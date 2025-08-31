Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (August 2025)

|List of inactive Anime Dimensions Simulator codes
|Codes
|Rewards
|FRUIT
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|HEAVEN
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|DARK
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 Minutes
|LU1CK7Y6
|100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 100 Minutes
|17IDOL5
|100 Gems, 75 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 30 Minutes
|N17OJO3
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|MAT1SU7R2I
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|C17OSMIC0
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|IJO74TO
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|BILLION
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|DEVIL
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts for 20 Minutes
|STAR
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|1BAK7UBR10
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|KU16NAI9
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|MAGICA
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|CR1MS6O8N
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|2YEARS
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|S1CARL67ET
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|A166KANE
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|1TOR65RO
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|MIST
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|U16TA4
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|ESPER163
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|LOVE
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|1TEN6GU2
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|16RE1D
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|YO1R60
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|15VI9O
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|WO1R58LD
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|1TO57NJURO
|100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|WANO
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|1WA5TE6R
|100 Gems and All Boosts
|1S5LAYER5
|100 Gems all boosts for 30 minutes
|SUN
|300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes
|1BATT5LE4
|100 Gems and All Boosts
|1Y5ZENS3
|100 Gems and All Boosts
|WORLD
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
|C1URS52ED
|100 Gems and All Boosts
|SA1G5E1
|300 Gems and All Boosts
|BANKAI
|300 Gems and All Boosts
|NEWYEAR
|300 Gems and All Boosts
|HA1T50SU
|100 Gems and All Boosts
|1AL4TE9R
|100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
|1PRIES4TESS8
|100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
|K14IN7G
|100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
|GIFT
|200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
|CONTR14OL6
|100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts
|1FIE45ND
|100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
|ULTRA
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
|1J4I4N
|100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
|1CHA4INS3AW
|100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts
|PO1CHIT42
|100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|CHAINSAW2
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
|1N40OMI
|200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
|RED139
|100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
|CHAINSAW
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts
|HUNDRED
|Free Rewards
|700M
|700 Gems and All Boosts
|MU1G4E1TSU
|100 Gems and All Boosts
|1OB38I
|100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts
|13SH7RINE
|100 Gems and All Boosts
|B1EA3S6T
|100 Gems and All Boosts
|HALLOWEEN
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
|TOB1U35
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|AK1U3MA4
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|BEAST
|100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
|SH133LD
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|1CY3BO2RG
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|SEASON2
|100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
|BA131KUBRO
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|M1OC3H0I
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|NOJ128O
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|MO1NA2RC9H
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|1RAMU2RA7
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|600MVISITS
|600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|RED
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
|E1MP2E6ROR
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|CRI125MSON
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|REAP1E24R
|100 Gems and all Boosts\
|ALTER123
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|M1EGU2ESTS2U
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|SOUND
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts
|MO1N21KE
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|ITABO120RI
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|H11ANA9
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|PETS
|A free pet
|600MVISITS
|600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|11BESTB8OY
|100 Gems and all Bosts
|NIGH7TMA1RE1
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|1NIL1IN6
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|C1HU1U5NI
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE
|200 Gems and all Boosts
|KONEKI6
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|FLUFFY9
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|BESTBOY8
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|SUMMER7
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|HALFTENGOKU
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|ONIMIL4
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|500MILLIONV
|500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|GEAR5
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts
|KONNOMIL3
|100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
|MIL2MIKA
|100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
|MIL1ALIS
|100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
|TYFOR1MILLION
|300 Gems, 300 Tokens and Boosts
|10KMORETOAMILLION
|100 Gems and Boosts
|20KMORETOAMIL
|100 Gems and Boosts
|970COMBAT
|100 Gems and Boosts
|ESDEAF960
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|1SUS12KY
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|1PASTA11
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|R1O1K3IA
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|PRI11EST4ESS
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|ONEYEAR
|Free Rewards
|SLIME
|100 Gems, 100 Tokens and Boosts
|STRONGEST
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
|950SUNG
|Gems and Boosts
|940NOJO
|Gems and Boosts
|93000
|Gems and Boosts
|92000
|Gems and Boosts
|910KC00DE
|Gems and Boosts
|100KTOAMIL
|Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|890KCODE
|Boosts and Gems
|INFINITY
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
|88880K
|Boosts and Gems
|HALF850K
|Boosts and Gems
|840K840
|50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|DOPEOPLEREADTHESE
|50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|WHOCARES810K
|Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|TOOMANYCODES
|50 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|TITAN
|100 Gems and 20 minutes of all Boosts
|800KTHANKS
|250 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|790ABCDEF
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|7809
|100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|770LUCKY
|100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|76054321
|100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|PETS2
|A free pet
|750POGGER
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|400MV
|400 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|NOTSHORTCODE
|Boosts and Gems
|SHORTCODE
|100 Gems and all Boosts
|740LUL
|40 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|730KEK
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|SEVENHUNDREDYEET
|250 Coins and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|CONTENTDELETED
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|BOO710ST
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|720
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|UPDATE19
|100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|680BOOSTO
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|12345670
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|660SPOOK
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|650KNOICE
|150 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
|SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|630KNICE
|50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
|620KSOMEHOW
|A reward
|UPDATE17
|Free Rewards
|CHRISTMASUPDATE
|120 Gems & 120 Raid Tokens
|610KFTW
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED
|A reward
|ALL590BOOSTS
|A reward
|5ITS8FREE0
|A reward
|REW570ARD
|Gems & Boosts
|540123K
|Gems & Boosts
|GUESSTHISCODEPLS
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|500KHALFMILGIFTCODE
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|5TENKCODE
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|HALLOWEENUPDATE
Extra Drop Boost, 2x EXP Boost, and 2x Gold Boost for 20 minutes
|480K480KL
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|SOMEKINDOFCODE460K
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|WEREACHED470K
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|4FIDDY
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|THESPECIALCODE
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|GEEEM_430K
|50 Gems & All Boosts
|UPDATE7
|20 Minutes 2x Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost
|ABC370KDEF
50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|OUTOFCODENAMES
50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|UPDATE5
|30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost
|UPDATE4
|30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost
|350KALREADY
100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|LIKESSPEEDRUN
Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|300KPOGGERS
100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|SOCLOSETO300K
2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|UPDATE3
|30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost
|UPDATE2
|30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost
|QUARTERMILCODE
50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|1MLIKESWHEN
2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|UPDATE1
|Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes (NEW)
|SOMEHOWREACHED200K
100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Gold Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|ULTRALONGCODE175K
2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and XP Boost for 15 Minutes
|YAY150K
|100 Gems and Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
|LAUNCH
|Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
|INSANE125K
100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 20 Minutes, and Extra Gold Boost for 20 Minutes
|NOWAY100K
100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes
|50KDROPS
|Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
|SOMETHING75K
|Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems
|TYFOR30K
|150 Gems
|20KADGIFT
|Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
|FIRSTCODE
|2X Boost for 30 Minutes