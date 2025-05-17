Anime Fate Echoes codes (May 2025)

Anime Fate Echoes codes can be redeemed for free potions and money in-game. This fun card game offers a blend of anime, action, and adventure. You roll for random cards, hoping to get your favorite strong anime heroes. By building a powerful deck, you can defeat enemies and reach higher levels.
Redeeming codes yields a head start by boosting your Luck, increasing your chances of pulling rare and powerful cards.
All Anime Fate Echoes codes (Active)
Listed below are all the active codes in the game. Many codes are only valid for less than a week, so they expire quickly and should be redeemed as soon as they are released.
Inactive Anime Fate Echoes codes
The codes listed below are no longer active, so we have separated them to avoid any confusion.
How to redeem Anime Fate Echoes codes
To redeem codes in Anime Fate Echoes, follow these simple steps:
- Start Roblox and log in.
- Search for Anime Fate Echoes, click on its thumbnail, and go to the game’s homepage.
- Launch the game and wait for it to fully load.
- Once loaded, click the icon with three dots at the top of the screen.
- From the dropdown menu, select the code option. A dialog box will appear with a text field to enter the code.
- Enter the code and click the green redeem button to complete the process.
The screen will show the rewards you received in succession.
Why are codes important in Anime Fate Echoes?
Codes in Anime Fate Echoes provide potions that boost your Luck, which increases your chances of drawing powerful character cards. They also provide in-game money that can be used to buy Arcane Luck for an even greater boost, helping you progress faster and build a stronger team.
Anime Fate Echoes code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Anime Fate Echoes, make sure to enter it exactly as shown. Note that codes are case-sensitive and must match the correct uppercase and lowercase letters.
Also, ensure there are no extra spaces before or after the code.
Where to find the latest codes in Anime Fate Echoes?
The latest Anime Fate Echoes codes can be found on the game’s homepage under the description. For more exclusive codes, follow their YouTube channel @MADRABBITGAME, @WhiteDragonCN on X.com, or join the game’s official private Discord server.
FAQs on Anime Fate Echoes codes
Can you redeem all the Anime Fate Echoes codes on the same day?
Yes, but redeeming too many codes at once may cause a temporary overload and spawn a message asking you to try again in a few seconds.
When do the codes expire in Anime Fate Echoes?
The codes "8ngp57n5" and "oe3ixcn3" will expire on May 22, 2025, while "35klikes" is valid until June 6, 2025.
When are the next Anime Fate Echoes codes coming?
The next Anime Fate Echoes code will be released when the game reaches 40,000 likes.
