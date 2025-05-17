  • home icon
Anime Fate Echoes codes (May 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified May 17, 2025 23:49 GMT
Get free potions in the game (Image via Roblox)
Get free potions in the game (Image via Roblox)

Anime Fate Echoes codes can be redeemed for free potions and money in-game. This fun card game offers a blend of anime, action, and adventure. You roll for random cards, hoping to get your favorite strong anime heroes. By building a powerful deck, you can defeat enemies and reach higher levels.

Redeeming codes yields a head start by boosting your Luck, increasing your chances of pulling rare and powerful cards.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Fate Echoes. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Fate Echoes are issued.

All Anime Fate Echoes codes (Active)

Start the adventure (Image via Roblox)
Start the adventure (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes in the game. Many codes are only valid for less than a week, so they expire quickly and should be redeemed as soon as they are released.

List of active Anime Fate Echoes codes
CodesRewards
8ngp57n55x Instant Luck potion IV and 100,000 Luck for next rolling.
oe3ixcn3200 StarGem
35klikes10x Super Luck Potion and 1,000 Luck when rolling
Inactive Anime Fate Echoes codes

The codes listed below are no longer active, so we have separated them to avoid any confusion.

List of inactive Anime Fate Echoes codes
CodesRewards
04fdai5nFree Rewards
0mfp783gFree Rewards
1000membersFree Rewards
10klikesFree Rewards
15klikesFree Rewards
1600likesFree Rewards
20klikesFree Rewards
2500likesFree Rewards
25klikesFree Rewards
2j2xsgqkFree Rewards
2kmemberssFree Rewards
2mg16v74Free Rewards
2rte77pmFree Rewards
30k-likesFree Rewards
3500likesFree Rewards
3kmembersFree Rewards
3ropdtptFree Rewards
4bgd5ww4Free Rewards
4gder7rqFree Rewards
4kmembersFree Rewards
5000likesFree Rewards
56qxf3rmFree Rewards
5kmembersFree Rewards
6ga6barqFree Rewards
6kgwdiz4Free Rewards
6q8pfrk5Free Rewards
6qilymr1Free Rewards
7000likesFree Rewards
800likesFree Rewards
843lru9oFree Rewards
92fuh41dFree Rewards
9t3f1umfzmFree Rewards
assbepjtFree Rewards
autofightfixFree Rewards
bugfix0106Free Rewards
bugfix0311Free Rewards
bxwqm0wl4yFree Rewards
cdjsn90pidFree Rewards
codesystemFree Rewards
devcomebackFree Rewards
dywqe73uFree Rewards
e03s43hqFree Rewards
e5b9uo3kFree Rewards
ekoh7sx1Free Rewards
flpvimrdFree Rewards
fudei23hFree Rewards
g3dukla8Free Rewards
g4gfyp01Free Rewards
jadxofeyFree Rewards
jlpi4pnaFree Rewards
k2t4x01jFree Rewards
kc43rb2pswFree Rewards
py50ivtzFree Rewards
qaw6gs1uFree Rewards
qzhjk3v04sFree Rewards
snvfjpr9Free Rewards
springfestivalFree Rewards
st896zidFree Rewards
tq68r9foFree Rewards
tzct40jnFree Rewards
u0fdazynFree Rewards
u2g0r4g6Free Rewards
update0110Free Rewards
update0124Free Rewards
xbba3rw7Free Rewards
xeqylaqxFree Rewards
xzb8ak4wFree Rewards
y6pk3jxtFree Rewards
How to redeem Anime Fate Echoes codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in Anime Fate Echoes, follow these simple steps:

  1. Start Roblox and log in.
  2. Search for Anime Fate Echoes, click on its thumbnail, and go to the game’s homepage.
  3. Launch the game and wait for it to fully load.
  4. Once loaded, click the icon with three dots at the top of the screen.
  5. From the dropdown menu, select the code option. A dialog box will appear with a text field to enter the code.
  6. Enter the code and click the green redeem button to complete the process.
The screen will show the rewards you received in succession.

Why are codes important in Anime Fate Echoes?

Codes in Anime Fate Echoes provide potions that boost your Luck, which increases your chances of drawing powerful character cards. They also provide in-game money that can be used to buy Arcane Luck for an even greater boost, helping you progress faster and build a stronger team.

Anime Fate Echoes code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Anime Fate Echoes, make sure to enter it exactly as shown. Note that codes are case-sensitive and must match the correct uppercase and lowercase letters.

Also, ensure there are no extra spaces before or after the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Fate Echoes?

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest Anime Fate Echoes codes can be found on the game’s homepage under the description. For more exclusive codes, follow their YouTube channel @MADRABBITGAME, @WhiteDragonCN on X.com, or join the game’s official private Discord server.

FAQs on Anime Fate Echoes codes

Can you redeem all the Anime Fate Echoes codes on the same day?

Yes, but redeeming too many codes at once may cause a temporary overload and spawn a message asking you to try again in a few seconds.

When do the codes expire in Anime Fate Echoes?

The codes "8ngp57n5" and "oe3ixcn3" will expire on May 22, 2025, while "35klikes" is valid until June 6, 2025.

When are the next Anime Fate Echoes codes coming?

The next Anime Fate Echoes code will be released when the game reaches 40,000 likes.

