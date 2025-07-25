Anime Evolution codes (July 2025)

Anime Evolution codes are now available for all players to use and claim free rewards. In this anime-inspired game, you defeat enemies to collect items like Weapons, Souls, Shadow Essence, Potions, and Raid Keys. You can use Souls to hatch eggs and build a powerful Shadow Army. Raid Keys let you challenge tough bosses alone or with friends. As you progress, your character evolves through multiple anime-style transformations.

Ad

You can redeem the latest promo codes for the game to get free Potions and speed up your journey to becoming the ultimate warrior.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Anime Evolution. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Anime Evolution codes (active)

Get ready to collect your rewards (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the currently active codes for Anime Evolution you can use to get free rewards:

Ad

Trending

List of active Anime Evolution codes Codes Rewards SLAYER Free rewards DELAY SS Rank Character ORC 2 Super Power Potions, 4 Souls Potions, and a Power Potion FROZEN 2 Super Power Potions, 4 Souls Potions, and 2 Power Potions 50KLIKE Super Power Potion, 2 Power Potions, and 25 Shadow Essence SEASON1 Souls Potion, Power Potion, and Damage Potion 35KLIKE Souls Potion, 2 Power PotionS, and Damage Potion AURA Souls Potion, Power Potion, and Damage Potion SHADOW 15 Shadow Essence and 10 Weapon Crystals 20000LIKES 4 Power Potions and 10 Weapon Crystals MINES Souls Potion, Power Potion, and Damage Potion ANTHILL Raid Key, Power Potion, Damage Potion, and 3 Weapon Crystals RAIDS 1x Damage Potion, 3x Weapon Crystals, and 1x Raid Key 10000LIKE 1x Souls Potion, 1x Power Potion 2500LIKE 1x Souls Potion, 1x Power Potion CITY 1x Souls Potion, 1x Power Potion 1000LIKE 1x Souls Potion, 1x Power Potion SUBWAY 1x Souls Potion, 1x Power Potion UPDATE1 1x Souls Potion, 1x Power Potion

Ad

Inactive Anime Evolution codes

Right now, there aren't any expired codes for players of this Roblox title to worry about.

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Anime Evolution codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Just follow these steps to redeem all the active codes in the game:

Ad

Open the Roblox app or go to the Roblox website and log in to your account. Search for the game and click on its picture to open its main page. Click the "Codes" icon on the right side of the screen. Type in your code and press the "Claim" button.

Once the code is redeemed, you’ll see a message confirming that the corresponding rewards have been added to your game account.

Ad

Why are codes important in Anime Evolution?

Codes in Anime Evolution are super helpful because they give you free rewards like Potions and other boosts. These help you get stronger, defeat more enemies, and upgrade your avatar and weapons faster, making it easier to move forward in the game.

Anime Evolution code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Make sure you’ve joined the game's official Roblox group before trying to use any codes. After joining, close and restart the game, as these codes won’t work if it is already running. To avoid errors, copy and paste the code instead of typing it in.

Ad

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Evolution

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the newest codes on the game’s homepage, usually in the description section. You can also join the official private Discord server, where the developers often share exclusive codes and useful gameplay tips.

Ad

FAQs on Anime Evolution codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Evolution codes?

You can redeem each Anime Evolution code only once using your account. This is a common rule in most Roblox games.

When do the codes expire in Anime Evolution?

The game doesn’t specify when the codes will stop working, so try to use them quickly before they expire.

When are the next Anime Evolution codes coming?

New Anime Evolution codes usually come out when the game gets an update, during special events like holidays, or when a lot of people like the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025