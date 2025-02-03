Anime Dungeon Fighters Solo Event 2.0 guide

The dungeon-crawling adventure, Anime Dungeon Fighters, is currently hosting an event inspired by the anime and manga series, Solo Leveling. Titled Solo Event 2.0, this event takes you to two distinct dungeons, with a third one coming in an upcoming update. Get your hands on the best swords in this event and slash through enemies for exclusive rewards.

This guide tells you everything you need to know about Solo Event 2.0, along with the prizes you get for completing the featured dungeons.

An overview of Anime Dungeon Fighters Solo Event 2.0

The Event teleporter (Image via Roblox)

Solo Event 2.0 can be accessed from a teleporter in the very first area, next to the Event NPC. Simply interact with the portal to reach the event-specific area and view the different dungeons and kiosks on the map.

The event includes two dungeons: Demon City and Snow Dungeon. Both of these pose a challenge for new and intermediate players, as enemies in the later stages have over 1 billion HP. Not only do you need some of the best gear to take hits from such enemies, but you also need high DPS to churn through their health pools.

Both Demon City and Snow Dungeon follow a similar structure — you face wave after wave of enemies who become progressively stronger. Waves 51 and 101 act as checkpoints, after which you can leave the dungeon and rejoin later without having to start over. There is no limit to the number of waves you can face consecutively.

Clear these dungeons to receive Stamps, Coins, and other resources. Stamps can be exchanged at the Event NPC near the player spawn area, giving you access to a new Title, Gear Set, Hero, and more. Additionally, you may use Coins in the Event area to roll for a unique Sword.

Stamps can also be bought using Robux in five different packs. Labeled as Stamp Packs I-V in-game, these bundles cut down on the time required to grind for the resource. Here’s how much these Stamp Packs cost:

Stamp Pack I (250 Stamps): 99 Robux

99 Robux Stamp Pack II (1,000 Stamps): 499 Robux

499 Robux Stamp Pack III (2,000 Stamps): 999 Robux

999 Robux Stamp Pack IV (5,000 Stamps): 1,699 Robux

1,699 Robux Stamp Pack V (10,000 Stamps): 2,699 Robux

Obtainable rewards

The Stamp shop (Image via Roblox)

In addition to stage drops, there are three main ways to get rewards from this Event: Stamps, Coins, and Robux purchases. Here are the rewards purchasable with the Stamps:

Shadow Knight Hero: 24,000 Stamps

24,000 Stamps King Iron Hat: 20,000 Stamps

20,000 Stamps King Iron Armor: 24,000 Stamps

24,000 Stamps King Iron Bottoms: 16,000 Stamps

16,000 Stamps King Iron Sword: 24,000 Stamps

24,000 Stamps Title: Ice Magic: 20,000 Stamps

20,000 Stamps Title: King of Demons: 20,000 Stamps

20,000 Stamps Shadow Crystal: 20,000 Stamps

20,000 Stamps Wild Claws: 20,000 Stamps

20,000 Stamps Monster Fruit: 16,000 Stamps

500 Coins can be used to roll a random sword from a pool of five. Listed below are the different Swords you can roll from the Solo Event 2.0 kiosk in the event area:

Zangetsu: 81% pull chance

81% pull chance Minazuki: 15% pull chance

15% pull chance Cat: 2.5% pull chance

2.5% pull chance Truth of Piscel: 1% pull chance

1% pull chance Ashisogijizou: 0.5% pull chance

You can also use Robux to purchase Shadow Knight Cos and Tank (Shadow) Hero, costing you 2,499 and 1,699 Robux, respectively.

FAQs

Where is the Solo Event 2.0 teleporter located in Anime Dungeon Fighters?

The Solo Event 2.0 teleporter is located in the hub area, next to the Event NPC.

How to get the Shadow Knight Hero in Anime Dungeon Fighters?

The Shadow Knight can be bought from the Event Shop for 24,000 Stamps.

Is Anime Dungeon Fighters free to play?

Yes, you can access its myriad dungeons and clear Anime Dungeon Fighters with no mandatory Robux purchases.

