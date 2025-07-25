  • home icon
Anime Final Strike codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 25, 2025 21:18 GMT
Claim free rewards in the game (Image via Roblox)
Claim free Gems and more in the game (Image via Roblox)

Anime Final Strike is a Roblox tower defense game where you summon characters of different strengths and rarities. You can level them up by feeding them food items and improve their abilities by rerolling their stats. Besides defending your base, you can join raids and complete various challenges.

This article shares the newest working codes for this Roblox game and explains why they’re useful and how to use them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Final Strike. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Final Strike are issued.

All Anime Final Strike codes (Active)

Start gaming (Image via Roblox)
Start gaming (Image via Roblox)

Below are the latest working codes available in the game.

List of active Anime Final Strike codes
CodesRewards
THANKSFOR30KLIKES
7 Trait Rerolls, 7 Stat Engrams, 7 perfect Stat Engrams, and 777 Gems
THANKSFOR20KLIKES5 Trait Rerolls, 2,500 Gold, and 500 Gems
RELEASE500 Gems
THANKSFOR20K5 Trait Rerolls and 250 Gems
15KCCU5 Stat Engrams, 5 Trait Rerolls, and 1000 Gems
Inactive Anime Final Strike codes

Outdated and inactive codes are listed below to help prevent any mix-ups:

List of inactive Anime Final Strike codes
CodesRewards
ILOVECC!Free rewards
TRAILERFree rewards
SORRY4SHUTDOWNFree rewards
THANKSFOR5KLIKESFree rewards
THANKSFOR10KLIKESFree rewards
APOLOGIESFORBUGSFree rewards
ILUVAFSFree rewards
How to redeem Anime Final Strike codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Claim the current working codes in the game by following these simple instructions:

  1. After logging into your Roblox account, launch Anime Final Strike.
  2. Once you’re in the lobby, pick your character and begin the adventure.
  3. Click the Codes icon on the right-hand side of the screen.
  4. Enter your code in the text field and click the Redeem button to collect your reward.

There is no delay, and your rewards will be instantly credited to your game account.

Why are codes important in Anime Final Strike?

Anime Final Strike codes are super handy, as they can be redeemed for gems that let you level up your character faster. That means quicker progress and a stronger headstart in the game.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Final Strike

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To keep up with the newest Anime Final Strike codes, check out the game’s Roblox homepage. You can also join both the official and private Discord servers for instant updates and exclusive code releases.

Anime Final Strike code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're running into issues redeeming a code in Anime Final Strike, try copying and pasting it to avoid any typos. Since the codes are case-sensitive, this helps prevent mistakes with capitalization. Be sure there aren’t any extra spaces before or after the code, as small formatting errors can keep it from working.

FAQs on codes

How many times can you redeem the Anime Final Strike codes?

Like all the other Roblox games, each Anime Final Strike code can only be used once per account.

When are the next Anime Final Strike codes coming?

New codes typically drop when the game hits big milestones, like reaching a certain number of likes, visits, or active players.

When do the codes expire in Anime Final Strike?

There’s no official word on when codes expire in this Roblox game, so it’s a good idea to redeem them as soon as they are published.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
