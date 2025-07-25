Anime Eternal codes (July 2025)

The newest Anime Eternal codes can be redeemed in-game for complimentary bonuses. In this Roblox experience, you must gather Energy, open Stars to obtain Champions, and defeat foes to unlock Avatars and valuable collectibles. The promotional codes grant Potions that speed up your initial progress and support your journey to becoming a top player.

In this article, we have listed all the active codes for the game and also briefly explained the redemption process.

All Anime Eternal codes (active)

Gather Energy in the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the currently active codes for the game. They may expire at any time, so be sure to redeem them now to avoid missing out on the freebies.

List of active Anime Eternal codes Codes Rewards 50KLikes All Potions 195KAV All Potions 200KFAV All Potions Update6QoL All Potions Refresh All Potions 175KFAV All Potions Update6 All Potions 5MVisits All Potions 6MVisits All Potions 190KFAV All Potions Update5Part2 All Potions 45KLIKES All Potions 160KFAV All Potions 140KFAV All Potions SomeBugFix1 All Potions Update5Part1 All Potions 40KLikes All Potions 35KLikes All Potions 7KPlayers All Potions 125KFAV All Potions 30KLIKES All Potions SorryForShutdown3 All Potions SorryForShutdown2 All Potions SorryForSouls Soul Potions and 5 Credits 4MVisits All Potions AFKFix? All Potions Update4 All Potions 3MVISITS All Potions 6KPlayers All Potions 25KLIKES All Potions 100KFAV All Potions 2MVisits All Potions 75KFav All Potions 60KFav All Potions 20KLikes All Potions Update3Part2 All Potions ShopFix All Potions SorryForDelay1 All Potions 12K5Likes All Potions Update3 All Potions 50KFAV All Potions 15KLikes All Potions 1MVisits All Potions Update2Part2 All Potions 40KFAV All Potions 30KFAV All Potions 10KLIKES All Potions 5KPlayers All Potions 4KPlayers All Potions SorryForBugs3 All Potions SorryForBugs2 All Potions SorryForBugs All Potions Update2 All Potions 5KLikes All Potions 500KVISITS All Potions 20KFAV All Potions 15KFAV All Potions 2K5Likes All Potions 10KFav All Potions 5KFav All Potions 2KPlayers All Potions ResetFix Stats Reset AMAZING All Potions 2500FAV All Potions 1KLikes All Potions 750likes All Potions

Inactive Anime Eternal codes

Here is the list of inactive codes for your reference:

List of inactive Anime Eternal codes Codes Rewards RELEASE Free Rewards Update1 Free Rewards 100KVisits Free Rewards 500LIKES Free Rewards 2FAV Free Rewards 50KVISITS Free Rewards Update0.5 Free Rewards 250Likes Free Rewards 1000Fav Free Rewards 25KVisits Free Rewards 10KVisits Free Rewards

How to redeem Anime Eternal codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem the active codes in the game:

Sign in to Roblox as you normally would. Locate Anime Eternal and select its thumbnail to access the game's main page. Start the game and wait until you enter the main lobby. Tap the "Shop" icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to locate the "Codes" section. Input your code into the provided text field and press the green "Redeem!" button.

The rewards will be credited to your game profile immediately.

Why are codes important in Anime Eternal?

Promo codes in Anime Eternal can be exchanged for a variety of Potions that enhance your experience (EXP) growth during gameplay. Additionally, certain codes provide Soul Potions and Stats Resets, allowing you to advance faster and make steady progress in the game.

Anime Eternal code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Anime Eternal, be sure to copy and paste it to avoid typos. Since the codes are case-sensitive, this also helps prevent errors related to letter casing. Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, as even minor formatting mistakes can cause issues in the redemption process.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Eternal

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To keep yourself updated with the newest Anime Eternal codes, visit the game's main page on Roblox. You can also follow @JosephWithR on X and join both the public and private Discord servers for the game to stay informed about the latest news and special code releases.

FAQs on Anime Eternal codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Eternal codes?

Every Anime Eternal code is valid for a single use per account. Attempting to redeem the same code again will trigger a notification stating that it has already been claimed.

When do the codes expire in Anime Eternal?

No confirmed details are available regarding the expiration time of the codes for this game.

When are the next Anime Eternal Codes coming?

Fresh promo codes are usually released when the game hits new milestones (like reaching a specific number of likes) or gets a new update.

