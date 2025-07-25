  • home icon
Anime Eternal codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 25, 2025 22:25 GMT
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Start the anime journey (Image via Roblox)

The newest Anime Eternal codes can be redeemed in-game for complimentary bonuses. In this Roblox experience, you must gather Energy, open Stars to obtain Champions, and defeat foes to unlock Avatars and valuable collectibles. The promotional codes grant Potions that speed up your initial progress and support your journey to becoming a top player.

In this article, we have listed all the active codes for the game and also briefly explained the redemption process.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Anime Eternal. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Anime Eternal codes (active)

Gather Energy in the game (Image via Roblox)
Gather Energy in the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the currently active codes for the game. They may expire at any time, so be sure to redeem them now to avoid missing out on the freebies.

List of active Anime Eternal codes
CodesRewards
50KLikesAll Potions
195KAVAll Potions
200KFAVAll Potions
Update6QoLAll Potions
RefreshAll Potions
175KFAVAll Potions
Update6All Potions
5MVisitsAll Potions
6MVisitsAll Potions
190KFAVAll Potions
Update5Part2All Potions
45KLIKESAll Potions
160KFAVAll Potions
140KFAVAll Potions
SomeBugFix1All Potions
Update5Part1All Potions
40KLikesAll Potions
35KLikesAll Potions
7KPlayersAll Potions
125KFAVAll Potions
30KLIKESAll Potions
SorryForShutdown3All Potions
SorryForShutdown2All Potions
SorryForSoulsSoul Potions and 5 Credits
4MVisitsAll Potions
AFKFix?All Potions
Update4All Potions
3MVISITSAll Potions
6KPlayersAll Potions
25KLIKESAll Potions
100KFAVAll Potions
2MVisitsAll Potions
75KFavAll Potions
60KFavAll Potions
20KLikesAll Potions
Update3Part2All Potions
ShopFixAll Potions
SorryForDelay1All Potions
12K5LikesAll Potions
Update3All Potions
50KFAVAll Potions
15KLikesAll Potions
1MVisitsAll Potions
Update2Part2All Potions
40KFAVAll Potions
30KFAVAll Potions
10KLIKESAll Potions
5KPlayersAll Potions
4KPlayersAll Potions
SorryForBugs3All Potions
SorryForBugs2All Potions
SorryForBugsAll Potions
Update2All Potions
5KLikesAll Potions
500KVISITSAll Potions
20KFAVAll Potions
15KFAVAll Potions
2K5LikesAll Potions
10KFavAll Potions
5KFavAll Potions
2KPlayersAll Potions
ResetFixStats Reset
AMAZINGAll Potions
2500FAVAll Potions
1KLikesAll Potions
750likesAll Potions
Inactive Anime Eternal codes

Here is the list of inactive codes for your reference:

List of inactive Anime Eternal codes
CodesRewards
RELEASEFree Rewards
Update1 Free Rewards
100KVisits Free Rewards
500LIKESFree Rewards
2FAV Free Rewards
50KVISITS Free Rewards
Update0.5 Free Rewards
250Likes Free Rewards
1000Fav Free Rewards
25KVisits Free Rewards
10KVisitsFree Rewards
How to redeem Anime Eternal codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem the active codes in the game:

  1. Sign in to Roblox as you normally would.
  2. Locate Anime Eternal and select its thumbnail to access the game's main page.
  3. Start the game and wait until you enter the main lobby.
  4. Tap the "Shop" icon on the left side of the screen.
  5. Scroll down to locate the "Codes" section.
  6. Input your code into the provided text field and press the green "Redeem!" button.

The rewards will be credited to your game profile immediately.

Why are codes important in Anime Eternal?

Promo codes in Anime Eternal can be exchanged for a variety of Potions that enhance your experience (EXP) growth during gameplay. Additionally, certain codes provide Soul Potions and Stats Resets, allowing you to advance faster and make steady progress in the game.

Anime Eternal code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Anime Eternal, be sure to copy and paste it to avoid typos. Since the codes are case-sensitive, this also helps prevent errors related to letter casing. Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, as even minor formatting mistakes can cause issues in the redemption process.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Eternal

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To keep yourself updated with the newest Anime Eternal codes, visit the game's main page on Roblox. You can also follow @JosephWithR on X and join both the public and private Discord servers for the game to stay informed about the latest news and special code releases.

FAQs on Anime Eternal codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Eternal codes?

Every Anime Eternal code is valid for a single use per account. Attempting to redeem the same code again will trigger a notification stating that it has already been claimed.

When do the codes expire in Anime Eternal?

No confirmed details are available regarding the expiration time of the codes for this game.

When are the next Anime Eternal Codes coming?

Fresh promo codes are usually released when the game hits new milestones (like reaching a specific number of likes) or gets a new update.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

