP1EE2D7Free rewards
214PIRATEFree rewards
KO2NN11OFree rewards
I2DOL05Free rewards
SLA2YE0R4Free rewards
1CURS2E6Free rewards
MINIUPDATE200 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and All Boosts
2UT02A100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and All Boosts
C2RIM0SON1100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and All Boosts
A2KAN03EFree rewards
GIFT2024500 Gems, 500 Raid Tokens, and 1 hour of All Boosts
DEATH200 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of All Boosts
2MILLION100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
1PE9A7CE100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
1RAID98100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
WO1RL9D9100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
EXTREME200 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
KING300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
O19NE6100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
S1HAD9O5W100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
3YEARS1600 Gems, 800 Raid Tokens, and 60 minutes of All Boosts
18FAM7100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
1AK8ARI8100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
190PIRATE100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of All Boosts
SHI1NO8B9I100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of All Boosts
1WI9NT1ER100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
D1EM92ON100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
HU1MA93100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of All Boosts
Inactive Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

Here’s a list of expired codes for your reference:

List of inactive Anime Dimensions Simulator codes
CodesRewards
FRUIT300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
HEAVEN300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
DARK100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 Minutes
LU1CK7Y6100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 100 Minutes
17IDOL5100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 Minutes
N17OJO3100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
MAT1SU7R2I100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
C17OSMIC0100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
IJO74TO100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
BILLION300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
DEVIL100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 20 Minutes
STAR300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
1BAK7UBR10100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
KU16NAI9100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
MAGICA300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
KU16NAI9100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
CR1MS6O8N100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
2YEARS300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
S1CARL67ET100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
A166KANE100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
1TOR65RO100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
MIST300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
U16TA4100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
ESPER163100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
LOVE300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
1TEN6GU2100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
16RE1D100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
YO1R60100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
15VI9O100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
WO1R58LD100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
1TO57NJURO100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
WANO300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
1WA5TE6R100 Gems and All Boosts
1S5LAYER5100 Gems all boosts for 30 minutes
SUN300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
1BATT5LE4100 Gems and All Boosts
1Y5ZENS3100 Gems and All Boosts
WORLD100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
C1URS52ED100 Gems and All Boosts
SA1G5E1300 Gems and All Boosts
BANKAI300 Gems and All Boosts
NEWYEAR300 Gems and All Boosts
HA1T50SU100 Gems and All Boosts
1AL4TE9R100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
1PRIES4TESS8100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
K14IN7G100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
GIFT200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
CONTR14OL6100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
1FIE45ND100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
ULTRA100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
1J4I4N100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
1CHA4INS3AW100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts
PO1CHIT42100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
CHAINSAW2100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
1N40OMI200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
RED139100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
CHAINSAW100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
HUNDREDFree Rewards
700M700 Gems and All Boosts
MU1G4E1TSU100 Gems and All Boosts
1OB38I100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
13SH7RINE100 Gems and All Boosts
B1EA3S6T100 Gems and All Boosts
HALLOWEEN100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
TOB1U35100 Gems and all Boosts
AK1U3MA4100 Gems and all Boosts
BEAST100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
SH133LD100 Gems and all Boosts
1CY3BO2RG100 Gems and all Boosts
SEASON2100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
BA131KUBRO100 Gems and all Boosts
M1OC3H0I100 Gems and all Boosts
NOJ128O100 Gems and all Boosts
MO1NA2RC9H100 Gems and all Boosts
1RAMU2RA7100 Gems and all Boosts
600MVISITS600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
RED100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
E1MP2E6ROR100 Gems and all Boosts
CRI125MSON100 Gems and all Boosts
REAP1E24R100 Gems and all Boosts\
ALTER123100 Gems and all Boosts
M1EGU2ESTS2U100 Gems and all Boosts
SOUND100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts
MO1N21KE100 Gems and all Boosts
ITABO120RI100 Gems and all Boosts
H11ANA9100 Gems and all Boosts
PETSA free pet
600MVISITS600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
11BESTB8OY100 Gems and all Bosts
NIGH7TMA1RE1100 Gems and all Boosts
1NIL1IN6100 Gems and all Boosts
C1HU1U5NI100 Gems and all Boosts
TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE200 Gems and all Boosts
KONEKI6100 Gems and all Boosts
FLUFFY9100 Gems and all Boosts
BESTBOY8100 Gems and all Boosts
SUMMER7100 Gems and all Boosts
HALFTENGOKU100 Gems and all Boosts
ONIMIL4100 Gems and all Boosts
500MILLIONV500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
GEAR5100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts
KONNOMIL3100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
