Anime Final Strike codes (July 2025)

Anime Final Strike is a Roblox tower defense game where you summon characters of different strengths and rarities. You can level them up by feeding them food items and improve their abilities by rerolling their stats. Besides defending your base, you can join raids and complete various challenges.

This article shares the newest working codes for this Roblox game and explains why they’re useful and how to use them.

All Anime Final Strike codes (Active)

Below are the latest working codes available in the game.

List of active Anime Final Strike codes Codes Rewards THANKSFOR30KLIKES 7 Trait Rerolls, 7 Stat Engrams, 7 perfect Stat Engrams, and 777 Gems THANKSFOR20KLIKES 5 Trait Rerolls, 2,500 Gold, and 500 Gems RELEASE 500 Gems THANKSFOR20K 5 Trait Rerolls and 250 Gems 15KCCU 5 Stat Engrams, 5 Trait Rerolls, and 1000 Gems

Inactive Anime Final Strike codes

Outdated and inactive codes are listed below to help prevent any mix-ups:

List of inactive Anime Final Strike codes Codes Rewards ILOVECC! Free rewards TRAILER Free rewards SORRY4SHUTDOWN Free rewards THANKSFOR5KLIKES Free rewards THANKSFOR10KLIKES Free rewards APOLOGIESFORBUGS Free rewards ILUVAFS Free rewards

How to redeem Anime Final Strike codes

Claim the current working codes in the game by following these simple instructions:

After logging into your Roblox account, launch Anime Final Strike. Once you’re in the lobby, pick your character and begin the adventure. Click the Codes icon on the right-hand side of the screen. Enter your code in the text field and click the Redeem button to collect your reward.

There is no delay, and your rewards will be instantly credited to your game account.

Why are codes important in Anime Final Strike?

Anime Final Strike codes are super handy, as they can be redeemed for gems that let you level up your character faster. That means quicker progress and a stronger headstart in the game.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Final Strike

To keep up with the newest Anime Final Strike codes, check out the game’s Roblox homepage. You can also join both the official and private Discord servers for instant updates and exclusive code releases.

Anime Final Strike code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're running into issues redeeming a code in Anime Final Strike, try copying and pasting it to avoid any typos. Since the codes are case-sensitive, this helps prevent mistakes with capitalization. Be sure there aren’t any extra spaces before or after the code, as small formatting errors can keep it from working.

FAQs on codes

How many times can you redeem the Anime Final Strike codes?

Like all the other Roblox games, each Anime Final Strike code can only be used once per account.

When are the next Anime Final Strike codes coming?

New codes typically drop when the game hits big milestones, like reaching a certain number of likes, visits, or active players.

When do the codes expire in Anime Final Strike?

There’s no official word on when codes expire in this Roblox game, so it’s a good idea to redeem them as soon as they are published.

