Anime Fate Echoes codes (May 2025)

Anime Fate Echoes codes can be redeemed for free potions and money in-game. This fun card game offers a blend of anime, action, and adventure. You roll for random cards, hoping to get your favorite strong anime heroes. By building a powerful deck, you can defeat enemies and reach higher levels.

Ad

Redeeming codes yields a head start by boosting your Luck, increasing your chances of pulling rare and powerful cards.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Fate Echoes. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Fate Echoes are issued.

All Anime Fate Echoes codes (Active)

Start the adventure (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes in the game. Many codes are only valid for less than a week, so they expire quickly and should be redeemed as soon as they are released.

Ad

Trending

List of active Anime Fate Echoes codes Codes Rewards 8ngp57n5 5x Instant Luck potion IV and 100,000 Luck for next rolling. oe3ixcn3 200 StarGem 35klikes 10x Super Luck Potion and 1,000 Luck when rolling

Ad

Inactive Anime Fate Echoes codes

The codes listed below are no longer active, so we have separated them to avoid any confusion.

List of inactive Anime Fate Echoes codes Codes Rewards 04fdai5n Free Rewards 0mfp783g Free Rewards 1000members Free Rewards 10klikes Free Rewards 15klikes Free Rewards 1600likes Free Rewards 20klikes Free Rewards 2500likes Free Rewards 25klikes Free Rewards 2j2xsgqk Free Rewards 2kmemberss Free Rewards 2mg16v74 Free Rewards 2rte77pm Free Rewards 30k-likes Free Rewards 3500likes Free Rewards 3kmembers Free Rewards 3ropdtpt Free Rewards 4bgd5ww4 Free Rewards 4gder7rq Free Rewards 4kmembers Free Rewards 5000likes Free Rewards 56qxf3rm Free Rewards 5kmembers Free Rewards 6ga6barq Free Rewards 6kgwdiz4 Free Rewards 6q8pfrk5 Free Rewards 6qilymr1 Free Rewards 7000likes Free Rewards 800likes Free Rewards 843lru9o Free Rewards 92fuh41d Free Rewards 9t3f1umfzm Free Rewards assbepjt Free Rewards autofightfix Free Rewards bugfix0106 Free Rewards bugfix0311 Free Rewards bxwqm0wl4y Free Rewards cdjsn90pid Free Rewards codesystem Free Rewards devcomeback Free Rewards dywqe73u Free Rewards e03s43hq Free Rewards e5b9uo3k Free Rewards ekoh7sx1 Free Rewards flpvimrd Free Rewards fudei23h Free Rewards g3dukla8 Free Rewards g4gfyp01 Free Rewards jadxofey Free Rewards jlpi4pna Free Rewards k2t4x01j Free Rewards kc43rb2psw Free Rewards py50ivtz Free Rewards qaw6gs1u Free Rewards qzhjk3v04s Free Rewards snvfjpr9 Free Rewards springfestival Free Rewards st896zid Free Rewards tq68r9fo Free Rewards tzct40jn Free Rewards u0fdazyn Free Rewards u2g0r4g6 Free Rewards update0110 Free Rewards update0124 Free Rewards xbba3rw7 Free Rewards xeqylaqx Free Rewards xzb8ak4w Free Rewards y6pk3jxt Free Rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Anime Fate Echoes codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in Anime Fate Echoes, follow these simple steps:

Ad

Start Roblox and log in. Search for Anime Fate Echoes, click on its thumbnail, and go to the game’s homepage. Launch the game and wait for it to fully load. Once loaded, click the icon with three dots at the top of the screen. From the dropdown menu, select the code option. A dialog box will appear with a text field to enter the code. Enter the code and click the green redeem button to complete the process.

Ad

The screen will show the rewards you received in succession.

Why are codes important in Anime Fate Echoes?

Codes in Anime Fate Echoes provide potions that boost your Luck, which increases your chances of drawing powerful character cards. They also provide in-game money that can be used to buy Arcane Luck for an even greater boost, helping you progress faster and build a stronger team.

Ad

Anime Fate Echoes code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Anime Fate Echoes, make sure to enter it exactly as shown. Note that codes are case-sensitive and must match the correct uppercase and lowercase letters.

Also, ensure there are no extra spaces before or after the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Fate Echoes?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest Anime Fate Echoes codes can be found on the game’s homepage under the description. For more exclusive codes, follow their YouTube channel @MADRABBITGAME, @WhiteDragonCN on X.com, or join the game’s official private Discord server.

Ad

FAQs on Anime Fate Echoes codes

Can you redeem all the Anime Fate Echoes codes on the same day?

Yes, but redeeming too many codes at once may cause a temporary overload and spawn a message asking you to try again in a few seconds.

When do the codes expire in Anime Fate Echoes?

The codes "8ngp57n5" and "oe3ixcn3" will expire on May 22, 2025, while "35klikes" is valid until June 6, 2025.

Ad

When are the next Anime Fate Echoes codes coming?

The next Anime Fate Echoes code will be released when the game reaches 40,000 likes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a degree in psychology from IGNOU. In his spare time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and also volunteers at rehabs and offers free counseling. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024