MIL2MIKA100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
MIL1ALIS100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
TYFOR1MILLION300 Gems, 300 Tokens and Boosts
10KMORETOAMILLION100 Gems and Boosts
20KMORETOAMIL100 Gems and Boosts
970COMBAT100 Gems and Boosts
ESDEAF960100 Gems and all Boosts
1SUS12KY100 Gems and all Boosts
1PASTA11100 Gems and all Boosts
R1O1K3IA100 Gems and all Boosts
PRI11EST4ESS100 Gems and all Boosts
ONEYEARFree Rewards
SLIME100 Gems, 100 Tokens and Boosts
STRONGEST100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
950SUNGGems and Boosts
940NOJOGems and Boosts
93000Gems and Boosts
92000Gems and Boosts
910KC00DEGems and Boosts
100KTOAMILGems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
890KCODEBoosts and Gems
INFINITY100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
88880KBoosts and Gems
HALF850KBoosts and Gems
840K84050 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts
DOPEOPLEREADTHESE50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts
WHOCARES810KGems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
TOOMANYCODES50 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
TITAN100 Gems and 20 minutes of all Boosts
800KTHANKS250 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
790ABCDEF50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
7809100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
770LUCKY100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
76054321100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
PETS2A free pet
750POGGER50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
400MV400 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
NOTSHORTCODEBoosts and Gems
SHORTCODE100 Gems and all Boosts
740LUL40 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
730KEK50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
SEVENHUNDREDYEET250 Coins and 30 minutes of all Boosts
CONTENTDELETED50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
BOO710ST50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
72050 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
UPDATE19100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of all Boosts
680BOOSTO50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
1234567050 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
660SPOOK50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
650KNOICE150 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
630KNICE50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
620KSOMEHOWA reward
UPDATE17Free Rewards
CHRISTMASUPDATE120 Gems & 120 Raid Tokens
610KFTW50 Gems & All Boosts
AMAZINGSIXHUNDREDA reward
ALL590BOOSTSA reward
5ITS8FREE0A reward
REW570ARDGems & Boosts
540123KGems & Boosts
GUESSTHISCODEPLS50 Gems & All Boosts
PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE50 Gems & All Boosts
500KHALFMILGIFTCODE50 Gems & All Boosts
5TENKCODE50 Gems & All Boosts
HALLOWEENUPDATE
Extra Drop Boost, 2x EXP Boost, and 2x Gold Boost for 20 minutes
480K480KL50 Gems & All Boosts
SOMEKINDOFCODE460K50 Gems & All Boosts
WEREACHED470K50 Gems & All Boosts
4FIDDY50 Gems & All Boosts
THESPECIALCODE50 Gems & All Boosts
GEEEM_430K50 Gems & All Boosts
UPDATE720 Minutes 2x Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost
ABC370KDEF
50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
OUTOFCODENAMES
50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
UPDATE530 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost
UPDATE430 Minutes Extra Drop Boost
350KALREADY
100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
LIKESSPEEDRUN
Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
300KPOGGERS
100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
SOCLOSETO300K
2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
UPDATE330 Minutes Extra Drop Boost
UPDATE230 Minutes Extra Drop Boost
QUARTERMILCODE
50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
1MLIKESWHEN
2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
UPDATE1Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes (NEW)
SOMEHOWREACHED200K
100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Gold Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
ULTRALONGCODE175K
2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and XP Boost for 15 Minutes
YAY150K100 Gems and Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
LAUNCHExtra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
INSANE125K
100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 20 Minutes, and Extra Gold Boost for 20 Minutes
NOWAY100K
100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes
50KDROPSExtra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
SOMETHING75KExtra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems
TYFOR30K150 Gems
20KADGIFTExtra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
FIRSTCODE2X Boost for 30 Minutes
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem your codes and unlock free in-game rewards:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for Anime Dimensions Simulator and click on the game’s thumbnail.
  3. Enter the game and wait until you're in the main lobby.
  4. Locate the Codes button in the left corner of the screen.
  5. Enter your code in the text box and click the Go button to redeem your reward.

An orange message will appear above the input box, confirming the successful redemption and displaying the reward name and quantity added to your account.

Why are codes important in Anime Dimensions Simulator?

Redeeming codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator gives you rewards like boosts, gems, and tokens. These can be used to enhance your avatar’s offense and defense, giving you an advantage over other players.

Anime Dimensions Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn’t working, try copying and pasting it directly to avoid mistakes like typos, incorrect capitalization, or extra spaces. Double-check that the code is still active and hasn’t expired.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Dimensions Simulator

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest codes for Anime Dimensions Simulator, visit the game’s Roblox homepage, where updates are regularly posted. You can also join the official Discord server for exclusive announcements and early access to codes. Additionally, follow @coolbullsAS on X.com, as they are a reliable source for the newest code drops.

FAQs on Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Dimensions Simulator code?

Each code can only be redeemed once. If you try again, you’ll see an error message.

Can you redeem multiple Anime Dimensions Simulator codes on the same day?

Yes, as long as you are redeeming each code only once.

When are the next Anime Dimensions Simulator codes coming?

New codes are usually released during updates, when more players join the game, or when the game receives more Likes.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

